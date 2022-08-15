ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: The Manning’s visit Rock’s House

Remember way back in the spring before we thought the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had 5-Star quarterback Dante Moore in the bag (no pun intended Martinelli’s)? It seems like forever ago, but there was a morning when all of a sudden we started seeing pictures of Eli Manning and Peyton Manning on campus. Of course — there were a lot of fans that wondered if the Manning brothers were there scouting Notre Dame’s campus for their nephew Arch Manning, but that wasn’t the case.
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

2022 Berrien County Youth Fair in full swing

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. – It’s that time of year, when thousands of people—of all ages—from all over Berrien County come out to the fair grounds to celebrate the Berrien County Youth Fair, and everything it offers—from the animals, the rides, and—of course—the food.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
seniorsmatter.com

Transportation for Seniors in South Bend

Being a family owned and operated business, our promise to our clients is to respond to their needs in an expedient, accommodating and courteous manner. Our company mission is, very simply, we want to provide our clients with the most satisfying experience one can have while traveling in one of our vehicles. We do this by providing our drivers with the most comprehensive training available, and making safety our #1 priority.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Open interviews at Portage Manor August 18

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Portage Manor is holding open interviews on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interviews will be held at the Portage Manor assisted living center, located at 3016 Portage Avenue in South Bend. The center is hiring QMAs, LPNs, CNAs, housekeepers, and cooks. Full-time and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
rvbusiness.com

FROG Rally Overtakes Elkhart County Fairgrounds this Week

The 2022 Forest River Owners Group (FROG) International Rally is in full swing this week, and on Tuesday (Aug 18) the event was hitting its stride at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds in Goshen, Ind. According to Bob “FROG Bob” Byrne, the director of the FROG for the past 11 years,...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Walorski legacy lives on through Impact International Ministries

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Playing from the heart, this professional musician, who admittedly prefers the saxophone, is performing with strength beyond himself. “I mean, this, this is a huge, there’s a huge void in my life,” Dean Swihart said. “Jackie touched so many lives, and it it’s just the peace of the Lord Jesus Christ that fills that void. Scripture says that, that we are perfect in Christ, which to me, that means he fills that void. Like you pour water into a pitcher, it fills every every void, in that in that opening.”
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

RV Hall of Fame unveils new sustainable ‘CrossMod’ home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The RV and Home Manufacturing Hall of Fame unveiled a new section highlighting the Clayton “CrossMod” home. The housing manufacturer Clayton is trying to give potential buyers a more affordable home that doesn’t lack curb appeal while highlighting sustainability. According to The U.S....
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Refund checks still heading to Hoosiers

Countdown to Kickoff co-host and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby sat down with Freeman to discuss a wide range of issues, including how life has changed for Freeman and his family since becoming head coach just nine months ago.
SOUTH BEND, IN
1049 The Edge

Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August

Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
HARTFORD, MI
abc57.com

Jackie Walorski remembered on her birthday

ELKHART, Ind. -- August 17th would have been late Rep. Jackie Walorski's 59th birthday. She died in a car accident that involved three other victims on August 3rd. Jackie was laid to rest with military honors, and is also being honored by the Saint Joseph County V-A clinic in Mishawaka as they are being renamed after her.
ELKHART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Developer To Donate Property To Town Of Syracuse

SYRACUSE – The agenda at Tuesday’s Syracuse Town Council meeting was focused on properties and the news that a developer in town wants to give the town property was a welcomed surprise. Myron Schwartz, one of the developers of Ridgestone Development, which is developing the old elementary school...
SYRACUSE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Addiction treatment center opens in Mishawaka

Indianapolis-based Landmark Recovery has opened its Medicaid treatment facility, Praxis of South Bend by Landmark Recovery. Landmark says the 160-bed treatment facility in Mishawaka is the largest single addiction treatment center accepting Medicaid in the state. The new facility also created 120 new full- and part-time jobs, along with increasing...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Free hair cuts at UniqueHeadz in South Bend on Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - UniqueHeadz is providing free hair cuts to kids on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The business is located at 244 S. Olive St. in South Bend. The event also features a backpack giveaway and free lead testing for children ages seven and below.
WNDU

Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend

Yan Liu remains in lead after Day 2 of Four Winds Invitational. The Four Winds Invitational continued Saturday at South Bend Country Club.
WNDU

3 workers injured in SB Motor Speedway crash

From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail.
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI on Railroad Tracks

(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
PORTER COUNTY, IN

