Oakland Athletics outfielder Chad Pinder is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Pinder went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored on Wednesday, but he's returning to the bench for Thursday's matinee. Tony Kemp will take over in left field and hit second.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO