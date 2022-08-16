Read full article on original website
Related
californiaexaminer.net
Scorching Heat And Thunderstorms Enter Northern California Forecast
The National Weather Service predicts blistering temperatures for Northern California’s inland valleys and probable thunderstorms in the region’s highest mountains this week as high pressure builds and monsoonal moisture moves north. Emily Heller, a forecaster at the Sacramento office of the meteorological service, said, “This is fairly usual...
californiaexaminer.net
Former California congressman arrested on fraud charges
On Tuesday, federal authorities detained a former congressman from central California on various fraud-related counts, including wire fraud, money laundering, and fraudulent campaign contributions. According to booking records, FBI agents in Fresno arrested and transported Terrance “T.J.” Cox to the Fresno County jail on a U.S. Marshal’s hold. No one...
Comments / 0