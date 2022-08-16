Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
ByteDance's Douyin Teams up With Alibaba's Ele.me in Mini Programme Push
BEIJING (Reuters) - ByteDance's Douyin and Alibaba-owned Ele.me said on Friday they have agreed on a collaboration that will see the food delivery app establish a presence on Douyin, as the Chinese short video app builds its ecosystem. Ele.me would be one of the biggest players to date that Douyin,...
US News and World Report
China Opposes U.S. Chip Act, to Take Measures to Safeguard Rights
BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes a new chips act passed by the United States and will take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, said China's commerce ministry on Thursday. Some provisions in the U.S. act restricted normal economic, trade and investment activities of relevant firms in China,...
US News and World Report
Taiwan's Air Force Flexes Muscles in Face of Chinese War Games
HUALIEN, Taiwan (Reuters) - Taiwanese F-16 fighters roared into the night sky on Wednesday in a show of force in front of the media, demonstrating the military's determination to defend the democratically governed island in the face of days of Chinese war games. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory,...
TechCrunch
From ‘literally zero’ experience to $100M, this VC is raising his second climate tech seed fund
The five-year-old firm is targeting $100 million for its second seed-stage fund, and it’s doing so smack in the middle of a climate-tech dealmaking boom. So, if anything, it’s trendy. But when the seed-stage VC — a backer of e-bike maker Zoomo and solar data firm PVcase —...
US News and World Report
'Nowhere to Hide' if War Comes to Taiwan's Front-Line Islands
NANGAN/DONGYIN, Taiwan (Reuters) - On Taiwan's windswept Matsu islands, close to China's coast, one topic has been driving conversations in recent days: prospects of an invasion by China since it began military exercises in response to visits to Taiwan by U.S. lawmakers. Held by Taiwan since the defeated Republic of...
Stablecoin Tether's reserves fell $16 billion in second quarter due to redemptions
LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Tether, the world's largest stablecoin by market value, said on Friday it had reserves worth $66.4 billion at the end of June, down from $82.4 billion at the end of March, a fall which Tether said was due to fulfilling $16 billion worth of redemptions.
Crypto.com gets UK regulatory approval
LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Singapore-based cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has registered with Britain's financial services regulator, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
TechCrunch
Motion capture becomes more accessible as Rokoko raises at $80M valuation
With Rokoko’s mocap suit and gloves and an advanced motion editing software suite, Rokoko’s ecosystem of tools is a lifesaver for creators who have to animate characters; without having to use a specialized studio with cameras that capture the movement, the suit itself tracks how the character is moving and translates that into movements that animators can use to animate their characters.
TechCrunch
VSC Ventures adds $14 million to its storytelling-meets-checkbook investment pitch
VSC Ventures launched in October 2021, at the height of the startup boom, with a $7 million investment vehicle to back startups. The public relations firm’s venture debut came after it helped more than 600 venture-backed startups through 53 exits, 20 unicorns and four IPOs; and now, it’s back with more money as it hoped.
US News and World Report
Stocks Rebound Shows the Devil in the Retail: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Retail investors are back. In fact, they never went away. The recent rebound on Wall Street has been partly credited to strong buying by traditionally small-time 'mom & pop' investors. This investor base has changed dramatically in recent years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. The flourishing...
Cineworld shares halve as cinema chain enters rescue talks
London-listed company blames lack of blockbusters after debt soars to $4.8bn during Covid crisis
hypebeast.com
A look at LVMH's Blockchain Consortium
Luxury fashion has been one of the biggest adopters of Web3 technologies in recent months with various brands accepting cryptocurrency as payments, along with names like TAG Heuer and. launching their own NFT integrations. The overall embrace is likely due to the adoption of Web3 technologies by the brand’s parent...
PwC raises UK partners’ pay to more than £1m for first time
Increase in average payouts for accounting firm’s 995 top employees linked to consulting services boom
TechCrunch
Israel’s venture slowdown lags due to ecosystem’s founder mentality
In the first half of 2022, more than $9.1 billion was invested into startups in Israel, according to the IVC Research Center. This marks a notable drop from the $12.4 billion invested in H2 2021, and it’s also a 17% decline from H1 2021. At the same time, though,...
TechCrunch
AIOps startup BigPanda raises Series E extension, bringing its total capital to $340M
As my colleague Christine Hall recently reported, BigPanda works to prevent corporate network outages by analyzing data from observability and monitoring services. The platform can automate aspects of incident response, like ticketing, and optionally connect to third-party runbook automation tools to run automated workflows. BigPanda also provides analytics to track incident trends and metrics and to enable teams to measure progress toward company goals.
Japan's Mitsui nears decision to join new Sakhalin-2 operator -Nikkei
TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co (8031.T) is close to making a final decision to join a new Russian operator for the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, the Nikkei newspaper said, without citing sources.
TechCrunch
The venture slowdown finally hit early-stage valuations, PitchBook data shows
Each quarter brought its share of answers on how the venture capital slowdown would shape up. Would it impact late-stage deals first? Yes. Would it ever reach the angel and seed stage? Maybe not. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter...
Esports Technologies, Inc. (EBET) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
EBET earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
E.SUN ESG and Sustainability Initiative Gains Greater Influence Through 100+ Outstanding Enterprises
E.SUN Bank today convened a conference on “E.SUN ESG and Sustainability Initiative.” President Ms. Ing-Wen Tsai (蔡英文) personally attended the event, during which founder of E.SUN Mr. Yung-Jen Huang (黃永仁), Chairman Mr. Joseph Huang (黃男州), and over 100 outstanding enterprise advocated for ESG sustainability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005808/en/ President Ms. Ing-Wen Tsai, middle front, founder of E.SUN Mr. Yung-Jen Huang, fifth right in the front, Chairman of E.SUN Bank Mr. Joseph Huang, fifth left in the front, Chairman of Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy Eugene Chien, forth right in the front, and Chairman of Taiwan External Trade Development Council James C. F. Huang, fourth left in the front, jointly attended the event and advocated for ESG sustainability with leading companies. (Photo: Business Wire) E.SUN ESG and Sustainability Initiative was jointly launched by E.SUN and 101 companies, including leaders and hidden champions of various industries, accounting for 23% Taiwan GDP in 2021 with total revenue 5.08 trillion NT dollars. The participating companies pledged to carbon emission reduction with least 1.57 tons by 2025. Among the participating companies, 46 of them committed to net zero by 2050.
TechCrunch
How W4 plans to monetize the Godot game engine using Red Hat’s open source playbook
Godot, for the uninitiated, is a cross-platform game engine first released under an open source license back in 2014, though its initial development pre-dates that by several years. Today, Godot claims some 1,500 contributors, and is considered one of the world’s top open source projects by various metrics. Godot has been used in high-profile games such as the Sonic Colors: Ultimate remaster, published by Sega last year as the first major mainstream game powered by Godot. But Tesla, too, has apparently used Godot to power some of the more graphically intensive animations in its mobile app.
