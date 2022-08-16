ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

ClutchPoints

Orioles legend Adam Jones’ powerful message to team amid Cinderella season

The Baltimore Orioles are still in playoff contention despite trading Jorge Lopez and Trey Mancini ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. This was a ball club that entered the season in the midst of a rebuild. They weren’t aiming to make a playoff run. but as of this story’s publication, the Orioles are just […] The post Orioles legend Adam Jones’ powerful message to team amid Cinderella season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Are the Baltimore Orioles for real? Breaking down MLB's most surprising season

The Baltimore Orioles were not supposed to be good this year. They definitely were not supposed to contend this deep into the season for a playoff spot. Heck, they weren't even supposed to be competitive once we got past April. It looked like it would be another miserable, soul-sucking, 100-loss season in Baltimore, the kind of year that makes baseball fans question its commitment to a sport that plays almost every day for six months -- especially since the Orioles had such seasons in 2018 and 2019 and 2021.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS San Francisco

Montero homers twice with 5 RBIs, Rockies beat Giants

DENVER -- Rookie Elehuris Montero homered twice and drove in five runs to back the solid pitching of José Ureña, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.Connor Joe also homered and Wynton Bernard and José Iglesias hit successive doubles to ignite a four-run fifth inning by Colorado, which sent the Giants to their third straight loss.Ureña (2-4), who joined the Rockies in May on a minor league contract after being designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers, went 6 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, two of them...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Hottest 2022 MLB Little League Classic gear includes Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles hats

Little League Baseball is the starting point for many of the game's top players, and Major League Baseball is set to formally celebrate this organization for the fifth time. The Boston Red Sox will take on the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 MLB Little League Classic on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa. The crowd for this week's Sunday Night Baseball will consist of primarily Little League Baseball World Series players and their families. Fanatics already has 2022 MLB Little League Classic hats for both the Red Sox and Orioles available. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
BOSTON, MA
masnsports.com

This Week At The Yard

GIVEAWAY: Adley Rutschman Rookie Season Digital Collectible. All fans ages 18 and over will receive an ADLEY RUTSCHMAN ROOKIE SEASON DIGITAL. COLLECTIBLE, courtesy of Candy Digital. In order to redeem the free Orioles collectible, fans. should use their digital ticket, located inside the MLB Ballpark App, for entry into the...
Yardbarker

Marquise Brown Had A Curious Comment About The Ravens

Wide receiver Marquise Brown had some choice words about the Baltimore Ravens. He could make those comments public now that he has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. On the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens traded Brown and their third-round pick in exchange for the Cardinals’ 23rd overall selection.
