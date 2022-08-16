LAKEWOOD, Ohio — For Central Catholic, the 2022 football season opened in an all-too-familiar way, and had a similarly frustrating ending to 2021. Much like last year’s meeting, Central Catholic and St. Edward were tied at halftime, and despite a furious rally late in the fourth quarter from the Fighting Irish, the reigning Division I state champion Eagles had too much offense and earned a 23-20 victory in non-conference action at First Federal Lakewood Stadium Friday night. “We’re tough. We have tough kids, great kids,” Central Catholic coach Greg Dempsey said. “They’ve worked hard all offseason. Last year, we were tied at halftime and wore down in the second half. We did things and vowed that would never happen again, and the kids bought in. “Tonight, we came out and went toe-to-toe with the defending state champs and some people are going to say the predicted state champs. We had a couple things not go our way that you wish they would’ve, but I’m proud of our kids. We’re not happy. We didn’t come here for a moral victory, but I’m proud of the kids.”

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 30 MINUTES AGO