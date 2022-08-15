Read full article on original website
Here’s How Kim Feels About Kanye ‘Dating Again’ After She Told Him They’ll ‘Never’ Get Back Together Following Her Split From Pete
It’s all alright. Kim Kardashian revealed how she felt about Kanye West’s dating life. A source close to the Skims founder told Hollywood life on August 15, 2022, about how her ex-husband’s new girlfriend is affecting her. The insider told Hollywood Life that Kim is actually happy with her ex’s dating life. “Kim is so glad that Kanye is dating again and that he has not tried to win her back after she split with Pete,” the insider revealed. “One of her biggest worries was that Kanye was going to think that her breakup meant that he had a chance to...
Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star
Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
This Clip Of Justin Sylvester Pushing Jenna Bush Hager Is Going Viral — Here's What Happened
The video has been a big source of debate these past few days.
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Pete Davidson Wore A Weird Shirt After His Kim Kardashian Split & Fans Think It's A Message
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially called it quits after nine months of dating, and his first post-breakup T-shirt is raising plenty of eyebrows about how it went down. Davidson and Kardashian split up "amicably" last week "due to distance and schedules," a source close to the couple told...
Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi For A 'Spoiled' Shopping Experience — Get The Mommy & Me Looks
Kylie Jenner took her daughter, Stormi Webster, for a special mommy-and-me date on Thursday, August 4, to Harrods luxury department store in London to check out the socialite's Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics collections. The adorable duo spent the afternoon sipping tea and checking out Kylie's products. The high-end retailer even provided the little diva with a private luxury shopping experience, which Kylie shared in a video on Instagram while stating, "look at what Harrods did for our Stormi to go shopping, is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!"It's not Stormi's fault her parents are two...
Why Megan Fox Fans Think She And Machine Gun Kelly Have Broken Up
Some fans are convinced that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have ended their engagement.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
'I'm Not Kim': Kid Cudi Fires Back At Frenemy Kanye West After Rapper 'Used His Power' To Trash Him, Says There's No Turning Back
Rapper Kid Cudi finally addressed his long-standing beef with friend-turned-nemesis Kanye West, slamming the rapper for using his "power" and platform to "f--- with me." The Day 'n' Nite lyricist, 38, went off about the Yeezy designer's actions in an explosive new tell-all interview, revealing his side of the story after their falling out in February.Radar can confirm that drama kicked off after West, 45, removed Cudi's contributions from his Donda 2 album over the Pursuit of Happiness hitmaker's friendship with Pete Davidson, who dated Kim Kardashian in the wake of Ye's split from the Skims founder. He revealed that...
Kanye West deletes post ‘mourning’ death of Pete Davidson after Kim Kardashian split
Kanye West has deleted an Instagram post which “mourned” the fake death of Pete Davidson following his split from Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, reportedly called time on their nine-month relationship last week, citing long-distance and their demanding work schedules as the basis for the break up.In a now-deleted post, the rapper and ex-husband to Kardashian posted a fake New York Times front page to his Instagram account, the headline of which read: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In smaller print below, it read: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”But the post has...
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate, Life & Style confirmed on August 5, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the...
Bre Tiesi gives birth to her first baby with Nick Cannon, his eighth
Baby No. 8 is here! Nick Cannon’s partner, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to their first child together – his eighth – a baby boy named Legendary. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the birth of her son. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it...
The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab
Kylie Jenner is coming under fire for being “unsanitary” in her cosmetic company’s Milan lab. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, documented a visit to the Italian factory last week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite makeup products are made. Her attire (or lack thereof) in the lab, as indicated by users in her comment section, seemed to upset many who viewed the videos.
Stereogum
Rolling Loud: Kid Cudi Walks Offstage As Crowd Won’t Stop Throwing Bottles, Kanye West Appears With Lil Durk
Kid Cudi exited the stage mid-set at Rolling Loud Miami on Friday after getting hit by items thrown onstage by the audience. Cudi had been booked to replace Kanye West after West pulled out of the festival a week ago. West still showed up, though, making a brief appearance during Lil Durk’s performance.
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Image Of True After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.All smiles with mom! Even after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in early August, it seems new mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian is still taking time to appreciate her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. On Sunday, August 7, the 38-year-old reality star took to social media with a sweet snap of True, depicting the tot grinning ear-to-ear in front of a cat-shaped flower arrangement.“My happy sweet girl,” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable post,...
Complex
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Reportedly ‘Doing Just Fine’ Amid Split Rumors
Rest easy, weary world. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly “doing just fine.”. In recent days, you may or may not have been made privy to rumors of the social media variety positing that one of pop culture’s most undeniably headlineable couples had entered Splitsville. But that’s not true, at least according to sources cited in an early Wednesday report from TMZ.
Baby On Board!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Deplane A Private Jet With Their Baby Boy
The family's arrival in Los Angeles came just ahead of news that authorities have charged A$AP Rocky for his alleged connection to a November 2021 shooting.
Adrienne Bailon, Israel Houghton Welcome 1st Child Via Surrogate After ‘Challenging’ 5-Year Journey: ‘Never Been Happier’
Surprise! Adrienne Bailon and husband Israel Houghton have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. The Cheetah Girls star, 38, announced the news via Instagram on Tuesday, August 16. "Ever James ♾ For this child we have prayed Just to hear our baby cry Skin to skin and face to face Heart to […]
