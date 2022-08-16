Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
Squirrel Stuck in Dumpster Rescued by Brockton City OfficialsDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Related
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena: Joe Paolino, Jr. and James Diossa, candidate for RI General Treasurer
Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leadership in Rhode Island throughout the year. Leading into the primary he has interviewed those running for key office positions. James Diossa, past Mayor of Central Falls is running for General Treasurer. Here is his list of the reasons why, the three things he’d do right away, if elected, and more…
rinewstoday.com
Providence Rotary hosting Providence Mayoral Debate
The Rotary Club of Providence invites the public to attend a debate among the three Democratic candidates for Mayor of Providence Tuesday, August 23, at 12:15 pm on Zoom. Gonzalo Cuervo, Nirva LaFortune and Brett Smiley will present their views on the city’s future in response to questions from moderator Dan McGowan, Rhode Island columnist for the Boston Globe.
rinewstoday.com
What happened – and what’s happening at Cranston’s Knightsville gazebo
A few days ago pictures went around on social media of the taking down of the iconic Knightsville gazebo. The photo received over 245 comments, many of which were negative and questioning of what was happening. Cranston has announced what the plans were for the area, repeatedly, over the last...
rinewstoday.com
RI Weather for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 – John Donnelly
High pressure builds in kicking up southwesterly breezes and stable sinking air that will heat up to the upper 80’s in the afternoon from morning lows in the upper 60’s. More dry air in place with no chance for rain, which is nice because no rain, but bad also because…no rain. Dry as a tinderbox out there!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rinewstoday.com
MLK Community Center celebrates “first 100 years of service” in Newport with party for the community
Join the community for a Centennial Celebration on Thursday September 8th from 5:30 to 9:30pm at Fort Adams State Park. The event will be held to benefit the MLK Community Center. There will be food stations from McGrath Catering, dancing to renowned World Premier Band, with fire pits, lawn games,...
rinewstoday.com
Gimme’ Shelter – Bagels, Providence Animal Control Center
Hi – I’m Bagels! I am an orange floof ball as you can see, and sometimes I get my treats stuck in my floof – lol. I am a love bug, check out my pictures and you’ll see I walked right into a lap and asked for pets. I came in as an un-neutered stray, but I am neutered and vaccinated and tested and microchipped now! I might like to live with another mellow cat, too. I am a great boy who is only 1 to 2 years old.
rinewstoday.com
Take Me Fishing! A day for the whole family
Two great outdoors events for you – one coming up next weekend – and one this weekend. It’s the 3rd annual Take Me Fishing Day coming up on Sunday, August 28th from 11am to 3pm at the Blackstone River State Park at 1075 Lower River Road in Lincoln.
Comments / 0