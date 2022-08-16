Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rinewstoday.com
MLK Community Center celebrates “first 100 years of service” in Newport with party for the community
Join the community for a Centennial Celebration on Thursday September 8th from 5:30 to 9:30pm at Fort Adams State Park. The event will be held to benefit the MLK Community Center. There will be food stations from McGrath Catering, dancing to renowned World Premier Band, with fire pits, lawn games,...
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena: Joe Paolino, Jr. and James Diossa, candidate for RI General Treasurer
Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leadership in Rhode Island throughout the year. Leading into the primary he has interviewed those running for key office positions. James Diossa, past Mayor of Central Falls is running for General Treasurer. Here is his list of the reasons why, the three things he’d do right away, if elected, and more…
rinewstoday.com
Providence Rotary hosting Providence Mayoral Debate
The Rotary Club of Providence invites the public to attend a debate among the three Democratic candidates for Mayor of Providence Tuesday, August 23, at 12:15 pm on Zoom. Gonzalo Cuervo, Nirva LaFortune and Brett Smiley will present their views on the city’s future in response to questions from moderator Dan McGowan, Rhode Island columnist for the Boston Globe.
rinewstoday.com
What happened – and what’s happening at Cranston’s Knightsville gazebo
A few days ago pictures went around on social media of the taking down of the iconic Knightsville gazebo. The photo received over 245 comments, many of which were negative and questioning of what was happening. Cranston has announced what the plans were for the area, repeatedly, over the last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rinewstoday.com
City of Pawtucket Police Officer Recruitment
Applications to be Accepted through September 19, 2022. Mayor Donald R. Grebien and Public Safety Director Police Chief Tina Goncalves have announced that the Pawtucket Police Department will be accepting applications through September 19, 2022 for new officers. “Pawtucket is a great community to live, work, and commit to public...
rinewstoday.com
Take Me Fishing! A day for the whole family
Two great outdoors events for you – one coming up next weekend – and one this weekend. It’s the 3rd annual Take Me Fishing Day coming up on Sunday, August 28th from 11am to 3pm at the Blackstone River State Park at 1075 Lower River Road in Lincoln.
rinewstoday.com
Gimme’ Shelter – Bagels, Providence Animal Control Center
Hi – I’m Bagels! I am an orange floof ball as you can see, and sometimes I get my treats stuck in my floof – lol. I am a love bug, check out my pictures and you’ll see I walked right into a lap and asked for pets. I came in as an un-neutered stray, but I am neutered and vaccinated and tested and microchipped now! I might like to live with another mellow cat, too. I am a great boy who is only 1 to 2 years old.
Comments / 0