The Rolla Job Center will be conducting a hiring fair today featuring over 30 employers
The Rolla Job Center will be conducting a hiring fair today featuring over 30 employers. The free-to-attend Rolla Regional Hiring Event will be taking place today from 10 AM to 2 PM at Columbia College, just off of Blues Lake Parkway in Rolla. Employers that will be present include the Missouri Highway Patrol, Walmart, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Missouri S&T, Fort Wood contractors, a big data processing firm in Springfield, and many others. Job seekers are being advised to dress professionally and have copies of their resumes handy, as some of the firms will be conducting interviews. You can pre-register for the event at cwedregion.com/rhe.
Waynesville R-VI School District being named a Purple Star School District
Missouri State Senator Justin Brown of Rolla and State Representative Bill Hardwick of Rolla has presented resolutions in recognition of the Waynesville R-VI School District being named a Purple Star School District. The Purple Star designation recognizes schools and/or districts that are military friendly and have demonstrated a major commitment to the students and families connected to our nation’s military, including active duty, National Guard, Reserve members, and veterans.
Elevate Thrift Store commemmorates grand opening
A grand opening and ribbon cutting took place Friday for the Elevate Thrift Store in Lebanon. According to the store’s Facebook page, “Elevate Thrift Store is so much more than just another second-hand shop. This store provides hope and opportunity for our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness, poverty, or both. Elevate Thrift is one of three outreach programs of Elevate Lebanon.” Patti Brayfield of Elevate Lebanon said the new venture was introduced at the Chamber of Commerce Business luncheon Friday. Bryan Stallings, CEO and founder of Elevate Branson was the keynote speaker. For more on this story see the LCR.
The Outlet Mall Deal Is Dead, And Osage Beach Is Doubling Down On The Fear That Killed It
Hopes the Osage Beach Outlet Mall would be redeveloped are all but dead. Developers who floated a $186 million plan to renew the mall say the City of Osage Beach did not act in good faith, and now the city appears poised to put the final nail in the coffin.
Progress Made Towards New Bridge
Pony Bridge on route 66 in Oklahoma, United States. It crosses the South Canadian River and is also known as William H. Murray Bridge. Progress was made this morning towards a new bridge at the Laclede County Commissioners Meeting. A new bridge for Bobcat Road has been talked about for...
Governor’s Ham Breakfast – Missouri State Fair – August 18, 2022
The Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair took place this morning in Sedalia. This annual event is usually a “must attend” function for Missouri legislators, statewide office holders, members of Congress, and candidates. Usually. Whatever your view of corporate agriculture, the event does have a...
Calling LakeExpo 'FAKE NEWS,' Osage Beach Mayor Reveals Two Other Developers Want The Outlet Mall
Osage Beach Mayor Michael Harmison Sr. took to Facebook on Wednesday in response to an editorial published by LakeExpo. He called our editorial "FAKE NEWS" and disputed claims he says we made in the editorial. He also revealed, "I have recently had 2 other developers wanting to redevelop the mall." However, he refused to send us his response for us to publish, despite our request. Since he posted it publicly on Lake area Facebook pages, we've republished it, verbatim, below.
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
Double-Check Bus Routes
With most area schools starting next week, it’s important to arrange transportation for students as soon as possible. Many schools experience transportation issues on the first few days of being in session, but that can be limited by calling ahead of time, and making sure everything with your student is taken care of and clear. Lebanon Superintendent Dr. Schmitz encourages parents not to wait until the day school starts.
Crew hits natural gas line in Osage Beach, Mo.
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - On Thursday morning, a contracted crew hit a natural gas line in Osage Beach. The incident happened on Yacht Club Drive near the Performance Boat Center. The line belonged to Summit Natural Gas. Firefighters with the Osage Beach Fire Protection District cleared the scene shortly...
Geologists surveying sinkhole in Sunrise Beach
SUNRISE BEACH − Geologists are surveying a sinkhole that opened Wednesday near a Lake of the Ozarks business. The sinkhole opened around 10 a.m. near the Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping business. “We’re going to be putting up construction fencing around the area and covering the hole. MoDOT is going...
Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards
A Columbia man and Jefferson City woman are accused of stealing a vehicle and fuel cards from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance shed in Jefferson City. The post Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
Lightning Strike Ignites A Fire In Camden County Home
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The overnight thunderstorms that blew through central Missouri left a Richland home damaged, when lightning ignited a fire in the house. Tri-County Fire Protection District was dispatched at 8:08 a.m. to a home on Highway 7, south of Richland. When crews arrived they found a single-story home with light smoke showing from the eaves. When crews entered the home, they found fire in the crawlspace.
Miller County man’s truck pulled from floodwater by local fire departments
Firefighters rescued a man from his truck after it got stuck Tuesday in Saline Creek floodwater in Miller County. The post Miller County man’s truck pulled from floodwater by local fire departments appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
Juveniles suspected of property damage
3 juveniles were referred to the juvenile office after hundreds of dollars in damage was reported to vehicles on Monday. Lebanon Police responded to the 40th block of Drury Lane when the owners of vehicles on that street discovered that someone had cut their tires. During the investigation, officers learned that the tires on at least 5 vehicles had been cut with a pocket knife. The damaged vehicles were parked on Stanwood, Holly, and Drury Lane. The 12 and 13-year-old suspects were identified and the incidents were referred to the Juvenile Office.
Miller County man missing for almost a year
David Michael Bowers, Jr. was last contacted on September 12, 2021. The Miller County Sheriff's Facebook page posted his missing adult poster in an effort for the public to help bring him home. Bowers was 18 when he disappeared. He is 5'10 with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 128...
Polk County Serious Accident
Emergency responders rush to the scene of an emergency. A crash occurred yesterday afternoon in Polk County leaving a passenger seriously injured. At approximately 12:45 PM, 57-year-old Boliver resident Roger Desautels was headed eastbound on MO 32, 1.5 miles West of Boliver in his 2000 International Fertilizer truck. He crossed the center of the roadway to avoid a stopped car and struck 30-year-old Stockton resident Ashli Supancic’s 1999 Honda CRV. Supancic, who was headed eastbound, then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch, injuring her passenger 19-year-old Nicole Fish, also of Stockton. Their car was totaled and both women were transported by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Boliver.
Dixon Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident
A 21-year-old Dixon man was airlifted to a Columbia Hospital following a motorcycle accident at 7:15 Thursday morning on Highway N, 9 miles north of Dixon in Maries County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that the motorcycle operated by Jacob E. Stoneking, overturned in the roadway and ejected Stoneking from the bike.
