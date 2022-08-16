Drought conditions worsen across New Jersey; temps remain in the 80s

WHAT’S NOW: Drought conditions worsen across New Jersey, as chance for rainfall fades this week.

WHAT’S NEXT: Fingers crossed for rain by the tail end of the weekend. Otherwise, dry and warmer. Upper-80s at the end of the week.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Justin Godynick says the weather will be quite comfortable over the next few days.

TODAY: Sun and clouds. Dry conditions. Highs in the low-80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Very slight chance of a p.m. storm. Otherwise, sun and clouds with highs in the low-80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, highs between 85-90.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, chance of p.m. showers or storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, best chance for rain or storms. Highs in the mid-80s.