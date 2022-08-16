Read full article on original website
ESPN
San Diego Padres to sign veteran right-handed reliever Brandon Kintzler, sources says
The San Diego Padres are signing righty reliever Brandon Kintzler to a minor league deal, according to sources familiar with the situation. Kintzler, 38, hasn't pitched this season after being released by the Philadelphia Phillies last August but could be major league ready by September. A veteran of 12 seasons,...
Dodgers News: LA Officially Releases Longtime Colorado Rockies Catcher
The Dodgers have officially released catcher Tony Wolters.
Fernando Tatis Jr. meeting with Padres GM A.J. Preller
San Diego Padres president of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller is meeting with his suspended superstar shortstop Fernando
Yardbarker
Chicago White Sox Sign Elvis Andrus
The Chicago White Sox signed former Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus. The White Sox expect Andrus to join the team in Cleveland tomorrow ahead of the series against the Guardians. Who Is Elvis Andrus?. Andrus spent the last two seasons with Oakland. Though recently, he found himself not in the...
numberfire.com
St. Louis positions Paul DeJong at shortstop on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is batting seventh in Friday's contest against Arizona Cardinals. DeJong will make his 42nd appearance at the shortstop position after Tommy Edman was aligned at second base and Nolan Gorman was benched. numberFire's models project DeJong to score 11.1 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was rested at home versus Colorado's right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
FOX Sports
Rockies pitcher Senzatela, OF Blackmon exit with injuries
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and right fielder Charlie Blackmon both left Colorado's game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning Thursday because of leg injuries. Senzatela crumpled to the ground after awkwardly attempting to cover first base on an infield single by...
Pedro Martinez blasts Padres over Fernando Tatis Jr. PED suspension
While Fernando Tatis Jr. made a big mistake leading to his massive PED suspension, baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez couldn’t help but blame the San Diego Padres as well. The MLB recently slapped Tatis with an 80-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Apparently, a banned substance called Clostebol was found […] The post Pedro Martinez blasts Padres over Fernando Tatis Jr. PED suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto held out of Dodgers' Thursday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Gavin Lux will replace Alberto on second base and bat sixth. Lux has a $3,200 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.2...
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott hitting sixth for Phillies on Friday
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott is starting in Friday's contest against the New York Mets. Stott will operate the shortstop position after Edmundo Sosa was left on the bench versus New York's right-hander Chris Bassitt. numberFire's models project Stott to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns absent from San Francisco lineup Thursday
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Joey Bart will replace Wynns behind the bag and bat eighth. Bart has a $2,300 salary and numberFire’s models project him for 8.6 FanDuel points....
numberfire.com
Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Friday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. In 303 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .243 batting average with a .636 OPS, 3 home...
Montero homers twice with 5 RBIs, Rockies beat Giants
DENVER -- Rookie Elehuris Montero homered twice and drove in five runs to back the solid pitching of José Ureña, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.Connor Joe also homered and Wynton Bernard and José Iglesias hit successive doubles to ignite a four-run fifth inning by Colorado, which sent the Giants to their third straight loss.Ureña (2-4), who joined the Rockies in May on a minor league contract after being designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers, went 6 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, two of them...
Titusville Herald
Little League World Series Linescores
Doran, Wiel (2), Decaster (5) and Hansen; De Leon, Fuentes (6) and Gonzalez. L_Doran. W_De Leon. HRs_De Leon, De Gracia Grand slam. Weisser, Mayervich (2) and Fabbro, Yu; Ayabe, Ohta (6) and Tsuchiya. W_Mayervich. L_Ayabe. UNITED STATES BRACKET. Nolensville, Tennessee420050—11120. Santa Clara, Utah100100—221 Chadwick, Satinoff (4) and Rhodes;...
numberfire.com
White Sox starting Elvis Andrus at shortstop on Friday night
Chicago White Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus is batting seventh in Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Andrus will operate the shortstop position after Romy Gonzalez was rested on Friday night. In a righty versus righty matchup against Triston McKenzie, our models project Andrus to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the...
Albert Pujols’ grand slam fuels Cardinals’ rout of Rockies
Albert Pujols hit a grand slam for his 690th career homer and drove in five runs as the St. Louis
Game #120 Nats are in San Diego for 4 games
For some fans who have been out of it for a while they might be wondering why Josh Bell and Juan Soto are in Padres jerseys, and C.J. Abrams is in a Washington Nationals jersey. That blockbuster trade has propelled the Nationals farm system into a top-half of the Majors’ farm system. It is much better than the Nats’ preseason rankings of bottom of the barrel — that’s for sure. The Nats have Abrams starting at shorstop tonight, and MacKenzie Gore is on the 15-day IL and will do some throwing this week as he recovers from some arm soreness.
FOX Sports
Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-53, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA, .89 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Brewers +148; over/under is 8...
Padres To Sign Brandon Kintzler To Minor League Deal
Right-handed pitcher Brandon Kintzler is set to sign a minor league deal with the Padres, reports Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Kintzler, 38, appeared in 12 straight MLB seasons from 2010 to 2021, and will look to make it lucky 13 here in 2022. He began his big league career with the Brewers before going to the Twins, Nationals, Cubs, Marlins and Phillies. In 483 career games, he has a 3.50 ERA, largely due to his ground ball-inducing ways. His 16.8% career strikeout rate is below average, but he’s managed to get hitters to put the ball into the dirt on 56.4% of balls in play. He’s also avoided free passes, keeping walks down to a 6.5% rate.
Cameron Norrie stuns Carlos Alcaraz to reach Cincinnati semi-final
Former college star Cameron Norrie has played the role of professor this week at the Western & Southern Open, schooling three 19-year-olds on his way to the Cincinnati semi-finals. And in a thrilling quarter-final showdown, the British contender gave third seed Carlos Alcaraz a lesson in staying the course as...
