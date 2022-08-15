Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to exercise extreme caution when driving anywhere there will be young students

The latest report on jobs in Missouri is in. According to the report, Missouri non-farm payroll employment increased by 24-thousand-800 jobs from June 2022 to July 2022, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by three-tenths of a percentage point. Private industry employment increased by 10-thousand-500 jobs and government employment increased by 14-thousand-300 jobs. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.5 percent in July 2022, down from 2.8 percent in June 2022.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO