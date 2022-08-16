4-star who was on Miami Hurricanes campus in July: Canes will make cut

After visiting South Carolina at the end of July, five-star Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll athlete Nyckoles Harbor has locked in a return visit for this fall. The news, first reported by 247Sports, is significant for the Gamecocks. They had him on campus in the summer of 2021 as well, but because of his busy track schedule, Harbor has only taken one other official visit — a June trip to Miami. He will return to Columbia on Sept. 17, when the Gamecocks host defending national champion Georgia.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO