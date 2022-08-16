Read full article on original website
Two injured after head on crash near Grand Island
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — Two people were injured after a crash just east of Grand Island Wednesday morning. According the Merrick County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road. An investigation showed that just after 6 a.m., an SUV was going west when it tried to...
UPDATE: Driver walks away from train-car crash in Phelps County
PHELPS COUNTY, Neb. — The driver of the car in the train-car crash walked away with reported neck injuries Thursday morning. According to the Phelps County Sheriff's Office, a woman was driving north on R Road when she failed to yield at the train track crossing that was at R Road and U.S. Highway 6/34. The vehicle was hit on the driver’s side front corner, by the front corner of the Amtrak Train. The collision forced the vehicle to swing around and the rear of the vehicle collided with the south side of the Amtrak train , the vehicle then rolled once before coming to rest on its top.
HSFB Scores: Week 0
KEARNEY. Neb. — Alma 52 (W) vs Superior 20. North Platte 21 vs Papillion-LaVista South (35) Summerland 26 vs Riverside 27 (W) Bellevue West 28 (W) vs Creighton Preparatory School 21. St. Patrick's vs Bridgeport.
Food Truck Fridays: Rise Coffee Co.
AXTELL, NEB. — One central Nebraska food truck is proving coffee can serve up more than just caffeine. Coffee lovers will say there isn’t one bad thing you can say about a cup of joe, and these coffee enthusiasts behind will definitely agree. The Brush family is bringing...
Arrest made in Landmark Implement fire near Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency arrested a Hastings man following an investigation into the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement, 4815 West Hwy 6, near Hastings. The fire was determined to be a crime of arson. Investigators developed information that Mitchell Linder, 30,...
Grand Island teen returns home after spinal cord injury
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Grand Island teen is now home after months of recovering from a spinal cord injury. Jayda Hayes, 13, returned home Thursday with family and friends cheering her on. According to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, in April, Hayes was involved in a playground accident causing a spinal...
Quick Bites: Loaded Sweet Potato Toast
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares an easy recipe that's perfect for the lunch box!. 1. Cut sweet potato lengthwise into 1/4-in. slices with a sharp knife. 2. Toast sweet potato slices in a traditional toaster on high setting until light brown. 3. Top with desired toppings.
TOWN HALL: School safety from Tri-Cities Chiefs of Police
AXTELL, Neb. — Chiefs of Police from all three Tri-Cities sat down with NTV to talk about safety in schools. From left to right: Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh, Grand Island Police Chief Robert Falldorf and Hastings Police Chief Adam Story. What is your role when working with the...
Oregon Trail Rodeo set for Friday in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Oregon Trail Rodeo is set to kick off Friday at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings. Rodeo Clown Jesse Larson is one of the many performers at the rodeo. He shares his story and what fans can expect. Larson began his rodeo career as a...
Alda man charged with aiding and abetting shooting at GI police
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An Alda man has been charged after Grand Island Police say he helped two teens shoot at officers earlier this month. Carlos Tax Cervantes, 20, is charged in Hall County Court with two counts of aiding and abetting first-degree assault on a peace officer, one count of aiding and abetting unlawful discharge or a firearm from or near a vehicle and one count of transfer of a handgun to a juvenile.
Police: Social media post about area serial killer is fake
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A social media post making the rounds, claiming that a serial killer is in the area has turned out to be fake. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, the post claims there is a serial killer or kidnapper in the area. It has been...
UNK Volleyball Tied for 2nd in MIAA Poll
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press Release Courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team is tied for second in the 2022 MIAA preseason coaches' poll. Head coaches vote on the makeup of the poll and cannot vote for their own team. Northwest Missouri, UNK, Central Missouri and Washburn each received...
West Nile detected in Dawson County
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — Mosquitoes in Dawson County have tested positive for West Nile. The Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) said West Nile can be spread to people after they are bitten by an infected mosquito. The virus may cause fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes...
Adams Central gearing up for week one
HASTINGS, Neb. — Adams Central head football coach Shawn Mulligan has been coaching for over two decades and says starting a season is the same. “The butterflies in the stomach never go away. They go away real quick when the game gets started but leading up to it, it’s the same,” said Mulligan.
Wood River welcomes kindergarten students back to class
WOOD RIVER, NEB. — Kindergartners had their first day at Wood River Rural Schools Thursday after most students started earlier this week. Schools across the U.S. continue to face a shortage of 300,000 teachers and staff, according to the National Education Association. School districts like Wood River Rural Schools...
