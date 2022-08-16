ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence Rotary hosting Providence Mayoral Debate

The Rotary Club of Providence invites the public to attend a debate among the three Democratic candidates for Mayor of Providence Tuesday, August 23, at 12:15 pm on Zoom. Gonzalo Cuervo, Nirva LaFortune and Brett Smiley will present their views on the city’s future in response to questions from moderator Dan McGowan, Rhode Island columnist for the Boston Globe.
RI Weather for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 – John Donnelly

High pressure builds in kicking up southwesterly breezes and stable sinking air that will heat up to the upper 80’s in the afternoon from morning lows in the upper 60’s. More dry air in place with no chance for rain, which is nice because no rain, but bad also because…no rain. Dry as a tinderbox out there!
Gimme’ Shelter – Bagels, Providence Animal Control Center

Hi – I’m Bagels! I am an orange floof ball as you can see, and sometimes I get my treats stuck in my floof – lol. I am a love bug, check out my pictures and you’ll see I walked right into a lap and asked for pets. I came in as an un-neutered stray, but I am neutered and vaccinated and tested and microchipped now! I might like to live with another mellow cat, too. I am a great boy who is only 1 to 2 years old.
Take Me Fishing! A day for the whole family

Two great outdoors events for you – one coming up next weekend – and one this weekend. It’s the 3rd annual Take Me Fishing Day coming up on Sunday, August 28th from 11am to 3pm at the Blackstone River State Park at 1075 Lower River Road in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, RI

