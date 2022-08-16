Hi – I’m Bagels! I am an orange floof ball as you can see, and sometimes I get my treats stuck in my floof – lol. I am a love bug, check out my pictures and you’ll see I walked right into a lap and asked for pets. I came in as an un-neutered stray, but I am neutered and vaccinated and tested and microchipped now! I might like to live with another mellow cat, too. I am a great boy who is only 1 to 2 years old.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 21 HOURS AGO