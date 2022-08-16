Little League Baseball is the starting point for many of the game's top players, and Major League Baseball is set to formally celebrate this organization for the fifth time. The Boston Red Sox will take on the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 MLB Little League Classic on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa. The crowd for this week's Sunday Night Baseball will consist of primarily Little League Baseball World Series players and their families. Fanatics already has 2022 MLB Little League Classic hats for both the Red Sox and Orioles available. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO