numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Wednesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Tyler Mahle on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Sandy Leon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado absent for Astros Thursday afternoon
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Christian Vazquez will catch for Luis Garcia and hit eighth. Maldonado started four of the past five games. Vazquez has a $2,200 salary on Thursday...
numberfire.com
Harold Castro sent to Detroit's bench on Friday
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Castro will sit on the bench after Jonathan Schoop was moved to first base and Willi Castro was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 243 batted balls this season, Castro has produced a...
Oakland Athletics add pitcher Norge Ruiz from Triple-A Las Vegas
The Oakland Athletics purchased the contract of right-hander Norge Ruiz from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned right-hander Domingo Tapia. Ruiz,
Why Andrus could be key for Sox against Cleveland
The White Sox signed former Oakland A’s shortstop Elvis Andrus prior to the series finale against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Despite losing and splitting the four-game series, the Sox find themselves only 2.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians. The Southsiders' next opponent, over the weekend, is the aforementioned...
Yardbarker
Red Sox promote pitching prospect Luis Perales to Low-A Salem
With Wikelman Gonzalez and Luis Guerrero making the jump to High-A Greenville, the Red Sox have promoted pitching prospect Luis Perales from the Florida Complex League to Low-A Salem, according to SoxProspects.com’s Chris Hatfield. Perales, 19, is currently regarded by SoxProspects.com as the No. 24 prospect in Boston’s farm...
numberfire.com
Houston's Martin Maldonado behind the plate on Friday
Houston Astros center Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against Atlanta Braves. Maldonado will start at catcher after Christian Vazquez was rested on the road. In a matchup versus Atlanta's right-hander Kyle Wright, our models project Maldonado to score 9.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Astros looking more they absolutely fleeced Red Sox at trade deadline
The Boston Red Sox traded away one of their biggest names at the deadline to the Houston Astros, and it’s continuing to backfire. The Boston Red Sox traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros the same night they faced them at the trade deadline. The trade was emotional for many, including Vazquez himself. He’s having success with Houston that is proving Boston shouldn’t have let him go.
Report: White Sox sign Elvis Andrus off waivers
Former Oakland A's shortstop, Elvis Andrus, signed with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, according to reports. He is expected to join the team in Cleveland for their series against the Guardians. Andrus, 33, is hitting .237/.301/.373 from the plate this season with eight homers and 30 RBIs. He also...
numberfire.com
Tigers position Jeimer Candelario at third base on Friday
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Candelario will man the hot corner after Isaac Paredes was rested at home. In a matchup against Angels' lefty Patrick Sandoval, our models project Candelario to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Josh Bell sitting for San Diego Friday night
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Bell is being replaced at designated hitter by Brandon Drury versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. In 503 plate appearances this season, Bell has a .278 batting average with an .817...
numberfire.com
Jarren Duran sitting for Red Sox on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Duran will move to the bench on Wednesday with Xander Bogaerts starting at shortstop. Bogaerts will bat third versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 12.4...
FOX Sports
Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros meet in game 4 of series
Houston Astros (76-43, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-57, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (9-8, 4.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -129, White Sox +108; over/under...
FOX 2
Bulldogs boy’s soccer program begins quest for third-straight championship
O’FALLON, Mo. – Few have enjoyed as much success as the Fort Zumwalt South boys soccer team. Winning three state championships in the last four years, the Bulldog’s boys program is only rivaled by the Bulldog’s girls program, which has won back-to-back state championships in the same sport. This season, the boys program fields a […]
How Collins, Butler, Southern and Spencer County football won their season openers
Kenyon Goodin’s Mr. Football candidacy started with a bang Friday, as the senior quarterback passed for four touchdowns and rushed for two more to lead the Collins High School football team to a 42-28 victory at rival Shelby County. Goodin completed 17 of 20 passes for 268 yards and carried 19 times for...
