Titusville Herald
2022 Little League World Series Glance
GREAT LAKES REGION, Hagerstown, Ind.; METRO REGION, Massapequa, N.Y.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION, Hollidaysburg, Pa.; MIDWEST REGION, Davenport, Iowa; MOUNTAIN REGION, Santa Clara, Utah; NEW ENGLAND REGION, Middleboro, Mass.; NORTHWEST REGION, Bonney Lake, Wash.; SOUTHEAST REGION, Nolensville, Tenn.; SOUTHWEST REGION, Pearland, Texas; WEST REGION, Honolulu, Hawaii. INTERNATIONAL. ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, Taipei City, Chinese...
'The fans started coming over the rails.' Crowd panics over fight in stands and flee stadium
The opening game of the high school football season between host Benedictine and Jenkins came to an abrupt halt before halftime Friday night at Memorial Stadium after an altercation in the Jenkins' stands led to a panic, as scores of spectators poured out of the bleachers. Both teams rushed to their locker rooms as...
