China Opposes U.S. Chip Act, to Take Measures to Safeguard Rights
BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes a new chips act passed by the United States and will take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, said China's commerce ministry on Thursday. Some provisions in the U.S. act restricted normal economic, trade and investment activities of relevant firms in China,...
'Nowhere to Hide' if War Comes to Taiwan's Front-Line Islands
NANGAN/DONGYIN, Taiwan (Reuters) - On Taiwan's windswept Matsu islands, close to China's coast, one topic has been driving conversations in recent days: prospects of an invasion by China since it began military exercises in response to visits to Taiwan by U.S. lawmakers. Held by Taiwan since the defeated Republic of...
Russia Has No Moral Right to Sit at G20, Says Britain
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia has no moral right to sit at the Group of 20 nations while it presses on with its invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson for Britain's foreign ministry said on Friday. "Russia has no moral right to sit at the G20 while its aggression in Ukraine persists,"...
China Cuts Power to Factories, Homes as Reservoirs Fall
BEIJING (AP) — Factories in China’s southwest have shut down and a city imposed rolling blackouts after reservoirs to generate hydropower ran low in a worsening drought, adding to economic strains at a time when President Xi Jinping is trying to extend his hold on power. Companies in...
How Retirement Investors Can Protect Investments From Inflation
How have near-retirees and retirees allocated their investments in the wake of rising inflation? If investor surveys are right, many may be repeating mistakes of early 2020 and heading to cash, taking them out of the market at a time it could potentially rebound. After the flash crash at the...
Stocks Rebound Shows the Devil in the Retail: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Retail investors are back. In fact, they never went away. The recent rebound on Wall Street has been partly credited to strong buying by traditionally small-time 'mom & pop' investors. This investor base has changed dramatically in recent years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. The flourishing...
FSB warns energy costs pushing small firms to the brink
Soaring energy costs are pushing cafes, restaurants and shops across the nation to the brink, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has warned.FSB director Martin McTague has told The Independent the rising energy bills, coupled with reduced consumer spending as household bills soar, is forcing thousands of small businesses into making “impossible choices”.“How is an independent cafe supposed to find another £20,000 a year to keep the lights on and the coffee machine going, when they are barely breaking even as it is?” Mr McTague said.“How can a small manufacturer find another £70,000 to keep the production line going and...
China Risks Miscalculation With Pressure on Taiwan, U.S. Says
TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's efforts to coerce and undermine Taiwan risk miscalculation and its pressure campaign will most likely continue, Daniel Kritenbrink, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, said. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out war games and military drills around the island this month...
Sri Lanka's Ruling Party Asks New President to Help With Ex-Leader Rajapaksa's Return
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's ruling party has asked the country's new president to provide security and other assistance for his predecessor who fled to Southeast Asia last month after protests flared amid a crippling economic crisis, an official said on Thursday. Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew to Singapore last month and...
China Sentences Tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 Years, Fines His Company $8.1 Billion
BEIJING (Reuters) - A Shanghai court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, not seen in public since 2017, to 13 years in jail and fined his Tomorrow Holdings conglomerate 55.03 billion yuan ($8.1 billion), a record in China. Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings were charged with illegally siphoning away public...
