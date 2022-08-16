Arizona Property Technology Company Raises $100 Million to Grow House Flipping App

Read full article on original website
Related
azmarijuana.com
Former Arizona Governor’s Son Hired as Cannabis CEO
Fife Symington IV has been named Chief Executive Officer of Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator. As co-founder and managing director of Copperstate Farms, Symington was identified as the ideal candidate to assume the vacant executive position. “I’m honored to take on this leadership role as Copperstate Farms...
kjzz.org
ASU scientist says the Inflation Reduction Act will have a big climate impact in Arizona
President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law this week, and with it, made the single largest investment by our federal government into climate change mitigation in our nation’s history. While it was a lot less than Democrats originally pushed for, the bill includes everything from major...
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month
Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thefoothillsfocus.com
Phoenix still faces staggering pension debt
Arizona municipalities, counties and fire districts last fiscal year took advantage of unanticipated general fund revenue increases to make big additional payments on their debt to the fund that pays the pensions earned by thousands of retired police officers and firefighters. But those government entities still have a long way...
realestatedaily-news.com
AMA’s Tribute Awards recognize best of the state’s apartment industry as event celebrates its 30th anniversary
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – On the 30th anniversary of the Arizona Multihousing Association and Cox Communications Tribute Awards, a record 29 winners were honored as the best and brightest of Arizona’s rental housing industry. More than 1,600 were in attendance August 12 at the Phoenix Convention Center as the...
knau.org
How new Colorado River cuts will impact Arizona
People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region.
constructiondive.com
Phoenix aggregate drivers end strike against Vulcan Materials
Eight Arizona-based mining vehicle operators unanimously voted to approve a new contract with Vulcan Materials — the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates like crushed stone, sand and gravel — after a two-year struggle over collective bargaining led members of Teamsters Local 104 to strike, the union said in a release shared with Construction Dive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phoenix New Times
Florida's ThrashBack Records Finds Gold In Arizona's Metal History
Most of the time when Arizona and Florida are joined at the hip, it’s because someone in the media is making fun of the less than stellar activities of our sun-baked residents. Perhaps it is the combination of excessive heat or high humidity that makes decision-making flawed and flaky. Either way, it’s nice to be able to share some good news about how our two states work together.
Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration
PHOENIX (CN) — Voting advocacy groups sued Arizona to block a new law that could criminalize volunteers or organizations who provide registration or voter assistance to individuals registered to vote outside the state. According to the federal complaint filed Monday evening in Phoenix, Senate Bill 1260 is a vague law that affords officials subjective measures to target volunteers and […] The post Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
knau.org
Poll shows broad support for permanent Grand Canyon uranium mining ban
A new poll shows strong support for establishing a permanent ban on uranium mining on a million acres surrounding Grand Canyon National Park. A coalition of tribes, environmental groups and elected officials for years have pushed for the ban to protect the area’s water and Indigenous lands. The survey...
'This crime was simply greed': Scammer convicted in Arizona for helping others to prey upon lonely women
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Georgia man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for his role in an international romance fraud scheme that involved swindling money out of users of the "Words with Friends" game, according to authorities in Arizona.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Feds Cut 25% Of Water Allocation To Arizona Due To Missed Deadlines
These states failed the deadline and this is what will happen. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheHill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
KTAR.com
Kari Lake, Arizona’s GOP nominee for governor, calls water supply ‘maybe the top issue’
PHOENIX – With Arizona facing a future with reduced access to Colorado River water, Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake said securing the state’s supply is “a top issue, maybe the top issue.”. “We need to have a comprehensive plan to address that problem,” Lake told KTAR News...
News 8 KFMB
Arizona using shipping containers to fill border wall gaps in Yuma | Will it work?
YUMA, Ariz. — The state of Arizona is using shipping containers to fill gaps in the unfinished wall along the United States-Mexico border in Yuma. However, questions remain if the shipping containers will work effectively to deter migrants. The price tag. Arizona's Director of Homeland Security, Tim Roemer said...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake and Mark Finchem Denounce Maricopa County Supervisor’s Motion for Sanctions over Election Integrity Lawsuit
Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit in April along with Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley), who is running for Arizona secretary of state, to block the use of electronic voting machines to count ballots in the 2022 election. The Maricopa County Supervisors responded last week with a motion requesting sanctions against the pair and their attorneys, which include former Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz, asserting that the suit was “frivolous.”
AZFamily
Arizona's share of Colorado River supply cut by 21% due to drought concerns
El Mirage police release body cam of fight between crowd and officers during lockdown. The body cam shows chaos among a crowd and officers and ended with three people in custody. Farmers in Pinal County hit hard by Colorado River water cuts. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. With these water...
AZFamily
Washington state fugitive shot by U.S. Marshals near Tempe Marketplace
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man who escaped a Washington state prison is now in custody after U.S. Marshals shot him on Thursday evening near Tempe Marketplace. The man was wanted for robbery, assault, burglary and theft in two Washington cities. He also had a warrant for escape from the Washington State Department of Corrections.
KTAR.com
Here’s how Hobbs-Lake race for Arizona governor echoes 2016 presidential contest
PHOENIX – A Valley pollster says the way the 2022 race for governor in Arizona is starting reminds him of a previous matchup between a fiery media personality and an established politician. From a polling perspective, the early stage of the Kari Lake-Katie Hobbs contest echoes the 2016 Donald...
Arizona Governor Ducey Provides Pictures of Arizona Border Wall Fill-In in Yuma
Arizona Governor Ducey recently provided pictures of Arizona's construction of a fill-in section in Yuma to the border wall, using shipping containers. On Aug. 12 the Governor instructed its contractor to start placing 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with concertina wire at the top, in the gaps in Yuma.
Comments / 0