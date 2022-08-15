Read full article on original website
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: The Manning’s visit Rock’s House
Remember way back in the spring before we thought the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had 5-Star quarterback Dante Moore in the bag (no pun intended Martinelli’s)? It seems like forever ago, but there was a morning when all of a sudden we started seeing pictures of Eli Manning and Peyton Manning on campus. Of course — there were a lot of fans that wondered if the Manning brothers were there scouting Notre Dame’s campus for their nephew Arch Manning, but that wasn’t the case.
abc57.com
2022 Berrien County Youth Fair in full swing
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. – It’s that time of year, when thousands of people—of all ages—from all over Berrien County come out to the fair grounds to celebrate the Berrien County Youth Fair, and everything it offers—from the animals, the rides, and—of course—the food.
seniorsmatter.com
Transportation for Seniors in South Bend
Being a family owned and operated business, our promise to our clients is to respond to their needs in an expedient, accommodating and courteous manner. Our company mission is, very simply, we want to provide our clients with the most satisfying experience one can have while traveling in one of our vehicles. We do this by providing our drivers with the most comprehensive training available, and making safety our #1 priority.
abc57.com
Open interviews at Portage Manor August 18
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Portage Manor is holding open interviews on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interviews will be held at the Portage Manor assisted living center, located at 3016 Portage Avenue in South Bend. The center is hiring QMAs, LPNs, CNAs, housekeepers, and cooks. Full-time and...
rvbusiness.com
FROG Rally Overtakes Elkhart County Fairgrounds this Week
The 2022 Forest River Owners Group (FROG) International Rally is in full swing this week, and on Tuesday (Aug 18) the event was hitting its stride at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds in Goshen, Ind. According to Bob “FROG Bob” Byrne, the director of the FROG for the past 11 years,...
WNDU
Walorski legacy lives on through Impact International Ministries
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Playing from the heart, this professional musician, who admittedly prefers the saxophone, is performing with strength beyond himself. “I mean, this, this is a huge, there’s a huge void in my life,” Dean Swihart said. “Jackie touched so many lives, and it it’s just the peace of the Lord Jesus Christ that fills that void. Scripture says that, that we are perfect in Christ, which to me, that means he fills that void. Like you pour water into a pitcher, it fills every every void, in that in that opening.”
WNDU
RV Hall of Fame unveils new sustainable ‘CrossMod’ home
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The RV and Home Manufacturing Hall of Fame unveiled a new section highlighting the Clayton “CrossMod” home. The housing manufacturer Clayton is trying to give potential buyers a more affordable home that doesn’t lack curb appeal while highlighting sustainability. According to The U.S....
WNDU
South Bend barber shop gives free haircuts to kids ahead of school year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As parents work around the clock to make sure their kids are ready for school, one item that can get missed on that back-to-school checklist is a haircut. That’s why the 16th annual “Hair Kutz 4 Kids” was held at UniqueHeadz barber shop in South...
WNDU
Refund checks still heading to Hoosiers
Countdown to Kickoff co-host and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby sat down with Freeman to discuss a wide range of issues, including how life has changed for Freeman and his family since becoming head coach just nine months ago.
Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August
Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
abc57.com
Jackie Walorski remembered on her birthday
ELKHART, Ind. -- August 17th would have been late Rep. Jackie Walorski's 59th birthday. She died in a car accident that involved three other victims on August 3rd. Jackie was laid to rest with military honors, and is also being honored by the Saint Joseph County V-A clinic in Mishawaka as they are being renamed after her.
Times-Union Newspaper
Developer To Donate Property To Town Of Syracuse
SYRACUSE – The agenda at Tuesday’s Syracuse Town Council meeting was focused on properties and the news that a developer in town wants to give the town property was a welcomed surprise. Myron Schwartz, one of the developers of Ridgestone Development, which is developing the old elementary school...
22 WSBT
Elkhart's Disabled American Veterans Chapter closed temporarily due to financial issues
Elkhart veterans have temporarily lost one of their home bases and resources centers. The state has closed the Disabled American Veterans Chapter. A representative for the nonprofit came in to determine exactly what’s going on. What he found is enough for him to shut down the DAV chapter until they can solve the problems.
Inside Indiana Business
Addiction treatment center opens in Mishawaka
Indianapolis-based Landmark Recovery has opened its Medicaid treatment facility, Praxis of South Bend by Landmark Recovery. Landmark says the 160-bed treatment facility in Mishawaka is the largest single addiction treatment center accepting Medicaid in the state. The new facility also created 120 new full- and part-time jobs, along with increasing...
abc57.com
Shortage of bus drivers forcing some students to walk nearly two miles to school
ELKHART, Ind., --- Elkhart Community Schools kept the change to their walk zone radius to two miles again this year due to lack of bus drivers. Some parents told ABC57 they’re concerned about their kids having to walk nearly an hour back and forth to school. “I’m a single...
abc57.com
Free hair cuts at UniqueHeadz in South Bend on Monday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - UniqueHeadz is providing free hair cuts to kids on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The business is located at 244 S. Olive St. in South Bend. The event also features a backpack giveaway and free lead testing for children ages seven and below.
WNDU
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
Yan Liu remains in lead after Day 2 of Four Winds Invitational. The Four Winds Invitational continued Saturday at South Bend Country Club.
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
WNDU
3 workers injured in SB Motor Speedway crash
From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail.
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI on Railroad Tracks
(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
