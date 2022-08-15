ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Back to School Bash at the City Gym

The annual Back to School Bash at the City of Bowie Gymnasium returns on August 20, 2022. The event includes carnival games, moon bounces, door prizes, DJ music, family-friendly demonstrations, and a community resource area. Free admission. A donation of $3 or a donation of 2 non-perishable items for the Bowie Pantry qualifies kids(4-10) for the backpack giveaway (while supplies last).
BOWIE, MD
Bowie Farmers' Market

The Bowie Farmers’ Market runs Sundays from late May through October each year. Market patrons can find a variety of fresh fruit and vegetables, breads and baked goods, beef and goat meat, fresh cut flowers, and bedding plants for sale at the market.
Bowie Playhouse: "Sweat"

Winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for drama, Sweat tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat.
Sunday Sunset Concert: "Smooth Band" (R&B/Jazz)

Enjoy a free Sunday evening concert performance by Smooth Band at the Robert V. Setera Amphitheater at Allen Pond Park. Our Sunday Summer concerts are held Sundays between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. Attendance is free and each show begins at 7 p.m. If you are unable to attend in person, you can still view the concerts live on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. on:
