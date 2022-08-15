ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

KOAT 7

Taos Municipal Schools to be remote for Friday amid threats

TAOS, N.M. — Taos Municipal Schools will be learning remote on Friday amid threats to student and staff safety. The school district made the announcement on its Facebook page. "Our executive team received notice of a possible threat to students and safety," the statement on Facebook said. Both students...
TAOS, NM
J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousands

Photo of money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Need a financial boost? You're not alone. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
SANTA FE, NM
Education
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Join the party of the century at Santa Fe Indian Market, visit the Asian Expo & Marketplace, see "Predator" at the planetarium, hit Bug Fest, and catch The Roswells in concert. 1 Join the party of the century. Hundredth birthdays call for a party, and this weekend’s Santa Fe Indian...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Chase with Santa Fe deputies ends in double tasing

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a chance encounter in a Santa Fe Dunkin Donuts that led to a double tasing by deputies. Those tasings came after a boyfriend-girlfriend duo made it clear they weren’t going down easily. Early Saturday morning in late July Santa Fe deputies...
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Espanola Mayor Issues Statement On Multiple Robberies In City, Person Shot To Death During Tuesday Night Robbery

The City of Española Police Department is working closely with area agencies to locate a person of interest in several robberies in northern New Mexico. During the latest robbery, at an Española business on Tuesday night (August 16, 2022), an employee was shot and did not survive. The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification to the victim’s family.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe man charged with involuntary manslaughter

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has filed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Frankie Cruz for the death of Michael Trujillo on April 27. Police say Cruz and Trujillo got into a fight when Cruz pushed Trujillo who fell. Trujillo hit his head on the ground and lost consciousness. While he later […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of killing Blake’s employee facing federal charges

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ricky Martinez Jr., the man accused of murdering a Blake’s employee during a robbery is now in federal custody and facing federal charges. He was arrested Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after being accused of robbing the Blake’s in Espanola and killing Cypress Garcia, an employee there. According to a criminal […]
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect accused of fatal shooting in Española arrested

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Española Police Department says Ricky Martinez Jr. has been arrested Wednesday evening. Martinez Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Cyprus Garcia, an employee at Blake’s Lotaburger in Española, during a robbery attempt at the restaurant. Police say Martinez Jr. has been tied to nine other armed robberies throughout northern New […]
ESPANOLA, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Lotaburger Employee Shot and Killed, Manhunt Underway

A man was shot and killed on Tuesday evening, in what appears to have been an armed robbery attempt at Blake's Lotaburger, 206 N. Paseo de Oñate. The incident was the seventh armed robbery attempt in Española in the past 10 days. The victim, Cypress Garcia, was an...
ESPANOLA, NM

