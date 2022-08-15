Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Taos Municipal Schools to be remote for Friday amid threats
TAOS, N.M. — Taos Municipal Schools will be learning remote on Friday amid threats to student and staff safety. The school district made the announcement on its Facebook page. "Our executive team received notice of a possible threat to students and safety," the statement on Facebook said. Both students...
Flooding causing major damage at burn scar in Rociada
Since the monsoon season started in Mid-June, up to a foot of rain has fallen in the burn scar near Rociada.
KOAT 7
Layers of safety measures to welcome students at Santa Fe Public Schools
SANTA FE, N.M. — As students and teachers in the Santa Fe Public School District get ready for the first day of class on Wednesday, safety is top of mind for many. The first day of school always brings a mix of emotions. "I am very nervous," Chris Lopez,...
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousands
Photo of money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Need a financial boost? You're not alone. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Join the party of the century at Santa Fe Indian Market, visit the Asian Expo & Marketplace, see "Predator" at the planetarium, hit Bug Fest, and catch The Roswells in concert. 1 Join the party of the century. Hundredth birthdays call for a party, and this weekend’s Santa Fe Indian...
Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council approved plans to demolish one of the former homes of German-American entertainers Siegfried & Roy.
KRQE News 13
VIDEO: Chase with Santa Fe deputies ends in double tasing
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a chance encounter in a Santa Fe Dunkin Donuts that led to a double tasing by deputies. Those tasings came after a boyfriend-girlfriend duo made it clear they weren’t going down easily. Early Saturday morning in late July Santa Fe deputies...
losalamosreporter.com
Espanola Mayor Issues Statement On Multiple Robberies In City, Person Shot To Death During Tuesday Night Robbery
The City of Española Police Department is working closely with area agencies to locate a person of interest in several robberies in northern New Mexico. During the latest robbery, at an Española business on Tuesday night (August 16, 2022), an employee was shot and did not survive. The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification to the victim’s family.
Santa Fe man charged with involuntary manslaughter
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has filed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Frankie Cruz for the death of Michael Trujillo on April 27. Police say Cruz and Trujillo got into a fight when Cruz pushed Trujillo who fell. Trujillo hit his head on the ground and lost consciousness. While he later […]
KRQE News 13
Did you know fireflies live in New Mexico? – Fireflies spotted in Chimayo
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Would you believe your eyes if you saw a firefly in New Mexico? Fireflies are not a common sight here in New Mexico, but they’re popping up in some areas. “I’ve been looking for fireflies in New Mexico for three years now, and every...
Rio Grande Sun
Lotaburger Employee Shot and Killed, Manhunt Underway
A man was shot and killed on Tuesday evening, in what appears to have been an armed robbery attempt at Blake's Lotaburger, 206 N. Paseo de Oñate. The incident was the seventh armed robbery attempt in Española in the past 10 days. The victim, Cypress Garcia, was an...
KOAT 7
'Right now they're failing': Rociada residents want more FEMA help from monsoon rains
ROCIADA, N.M. — Many people in Rociada are trying to rebuild after the devastating impacts of wildfires and floods. And some days are harder than others. "I've never seen this kind of flooding before," said Carlos Ortiz. Ortiz has lived in Rociada for 45 years. He said it's hard...
