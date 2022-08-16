Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
NJ Correctional Officer Admits Accepting BribeMorristown MinuteSalem County, NJ
Muncho Pizza Launches in University CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Chicago White Sox Sign Elvis Andrus
The Chicago White Sox signed former Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus. The White Sox expect Andrus to join the team in Cleveland tomorrow ahead of the series against the Guardians. Who Is Elvis Andrus?. Andrus spent the last two seasons with Oakland. Though recently, he found himself not in the...
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott hitting sixth for Phillies on Friday
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott is starting in Friday's contest against the New York Mets. Stott will operate the shortstop position after Edmundo Sosa was left on the bench versus New York's right-hander Chris Bassitt. numberFire's models project Stott to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs sitting Wednesday afternoon for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. Stubbs started on Tuesday and went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two walks, and two runs scored. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Ranger Suarez and hit cleanup Wednesday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto held out of Dodgers' Thursday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Gavin Lux will replace Alberto on second base and bat sixth. Lux has a $3,200 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.2...
Dodgers Injury Update: LA Lefty Slugger Activated Off IL; Optioned to Triple-A
Could Dodgers slugger Edwin "Big Daddy" Rios be coming back?
Dodgers News: Recently Acquired Infield Prospect Claimed off Waivers by Braves
File this under mostly less than important news, but the Dodgers lost infield prospect Rylan Bannon to the Braves after Atlanta claimed the prospect off the waiver wire. The Dodgers recently had claimed Bannon off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles and assigned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. However, less than a week after claiming him, LA designated him for assignment needing a spot on the 40-man roster for catcher Tony Wolters.
FOX Sports
Rockies pitcher Senzatela, OF Blackmon exit with injuries
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and right fielder Charlie Blackmon both left Colorado's game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning Thursday because of leg injuries. Senzatela crumpled to the ground after awkwardly attempting to cover first base on an infield single by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Friday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. In 303 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .243 batting average with a .636 OPS, 3 home...
numberfire.com
St. Louis positions Paul DeJong at shortstop on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is batting seventh in Friday's contest against Arizona Cardinals. DeJong will make his 42nd appearance at the shortstop position after Tommy Edman was aligned at second base and Nolan Gorman was benched. numberFire's models project DeJong to score 11.1 FanDuel points at the salary...
Dodgers News: Los Angeles Releases Catcher Tony Wolters
The Dodgers have released veteran catcher Tony Wolters, according to MLB Trade Rumors. They had designated him for assignment on Monday. Wolters spent three days with the Dodgers last week when unofficial team captain Austin Barnes was away from the team for family reasons. He appeared in two games, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, and he was DFA’d when Barnes returned.
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns absent from San Francisco lineup Thursday
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Joey Bart will replace Wynns behind the bag and bat eighth. Bart has a $2,300 salary and numberFire’s models project him for 8.6 FanDuel points....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Oakland's Stephen Vogt sitting on Friday
Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is not starting in Friday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Vogt will rest on Friday night after David MacKinnon was named Oakland's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 81 batted balls this season, Vogt has recorded a 4.9% barrel rate...
Game #120 Nats are in San Diego for 4 games
For some fans who have been out of it for a while they might be wondering why Josh Bell and Juan Soto are in Padres jerseys, and C.J. Abrams is in a Washington Nationals jersey. That blockbuster trade has propelled the Nationals farm system into a top-half of the Majors’ farm system. It is much better than the Nats’ preseason rankings of bottom of the barrel — that’s for sure. The Nats have Abrams starting at shorstop tonight, and MacKenzie Gore is on the 15-day IL and will do some throwing this week as he recovers from some arm soreness.
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 8/19/2022
The Miami Marlins take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Marlins Dodgers prediction and pick. Jesus Luzardo goes to the mound for the Marlins, while Tyler Anderson gets the call for the Dodgers. Jesus Luzardo has pitched only three times since May 10....
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols' grand slam fuels Cardinals' rout of Rockies
Albert Pujols hit a grand slam for his 690th career homer and drove in five runs as the St. Louis Cardinals rolled past the visiting Colorado Rockies 13-0 on Thursday afternoon. Pujols' 16 career grand slams are tied for 10th most all-time with Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth and Dave Kingman.
FOX Sports
Dodgers host the Marlins to start 3-game series
Miami Marlins (52-66, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (81-36, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-2, 2.81 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -263, Marlins +213; over/under is 7...
Giants vs. Rockies Prediction and Odds for Friday, August 19th (Trust Wood's Consistency)
The San Francisco Giants' slim playoff hopes grow slimmer by the day, as the club sits 5.5 games back in the NL Wild Card race. This series with the Colorado Rockies gives the Giants a great opportunity to make up some ground though, and they'll send Alex Wood to the mound tonight to take on Jose Urena.
Cameron Norrie stuns Carlos Alcaraz to reach Cincinnati semi-final
Former college star Cameron Norrie has played the role of professor this week at the Western & Southern Open, schooling three 19-year-olds on his way to the Cincinnati semi-finals. And in a thrilling quarter-final showdown, the British contender gave third seed Carlos Alcaraz a lesson in staying the course as...
FOX Sports
Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-53, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA, .89 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Brewers +148; over/under is 8...
Comments / 0