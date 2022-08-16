ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Money

Can Stocks Continue Their Recent Rally? 8 Experts Weigh In

Stock prices appear to be making a comeback from their June lows. Will it last?. Stocks had a rough start to 2022. The S&P 500 ended the first half of the year down 20.6% — its worst showing for the first half of a year in more than five decades. But while stocks officially entered a bear market in June, they've since rallied.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Falls 60 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 60 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.19% to 33,917.28 while the NASDAQ rose 0.24% to 12,968.90. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 4,279.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.4% on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Dips 250 Points; Crude Oil Moves Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 250 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.73% to 33,752.17 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 12,712.64. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.17% to 4,233.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares climbed 0.4% on Friday....
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Wins OK to Buy 50% Occidental Stake

(Reuters) -A U.S. energy regulator on Friday gave Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the company controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett, permission to buy up to 50% of oil company Occidental Petroleum Corp's common stock. Occidental's share price soared 9.9%, closing up $6.41 at $71.29, after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said...
STOCKS
cheddar.com

Tech Stocks Lead Wall Street Lower, Breaking Winning Streak

Technology stocks led Wall Street lower, leaving major indexes in the red for the week. The benchmark S&P 500 index gave back 1.3% Friday, breaking a four-week winning streak. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell even more. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell. Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond plunged after the high-profile activist investor Ryan Cohen confirmed that he’s sold his stake in the struggling retailer. General Motors rose after reinstating its dividend, and Foot Locker soared after replacing its CEO and reporting better-than-expected earnings. Treasury yields rose.
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Trade Mixed; Dow Rises 75 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 75 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.22% to 33,987.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 13,034.82. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.17% to 4,289.80. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares...
STOCKS
CBS News

U.S. stocks slide as investors await details on next Fed hike

Stocks are falling on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 index on track to break a four-week winning streak. After a mixed bag of corporate earnings, more solid jobs data and a steady retail sales report, investors may already be looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole conference in Wyoming next week for indications of when and how much the U.S. central bank might raise its main borrowing rate.
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Drops

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after closing slightly higher in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Deere & Company DE, Foot Locker, Inc. FL and The Buckle, Inc. BKE. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak...
STOCKS
UPI News

U.S. markets eke out gains; Dow, S&P move into positive territory for the week

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. markets eked out gains following a volatile day of trading on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day up 18.72 points, or 0.055%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.23% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.21% to rebound slightly after all three major indexes fell Wednesday with the Dow snapping a five-day winning streak.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

China Opposes U.S. Chip Act, to Take Measures to Safeguard Rights

BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes a new chips act passed by the United States and will take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, said China's commerce ministry on Thursday. Some provisions in the U.S. act restricted normal economic, trade and investment activities of relevant firms in China,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Higher; Nasdaq Rises 50 Points

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 50 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.02% to 33,988.56 while the NASDAQ rose 0.39% to 12,988.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.30% to 4,287.01. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Sink Amid Economic Uncertainty — Volatility Anticipated Ahead Of Options Expiry

Wall Street looks set for a markedly negative open on Friday, as reflected by the trading in the U.S. index futures. This follows a lackluster trading session on Thursday when the major averages opened slightly lower but recovered to stay mostly afloat before closing modestly higher. Investors were reacting to mixed data points on jobless claims and the housing market. Conflicting data is likely to keep investors on tenterhooks regarding the course of monetary policy in the near term.
STOCKS

