myozarksonline.com
Progress Made Towards New Bridge
Pony Bridge on route 66 in Oklahoma, United States. It crosses the South Canadian River and is also known as William H. Murray Bridge. Progress was made this morning towards a new bridge at the Laclede County Commissioners Meeting. A new bridge for Bobcat Road has been talked about for...
Miller County man’s truck pulled from floodwater by local fire departments
Firefighters rescued a man from his truck after it got stuck Tuesday in Saline Creek floodwater in Miller County. The post Miller County man’s truck pulled from floodwater by local fire departments appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Crew hits natural gas line in Osage Beach, Mo.
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - On Thursday morning, a contracted crew hit a natural gas line in Osage Beach. The incident happened on Yacht Club Drive near the Performance Boat Center. The line belonged to Summit Natural Gas. Firefighters with the Osage Beach Fire Protection District cleared the scene shortly...
How likely are you to get struck by lightning in the shower?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – While your chance of getting struck by lightning is low, it’s important to know how to stay safe during a thunderstorm. With storms on the way with possible lightning, Ozarksfirst.com looks at why it’s not safe to shower during a thunderstorm. Earlier this year in May, Oklahoma firefighters with the Okmulgee Fire […]
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 50
A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
lakeexpo.com
The Outlet Mall Deal Is Dead, And Osage Beach Is Doubling Down On The Fear That Killed It
Hopes the Osage Beach Outlet Mall would be redeveloped are all but dead. Developers who floated a $186 million plan to renew the mall say the City of Osage Beach did not act in good faith, and now the city appears poised to put the final nail in the coffin.
KRMS Radio
Driving Too Fast for Conditions Blamed for Serious Accident on Route-TT in Camden County
Three people are injured, two seriously, in a two-vehicle accident on Route-TT north of Shawnee View Drive in Camden County. The highway patrol says it happened Tuesday afternoon when 65-year-old Gary Cleek, of Eldon, was driving too fast for conditions crossing the centerline striking the vehicle driven by 69-year-old John Baxter, of Sunrise Beach. Cleek and his passenger, 23-year-old Kelly McComb also from Eldon, were seriously injured…neither one had been wearing a seat belt. A passenger in Baxter’s vehicle, 68-year-old Linda Baxter, was wearing a seat belt and escaped with moderate injuries. All three were taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Traffic at the scene was tied up for the better part of two hours.
myozarksonline.com
Dixon Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident
A 21-year-old Dixon man was airlifted to a Columbia Hospital following a motorcycle accident at 7:15 Thursday morning on Highway N, 9 miles north of Dixon in Maries County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that the motorcycle operated by Jacob E. Stoneking, overturned in the roadway and ejected Stoneking from the bike.
myozarksonline.com
Polk County Serious Accident
Emergency responders rush to the scene of an emergency. A crash occurred yesterday afternoon in Polk County leaving a passenger seriously injured. At approximately 12:45 PM, 57-year-old Boliver resident Roger Desautels was headed eastbound on MO 32, 1.5 miles West of Boliver in his 2000 International Fertilizer truck. He crossed the center of the roadway to avoid a stopped car and struck 30-year-old Stockton resident Ashli Supancic’s 1999 Honda CRV. Supancic, who was headed eastbound, then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch, injuring her passenger 19-year-old Nicole Fish, also of Stockton. Their car was totaled and both women were transported by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Boliver.
KYTV
Tempers flare at rezoning meeting over property near Mercy Hospital in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly 50 University Heights residents piled into Messiah Lutheran Church in Springfield to speak out against a development company’s plan to rezone four historic homes into commercial business locations. The company, BK&M LLC, which stands for Be Kind and Merciful, held the meeting to gauge...
kmmo.com
SPRINGFIELD WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A 66-year-old Springfield woman was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident in Johnson County on August 17. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Vicki Hill failed to negotiate a roundabout and traveled off the left side of the road, striking four signs.
KYTV
Fire damages carpet shop in Republic, Mo.
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a fire at a business in Republic on Friday morning. Firefighters responded to Discount Dave’s on U.S. 60 around 5:45 a.m. The intense fire damaged part of a warehouse with rolls of carpet. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to the retail side of the building. Fire officials are investigating what caused the fire.
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Heavy Rain For Some Tonight, Mild Tomorrow
A wave of heavy rain blanketed areas north and east of Springfield late last night into Tuesday. A second wave of heavy rain is expected to set up further southwest tonight. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms stretched from Lamar, MO, southeast to Salem, AR, early Tuesday evening. Rain and thunderstorms will fill in across this same area by late evening, gradually shifting south and southeast into Wednesday morning. There will be a sharp cutoff to the rain with little to no rain north of a Stockton, MO, to Eminence, MO, line. Further south the rain will be heavy at times with many locations picking up 1 to 2″. Higher totals in excess of 3″ are possible. This will lead to a risk of localized flooding and street flooding.
ksmu.org
Should Springfield allow a drive-through Loose Goose on the new Grant Avenue Parkway?
How do you freshen up a neighborhood without disrupting traffic or the pedestrian experience? That’s a balance Springfield City Council is trying to strike as it considers proposals for the three-mile bike and pedestrian route along the new Grant Avenue Parkway. Councilmembers are considering a unique business with a...
sgfcitizen.org
Answer Man: If it’s called ‘Schoolcraft Freeway,’ why don’t people call it that?
Hey Answer Man! Maps show that Highway 65 in Springfield is called “Schoolcraft Freeway.” But no one calls it that. A few years ago, I called 9-1-1 and described a location as being at “Schoolcraft Freeway,” and the person did not know what I was talking about. Maybe it was a new employee. But why doesn’t anyone call it that? — Patrick Boyle, of Springfield.
KYTV
Greene County deputies arrest man for shooting early Thursday
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man in a shooting Thursday morning near Springfield. Eugene Keiber, Jr., faces domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the area of Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive. They found...
myozarksonline.com
Juveniles suspected of property damage
3 juveniles were referred to the juvenile office after hundreds of dollars in damage was reported to vehicles on Monday. Lebanon Police responded to the 40th block of Drury Lane when the owners of vehicles on that street discovered that someone had cut their tires. During the investigation, officers learned that the tires on at least 5 vehicles had been cut with a pocket knife. The damaged vehicles were parked on Stanwood, Holly, and Drury Lane. The 12 and 13-year-old suspects were identified and the incidents were referred to the Juvenile Office.
KYTV
On Your Side: Springfield woman loses $500 in computer software scam
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Most of us have software on our tablets or computers to protect them from viruses. But as one Springfield woman discovered, crooks are posing as actual software companies. She lost hundreds of dollars. Donna Davis loves to play games on her tablet. She knows not to...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Couple steals lawn equipment from neighborhood near McBride Elementary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating the theft of lawn equipment from a southwest Springfield neighborhood. The crime happened on August 4 in the 33-hundred block of West Van Owen Street. A homeowner’s security camera captured video of a woman and man walking into the backyard between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.
lakeexpo.com
Lightning Strike Ignites A Fire In Camden County Home
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The overnight thunderstorms that blew through central Missouri left a Richland home damaged, when lightning ignited a fire in the house. Tri-County Fire Protection District was dispatched at 8:08 a.m. to a home on Highway 7, south of Richland. When crews arrived they found a single-story home with light smoke showing from the eaves. When crews entered the home, they found fire in the crawlspace.
