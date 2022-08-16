For some fans who have been out of it for a while they might be wondering why Josh Bell and Juan Soto are in Padres jerseys, and C.J. Abrams is in a Washington Nationals jersey. That blockbuster trade has propelled the Nationals farm system into a top-half of the Majors’ farm system. It is much better than the Nats’ preseason rankings of bottom of the barrel — that’s for sure. The Nats have Abrams starting at shorstop tonight, and MacKenzie Gore is on the 15-day IL and will do some throwing this week as he recovers from some arm soreness.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO