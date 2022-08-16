The Boston Red Sox traded away one of their biggest names at the deadline to the Houston Astros, and it’s continuing to backfire. The Boston Red Sox traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros the same night they faced them at the trade deadline. The trade was emotional for many, including Vazquez himself. He’s having success with Houston that is proving Boston shouldn’t have let him go.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO