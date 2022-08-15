Read full article on original website
Related
Death of Gloucester County Fire Marshal's Office K9 under investigation
"We have to figure out what exactly happened so this doesn't happen again," said Commissioner Konawel on the death of Ember, the county's fox red labrador.
NJSP: Multiple People Wanted for Burglaries in Two South Jersey Towns
State troopers are asking for your help identifying people wanted for allegedly burglarizing stores in two South Jersey municipalities recently. According to the New Jersey State Police, the break-ins happened in May and June in Upper Deerfield and Pittsgrove Townships, along the Cumberland-Salem County border. Cops say the,. black male...
Bucks County Officials are Warning Residents of Recent Scams Involving Fake Warrants
Bucks County officials are asking that residents stay vigilant as the calls look legitimate.Image via iStock. Following a string of recent scam calls involving fake warrants, Bucks County officials are warning residents to stay vigiliant. Jillian Male wrote about the unsettling scams for 6ABC Action News.
Atlantic City man freed pending guns-and-drugs sentencing arrested with gun and drugs
An Atlantic City man out of jail pending sentencing in a gun case is back behind bars after police allegedly found him with a gun and drugs. Joaquin DeJesus, 52, was arrested Tuesday as he arrived at the Sheraton Atlantic City, according to the charges. He was found with seven grams of suspected cocaine and $1,505 in cash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'It's very convincing': Bucks County officials warn of fake warrant scam
Authorities said scammers are calling victims and sending fake arrest warrants by email, claiming to be from the Bucks County Sheriff's Office.
NJ correction officer admits to $5K bribe to smuggle cellphone in jail
A New Jersey correction officer admitted to accepting a bribe from an incarcerated person to smuggle a phone inside the prison facility, officials said Tuesday.
Man On Parole Nabbed With Loaded Gun, Drugs During Traffic Stop In Delco: Police
A Philadelphia man on parole is facing new charges after he was busted with a loaded gun and drugs in Delaware County, authorities said. Officers stopped Faheem Wynn, 28, on MacDade Boulevard near Oak Lane around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, because he was driving with a fake registration placard, Darby Township police said.
Woman arrested, charged in connection with Trenton, New Jersey hit-and-run
A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Trenton, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Busted With Stolen Handgun During Heroin Deal In Trenton, Police Say
A 35-year-old man was caught with a stolen handgun and various drugs during a heroin deal in Trenton, authorities said. Nieme Bradley was seen involved in a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction on Coolidge Avenue as officers patrolled the area of Oakland Avenue and Hoffman Avenue on Monday, August 15, Trenton Police said.
KNOW THEM? State Police Seek Help ID'ing South Jersey Burglary Suspects
New Jersey State Police seek the public's help identifying multiple men wanted for allegedly burglarizing multiple commercial buildings in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County and Pittsgrove Township in Salem County. Additional photos can be found by clicking here. Between May and June 2022 the suspects entered into commercial buildings and...
Hammonton, NJ, Police Warn About ‘Distraction burglaries’
Distraction burglaries are the trendy new way to burglarize the homes of some of South Jersey's most vulnerable people. That's what Hammonton Police are warning after two, or, possibly three distraction burglaries happened recently in town. According to the police, during a distraction burglary, the unsuspecting homeowner is conned by...
Defendant’s mother among four indicted in Atlantic City gang-related shooting
An Atlantic City woman is accused of witness-tampering in a gang-related shooting allegedly carried out by her son and two others. Armaad Brooks-Chappell, Adresce Jones and a juvenile boy allegedly planned the Aug. 12, 2021, on a 22-year-old identified only as M.B. M.B. was walking on the sidewalk around 1600...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NJ Correctional Officer Admits Accepting Bribe
Salem County Correctional Officer admits to accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a prisoner. A correctional officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility yesterday (Tuesday, August 16, 2022) admitted to accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a federal detainee, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
Mullica Man Charged for Assault of Child
MAYS LANDING NJ – On August 15, 2022, detectives from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office...
Resident complaints lead to drug arrest in Pleasantville
A Pleasantville man was arrested Sunday on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Offficers Kamen Potts and Kamau Bazemore were patrolling the area of Sassafras Run in response to resident complaints about BB guns, dirt bikes, drug activity and unruly juveniles, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. During their patrol, they saw...
southjerseyobserver.com
Salem County Commissioners Advise Public of Increased Train Activity in County
The Salem County Board of County Commissioners wishes to advise residents and the public to be aware of increased train activity in the county. Railroad operations include both recreational and business traffic. Please be vigilant whether walking, biking, or driving near train tracks. Remember:. If you see tracks, think train.
Police investigating dozens of burglaries, car thefts in Bucks County
Authorities in Bucks County say the thieves target unlocked vehicles between 1:30 and 4:30 a.m.
New Jersey Globe
Prosecutor probing K9 dog death involving Mantua township committeeman
The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s office is investigating the death of a K9 dog assigned to a politically connected county fire marshal, Shawn K. Layton. Layton, who is also a Democratic township committeeman in Mantua, was entrusted with Ember, a three-year-old a red fox Labrador Retriever who died on Friday while in Layton’s vehicle.
Man Wanted In Atlantic City Assault
The Atlantic City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section is seeking the public's help identifying the man in the photo in connection with an assault. The male suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black belt. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police...
After Residents Complain, Three Arrested; Drugs, Gun Seized in Atlantic City, NJ
Cops in Atlantic City say three people were arrested and drugs and a gun were seized after some residents complained about quality of life issues in their neighborhood. That neighborhood is the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and that's where members of the Atlantic City Police Department's Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation on Monday.
Comments / 2