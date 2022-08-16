Read full article on original website
Can Stocks Continue Their Recent Rally? 8 Experts Weigh In
Stock prices appear to be making a comeback from their June lows. Will it last?. Stocks had a rough start to 2022. The S&P 500 ended the first half of the year down 20.6% — its worst showing for the first half of a year in more than five decades. But while stocks officially entered a bear market in June, they've since rallied.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stellar Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2025
A peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq is the perfect excuse to buy these innovative stocks at a discount.
Dow Falls 60 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 60 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.19% to 33,917.28 while the NASDAQ rose 0.24% to 12,968.90. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 4,279.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.4% on...
US stock futures slip and oil prices drop after data shows China's economy is slowing sharply
US stock futures slipped and oil prices slid Monday after data showed China's economy is slowing sharply. China's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates in a sign that growth is faring worse than policymakers expected. US bond yields and the dollar index rose as investors moved toward assets seen as...
Indian rupee set to trade near historic low in coming three months - Reuters Poll
BENGALURU, Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's rupee will trade near its historic low in the coming three months, despite a recent recovery, based on a widening trade deficit and global flows into safe-haven U.S. dollars, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists found.
Benzinga
Nasdaq Dips 250 Points; Crude Oil Moves Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 250 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.73% to 33,752.17 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 12,712.64. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.17% to 4,233.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares climbed 0.4% on Friday....
US News and World Report
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Wins OK to Buy 50% Occidental Stake
(Reuters) -A U.S. energy regulator on Friday gave Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the company controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett, permission to buy up to 50% of oil company Occidental Petroleum Corp's common stock. Occidental's share price soared 9.9%, closing up $6.41 at $71.29, after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said...
Stock Market Today- 8/17: Stocks End Lower on Dovish Fed Minutes, Treasury Yield Pullback
Stocks finished lower Wednesday, while Treasury bond yields dipped and the dollar eased against its global peers, following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting, which suggested it's likely to use incoming data, as opposed to a preferred policy path, to determine the size of future rate hikes.
Sun Life shares up after earnings beat, U.K. unit sale
TORONTO (Reuters) -Sun Life Financial shares jumped on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected second-quarter profit and announcing the sale of its U.K. business as well as an asset management partnership with the buyer, Phoenix Group Holdings.
cheddar.com
Tech Stocks Lead Wall Street Lower, Breaking Winning Streak
Technology stocks led Wall Street lower, leaving major indexes in the red for the week. The benchmark S&P 500 index gave back 1.3% Friday, breaking a four-week winning streak. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell even more. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell. Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond plunged after the high-profile activist investor Ryan Cohen confirmed that he’s sold his stake in the struggling retailer. General Motors rose after reinstating its dividend, and Foot Locker soared after replacing its CEO and reporting better-than-expected earnings. Treasury yields rose.
Stocks slip on Wall Street, erasing weekly gains for S&P 500
Stocks on Wall Street closed broadly lower Wednesday as drops by big technology companies wiped out the week's gains for the Standard & Poor's 500 index.
U.S. Stocks Trade Mixed; Dow Rises 75 Points
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 75 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.22% to 33,987.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 13,034.82. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.17% to 4,289.80. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares...
U.S. stocks slide as investors await details on next Fed hike
Stocks are falling on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 index on track to break a four-week winning streak. After a mixed bag of corporate earnings, more solid jobs data and a steady retail sales report, investors may already be looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole conference in Wyoming next week for indications of when and how much the U.S. central bank might raise its main borrowing rate.
U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Drops
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after closing slightly higher in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Deere & Company DE, Foot Locker, Inc. FL and The Buckle, Inc. BKE. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak...
U.S. markets eke out gains; Dow, S&P move into positive territory for the week
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. markets eked out gains following a volatile day of trading on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day up 18.72 points, or 0.055%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.23% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.21% to rebound slightly after all three major indexes fell Wednesday with the Dow snapping a five-day winning streak.
US News and World Report
China Opposes U.S. Chip Act, to Take Measures to Safeguard Rights
BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes a new chips act passed by the United States and will take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, said China's commerce ministry on Thursday. Some provisions in the U.S. act restricted normal economic, trade and investment activities of relevant firms in China,...
Skeptical on U.S. stocks, equity hedge funds sit out market rally
NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Still uncertain on where U.S. stocks are headed, equity hedge funds are sitting out the market rally despite taking big paper losses on bearish bets since June, according to industry executives and market data.
Benzinga
U.S. Stocks Turn Higher; Nasdaq Rises 50 Points
U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 50 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.02% to 33,988.56 while the NASDAQ rose 0.39% to 12,988.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.30% to 4,287.01. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top...
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Sink Amid Economic Uncertainty — Volatility Anticipated Ahead Of Options Expiry
Wall Street looks set for a markedly negative open on Friday, as reflected by the trading in the U.S. index futures. This follows a lackluster trading session on Thursday when the major averages opened slightly lower but recovered to stay mostly afloat before closing modestly higher. Investors were reacting to mixed data points on jobless claims and the housing market. Conflicting data is likely to keep investors on tenterhooks regarding the course of monetary policy in the near term.
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Stocks on Wall Street bounced back from an early slide and closed higher Monday, extending the market's recent winning ways as investors look ahead to several updates from retailers this week.
