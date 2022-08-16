ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

Providence Rotary hosting Providence Mayoral Debate

The Rotary Club of Providence invites the public to attend a debate among the three Democratic candidates for Mayor of Providence Tuesday, August 23, at 12:15 pm on Zoom. Gonzalo Cuervo, Nirva LaFortune and Brett Smiley will present their views on the city’s future in response to questions from moderator Dan McGowan, Rhode Island columnist for the Boston Globe.
PROVIDENCE, RI
City
East Greenwich, RI
State
Rhode Island State
City of Pawtucket Police Officer Recruitment

Applications to be Accepted through September 19, 2022. Mayor Donald R. Grebien and Public Safety Director Police Chief Tina Goncalves have announced that the Pawtucket Police Department will be accepting applications through September 19, 2022 for new officers. “Pawtucket is a great community to live, work, and commit to public...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Take Me Fishing! A day for the whole family

Two great outdoors events for you – one coming up next weekend – and one this weekend. It’s the 3rd annual Take Me Fishing Day coming up on Sunday, August 28th from 11am to 3pm at the Blackstone River State Park at 1075 Lower River Road in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, RI
Gimme’ Shelter – Bagels, Providence Animal Control Center

Hi – I’m Bagels! I am an orange floof ball as you can see, and sometimes I get my treats stuck in my floof – lol. I am a love bug, check out my pictures and you’ll see I walked right into a lap and asked for pets. I came in as an un-neutered stray, but I am neutered and vaccinated and tested and microchipped now! I might like to live with another mellow cat, too. I am a great boy who is only 1 to 2 years old.
PROVIDENCE, RI

