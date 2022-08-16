Read full article on original website
Related
Honolulu Little League advances to LLWS winners bracket with mercy rule victory over New York
Honolulu Little League won its second consecutive game via mercy rule on Friday.
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado absent for Astros Thursday afternoon
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Christian Vazquez will catch for Luis Garcia and hit eighth. Maldonado started four of the past five games. Vazquez has a $2,200 salary on Thursday...
Titusville Herald
Little League World Series Linescores
Doran, Wiel (2), Decaster (5) and Hansen; De Leon, Fuentes (6) and Gonzalez. L_Doran. W_De Leon. HRs_De Leon, De Gracia Grand slam. Weisser, Mayervich (2) and Fabbro, Yu; Ayabe, Ohta (6) and Tsuchiya. W_Mayervich. L_Ayabe. UNITED STATES BRACKET. Nolensville, Tennessee420050—11120. Santa Clara, Utah100100—221 Chadwick, Satinoff (4) and Rhodes;...
numberfire.com
Enrique Hernandez in center field for Red Sox on Friday
Boston Red Sox utility-man Enrique Hernandez is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will patrol center field after Jarren Dalbec was left on the bench against their division competitiors. In a matchup versus Baltimore's right-hander Jordan Lyles, our models project Hernandez to score 8.9 FanDuel points...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Houston's Martin Maldonado behind the plate on Friday
Houston Astros center Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against Atlanta Braves. Maldonado will start at catcher after Christian Vazquez was rested on the road. In a matchup versus Atlanta's right-hander Kyle Wright, our models project Maldonado to score 9.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Yardbarker
Red Sox promote pitching prospect Luis Perales to Low-A Salem
With Wikelman Gonzalez and Luis Guerrero making the jump to High-A Greenville, the Red Sox have promoted pitching prospect Luis Perales from the Florida Complex League to Low-A Salem, according to SoxProspects.com’s Chris Hatfield. Perales, 19, is currently regarded by SoxProspects.com as the No. 24 prospect in Boston’s farm...
numberfire.com
Josh Bell sitting for San Diego Friday night
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Bell is being replaced at designated hitter by Brandon Drury versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. In 503 plate appearances this season, Bell has a .278 batting average with an .817...
numberfire.com
Willi Castro batting second for Tigers on Friday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Castro will operate second base after Jonathan Schoop was moved to first and Harold Castro was given a breather. In a matchup versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval, our models project Castro to score 9.0 FanDuel points...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Jarren Duran sitting for Red Sox on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Duran will move to the bench on Wednesday with Xander Bogaerts starting at shortstop. Bogaerts will bat third versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 12.4...
numberfire.com
Harold Castro sent to Detroit's bench on Friday
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Castro will sit on the bench after Jonathan Schoop was moved to first base and Willi Castro was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 243 batted balls this season, Castro has produced a...
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder riding pine Thursday afternoon for Athletics
Oakland Athletics outfielder Chad Pinder is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Pinder went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored on Wednesday, but he's returning to the bench for Thursday's matinee. Tony Kemp will take over in left field and hit second.
Why Andrus could be key for Sox against Cleveland
The White Sox signed former Oakland A’s shortstop Elvis Andrus prior to the series finale against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Despite losing and splitting the four-game series, the Sox find themselves only 2.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians. The Southsiders' next opponent, over the weekend, is the aforementioned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Willson Contreras homers twice as Cubs edge Orioles
Willson Contreras homered twice and Adrian Sampson threw 5 2/3 shutout innings to lift the Chicago Cubs to a 3-2
Yardbarker
Red Sox first-round pick Mikey Romero hits first professional home run in seventh Florida Complex League game
Red Sox infield prospect Mikey Romero hit the first home run of his professional career in the Florida Complex League on Friday afternoon. Batting leadoff and starting at shortstop for the FCL Red Sox in their contest against the FCL Twins at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Romero’s milestone homer came with one out in the bottom half of the ninth inning.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Miguel Cabrera handling designated hitting duties on Friday
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is batting fifth in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will take over Detroit's designated hitting role after Kerry Carpenter was shifted to left field and Akil Baddoo was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval, our models project Cabrera to...
FOX Sports
Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros meet in game 4 of series
Houston Astros (76-43, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-57, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (9-8, 4.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -129, White Sox +108; over/under...
Comments / 0