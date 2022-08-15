Winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for drama, Sweat tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat.

BOWIE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO