Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to exercise extreme caution when driving anywhere there will be young students

Missouri Medical Marijuana Program Growing
Missouri’s medical marijuana program continues to grow after three years in operation. Brent Palm has an update:
Drought Conditions Update
Dried and cracked earth north west of the NSW township of Wee Waa. Drought conditions have somewhat improved this week, but a good portion of central Missouri is still in severe drought. National Weather Service Meteorologist Gene Hatch explains more. My Ozarks Online · Hatch. More rainfall will be...
Parson Touts Missouri Unemployment Rate
Governor Parson says Missouri’s unemployment rate is 2.5-percent. That’s about 80 thousand Missourians out of jobs. The national unemployment rate last month was 3.5-percent, with about 5.7-million jobless people.
Missouri Unemployment at all time low
The latest report on jobs in Missouri is in. According to the report, Missouri non-farm payroll employment increased by 24-thousand-800 jobs from June 2022 to July 2022, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by three-tenths of a percentage point. Private industry employment increased by 10-thousand-500 jobs and government employment increased by 14-thousand-300 jobs. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.5 percent in July 2022, down from 2.8 percent in June 2022.
Governor Parson outlines his proposed tax cut
Lawyer working with contract client on the table in office. consultant lawyer, attorney, court judge, concept. (Lawyer working with contract client on the table in office. consultant lawyer, attorney, court judge, concept., ASCII, 111 components, 111. Governor Mike Parson says he will detail his plans for a special session as...
