Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Bligh Madris will take over on first base for Chavis while Ben Gamel serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. Greg Allen will be in right field while Tucupita Marcano makes a start in left field and leads off the order.
Never say die: Cleveland Guardians stun Detroit Tigers with eighth-inning rally
CLEVELAND — All-Star José Ramírez blooped a go-ahead, two-run double as the Cleveland Guardians scored six runs with two outs in the eighth inning, rallying for a 8-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. Rookies Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez had RBI doubles, and Amed...
Enrique Hernandez in center field for Red Sox on Friday
Boston Red Sox utility-man Enrique Hernandez is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will patrol center field after Jarren Dalbec was left on the bench against their division competitiors. In a matchup versus Baltimore's right-hander Jordan Lyles, our models project Hernandez to score 8.9 FanDuel points...
Houston's Martin Maldonado behind the plate on Friday
Houston Astros center Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against Atlanta Braves. Maldonado will start at catcher after Christian Vazquez was rested on the road. In a matchup versus Atlanta's right-hander Kyle Wright, our models project Maldonado to score 9.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
White Sox Crushed 21-5 in Finale vs. Astros; On to Big Weekend in Cleveland
The Chicago White Sox took a shellacking from the Houston Astros on Thursday afternoon. Starter Lucas GIolito was ineffective again in what has been a trying season for the Sox’ righty. The Astros pounded out 25 hits and scored 21 times in the series finale. The Pale Hose still managed to split the four-game series with the American League’s best team despite the series ending so poorly.
Red Sox promote pitching prospect Luis Perales to Low-A Salem
With Wikelman Gonzalez and Luis Guerrero making the jump to High-A Greenville, the Red Sox have promoted pitching prospect Luis Perales from the Florida Complex League to Low-A Salem, according to SoxProspects.com’s Chris Hatfield. Perales, 19, is currently regarded by SoxProspects.com as the No. 24 prospect in Boston’s farm...
Jarren Duran sitting for Red Sox on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Duran will move to the bench on Wednesday with Xander Bogaerts starting at shortstop. Bogaerts will bat third versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 12.4...
Harold Castro sent to Detroit's bench on Friday
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Castro will sit on the bench after Jonathan Schoop was moved to first base and Willi Castro was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 243 batted balls this season, Castro has produced a...
Little League World Series Linescores
Doran, Wiel (2), Decaster (5) and Hansen; De Leon, Fuentes (6) and Gonzalez. L_Doran. W_De Leon. HRs_De Leon, De Gracia Grand slam. Weisser, Mayervich (2) and Fabbro, Yu; Ayabe, Ohta (6) and Tsuchiya. W_Mayervich. L_Ayabe. UNITED STATES BRACKET. Nolensville, Tennessee420050—11120. Santa Clara, Utah100100—221 Chadwick, Satinoff (4) and Rhodes;...
Tampa Bay's Francisco Mejia catching on Friday
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Mejia will start behind the plate after Christian Bethancourt was rested on Friday night. In a matchup versus right-hander Brady Singer, our models project Mejia to score 6.8 FanDuel points at the salary...
Arraez, Miranda homer back-to-back; Twins beat Rangers 2-1
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, and that was enough for Dylan Bundy as the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. Bundy (7-5) gave up a run on just two hits in 5 1/3 innings. Minnesota won its fourth game in a row and kept pace with Cleveland, which leads the Twins by one game in the American League Central. “Just throwing it over the plate and letting them hit it right to people and they’re doing a good job of that,” Bundy said. “Lot of hard contact in the fourth inning, two balls hit to the wall there. But we played good defense all night I thought and played really good baseball.” Jorge López walked a pair of batters but closed out his third save with the Twins when Charlie Culberson was doubled off second base. Brad Miller hit a hard liner that was caught by right fielder Max Kepler, who hurried his throw to second in time to beat Culberson.
Detroit's Miguel Cabrera handling designated hitting duties on Friday
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is batting fifth in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will take over Detroit's designated hitting role after Kerry Carpenter was shifted to left field and Akil Baddoo was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval, our models project Cabrera to...
Josh Bell sitting for San Diego Friday night
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Bell is being replaced at designated hitter by Brandon Drury versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. In 503 plate appearances this season, Bell has a .278 batting average with an .817...
Willi Castro batting second for Tigers on Friday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Castro will operate second base after Jonathan Schoop was moved to first and Harold Castro was given a breather. In a matchup versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval, our models project Castro to score 9.0 FanDuel points...
Tigers position Jeimer Candelario at third base on Friday
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Candelario will man the hot corner after Isaac Paredes was rested at home. In a matchup against Angels' lefty Patrick Sandoval, our models project Candelario to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary...
Tampa Bay's Yandy Diaz receives Friday off
Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz is not starting in Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Diaz will take a seat after Isaac Paredes was named Friday's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 323 batted balls this season, Diaz has recorded a 4.3% barrel rate and...
David MacKinnon taking over first base for Oakland on Friday
Oakland Athletics first baseman David MacKinnon is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. MacKinnon will operate first base after Stephen Vogt was rested on Friday night. In a matchup versus left-hander Marco Gonzales, our models project MacKinnon to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Central Catholic falls short against state power Lakewood St. Edward
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — For Central Catholic, the 2022 football season opened in an all-too-familiar way, and had a similarly frustrating ending to 2021. Much like last year’s meeting, Central Catholic and St. Edward were tied at halftime, and despite a furious rally late in the fourth quarter from the Fighting Irish, the reigning Division I state champion Eagles had too much offense and earned a 23-20 victory in non-conference action at First Federal Lakewood Stadium Friday night. “We’re tough. We have tough kids, great kids,” Central Catholic coach Greg Dempsey said. “They’ve worked hard all offseason. Last year, we were tied at halftime and wore down in the second half. We did things and vowed that would never happen again, and the kids bought in. “Tonight, we came out and went toe-to-toe with the defending state champs and some people are going to say the predicted state champs. We had a couple things not go our way that you wish they would’ve, but I’m proud of our kids. We’re not happy. We didn’t come here for a moral victory, but I’m proud of the kids.”
PREP FOOTBALL: Vinemont outraces Falkville in 46-40 shootout
VINEMONT, Ala. – The Vinemont Eagles kicked off the 2022 season on their home field against Falkville Friday night and they went back and forth with the Blue Devils in a season-opening shootout. After four quarters of fireworks, the Eagles were able to finish in front 46-40 to start their season 1-0. The opening quarter started quickly as Vinemont’s Kayden Henderson took the opening kick-off 78 yards for the touchdown to put the Eagles ahead 7-0 with 11:48 remaining in the opening quarter. After a strong dose of the ground game Falkville answered with their own touchdown to take an 8-7...
Cameron Norrie stuns Carlos Alcaraz to reach Cincinnati semi-final
Former college star Cameron Norrie has played the role of professor this week at the Western & Southern Open, schooling three 19-year-olds on his way to the Cincinnati semi-finals. And in a thrilling quarter-final showdown, the British contender gave third seed Carlos Alcaraz a lesson in staying the course as...
