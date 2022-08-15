ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Camden County, NJ
#Fraud
WPG Talk Radio

Hammonton, NJ, Police Warn About ‘Distraction burglaries’

Distraction burglaries are the trendy new way to burglarize the homes of some of South Jersey's most vulnerable people. That's what Hammonton Police are warning after two, or, possibly three distraction burglaries happened recently in town. According to the police, during a distraction burglary, the unsuspecting homeowner is conned by...
HAMMONTON, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Morristown Minute

NJ Correctional Officer Admits Accepting Bribe

Salem County Correctional Officer admits to accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a prisoner. A correctional officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility yesterday (Tuesday, August 16, 2022) admitted to accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a federal detainee, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Resident complaints lead to drug arrest in Pleasantville

A Pleasantville man was arrested Sunday on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Offficers Kamen Potts and Kamau Bazemore were patrolling the area of Sassafras Run in response to resident complaints about BB guns, dirt bikes, drug activity and unruly juveniles, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. During their patrol, they saw...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Salem County Commissioners Advise Public of Increased Train Activity in County

The Salem County Board of County Commissioners wishes to advise residents and the public to be aware of increased train activity in the county. Railroad operations include both recreational and business traffic. Please be vigilant whether walking, biking, or driving near train tracks. Remember:. If you see tracks, think train.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Prosecutor probing K9 dog death involving Mantua township committeeman

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s office is investigating the death of a K9 dog assigned to a politically connected county fire marshal, Shawn K. Layton. Layton, who is also a Democratic township committeeman in Mantua, was entrusted with Ember, a three-year-old a red fox Labrador Retriever who died on Friday while in Layton’s vehicle.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Wanted In Atlantic City Assault

The Atlantic City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section is seeking the public's help identifying the man in the photo in connection with an assault. The male suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black belt. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

