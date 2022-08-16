Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Boeing, Northrop to Join White House-Backed Advanced Manufacturing Program
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co. and Northrop Grumman are joining a White House-backed compact to help smaller U.S.-based suppliers increase the use of 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies. The voluntary program, unveiled by President Joe Biden in May, seeks to boost suppliers' use of additive manufacturing (AM). Driven...
Stocks Rebound Shows the Devil in the Retail: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Retail investors are back. In fact, they never went away. The recent rebound on Wall Street has been partly credited to strong buying by traditionally small-time 'mom & pop' investors. This investor base has changed dramatically in recent years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. The flourishing...
