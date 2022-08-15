Read full article on original website
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Matt Damon, wife land in Georgia for BFF Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, arrived in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple — who flew in via private jet — at an airfield close to Affleck’s estate, where he the actor, 50, is set to exchange vows with Lopez, 53. Damon, 51 — Affleck’s longtime best friend and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator — touched down in loose-fitting khakis, a white T-shirt and a black button-down. He accessorized his look with aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Barroso, 46 — who shares daughters...
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Still Devastated About Linda Reagan
The cast of the long-running drama Blue Bloods has remained amazingly consistent, but one character exit still haunts fans. The CBS procedural drama follows various members of the Reagan family, most of whom are involved in law enforcement. At the center of the show is Tom Selleck. He has portrayed family patriarch and police commissioner Frank Reagan for the entire run. The show also follows the lives of his children, who have careers that orbit each other. There’s NYPD detective Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), assistant district attorney Erin (Bridget Moynahan), and NYPD sergeant Jamie (Will Estes). Viewers have found comfort in the family dinner scenes featured in every episode. Fans get a glimpse of the relationship of the family members as they discuss issues.
Coliesa from My 600-Lb Life update shows she sadly passed away
My 600-Lb Life fans may remember an episode of the show that featured mother of four Coliesa McMillian. In the same year that her My 600-Lb Life episode aired, she sadly passed away. Many fans were ‘rooting’ for Coliesa on the show and some wanted an update on her.
Khloe Kardashian congratulates Rob's ex as she welcomes baby boy
Khloe Kardashian took to social media to wish her brother Rob’s ex Adrienne Bailon congratulations. It comes as she welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy – the host’s first child – similarly to Khloe, who welcomed a boy recently. Telling Adrienne to “enjoy every second” just...
What does Glenn Thore do for a living as fans beg him to retire?
My Big Fat Fabulous Life has been airing on TLC since 2015 and this year the show’s tenth season hit screens. Whitney Thore is the main cast member on the TLC series and her family has joined her for the ride, too. Her dad, Glenn, mom, Babs, and brother, Hunter, are all long-time cast members on the show.
'Cyborg time traveller from 2050' says one movie is scarily accurate to real life in future
Guys, guys, guys! We really are living in a simulation! Well, according to a ‘cyborg time traveller from 2050’, that is. A man named Orrin who claims to be a cyborg from the future (what’s so funny?) told his social media followers: “There is a Matrix. This [our existence] is very much like The Matrix movie. This is all a simulation.”
Woman who lives in Conjuring house shows routine she has to follow every day
A woman who lives in the infamous house from The Conjuring has detailed her daily routine in the haunted farmhouse. Take a look below, if you dare:. Home of the terrifying 2013 horror movie The Conjuring, the 14 room farmhouse in Rhode Island might look like a nice rural home at first.
Is Indian Matchmaking scripted? One of the OG's dishes on the reality show
Sima Taparia is a Mumbaai-based matchmaker who first appeared on Netflix in 2020 with Indian Mathmaking season 1. Now, the hit Netflix series is back for season 2 and three of Sima’s former clients are back looking for love once again. There are six newbies for fans to get to know including Shital, Akshay and Vinesh.
LPBW fans think Jonah Johnston 'should move back home' after his Delta 8 reaction
Fans are concerned for Little People, Big World’s Jonah Johnston after his Delta 8 drug scare a few months ago as the latest episode of the show has audiences thinking he needs to move back home. Three months ago, Jonah had a scare when he underwent surgery on his...
Travis Barker is unrecognizable in throwback picture from 20 years ago
After friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic of Travis Barker with hair, fans think the pop punk star is unrecognizable. Nowadays, we’re all used to Travis Barker’s no hair look. It’s hard to remember a time when Travis did have hair, in fact, fans now don’t recognize him after friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic. The debate amongst fans is now what they prefer.
Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself
Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
Pete Davidson seen loved-up in new rom-com role weeks after breaking up with Kim
Weeks after Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s split was announced, the comedian’s first look at his own role in a rom-com has been released. Peacock has revealed the first-look snaps of Pete for the movie Meet Cute alongside Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco. It comes only a...
Kourtney K's $1.4K bright pink trench coat has fans dashing to copy her style
Kourtney Kardashian has stunned in a bright pink trench coat while joining hubby Travis Barker on tour. She posed for pictures in what appeared to be the men’s bathroom. Nothing like the urinals to accessorize with…. As she truly embraces being a ‘tour wife’, Kourtney certainly hasn’t forgotten how...
Who is the winner of Junior Baking Show season 6 as it airs on Netflix?
Junior Baking Show season 6 is officially out on Netflix, bringing a line-up of young talent to the kitchen. Whether you’re hoping to find out more about Cece or Fern, they are all hoping to bag the crown by the end of the contest. Sixteen of Britain’s best bakers...
RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais becomes new fan favorite for ‘standing her ground’
The RHOBH drama has continued between Garcelle Beauvais and Diana Jenkins, during which the former hit back with a sassy comment, earning her the title of “the people’s champ”. There’s a new Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills episode, and this week, one cast member has risen up...
Meet the Junior Baking Show judges Liam and Ravneet on Instagram
Junior Baking Show judges Liam Charles and Ravneet Gill are no stranger to tasting sweet treats. So when 16 youngsters from nine to 14 joined the Bake Off tent, they were eager to share their opinions on their cakes. Host Harry Hill is also on hand to ensure the bakers...
Meet the Selena + Chef season 4 cast from Kristen Kish to Ludo Lefebvre
Selena Gomez is known for her acting and singing talents, but she’s adding one more to her resume: cooking. As the HBO Max star only rates herself a five out of ten, chefs are willing to get that number up pronto. From Gordon Ramsay becoming the Selena + Chef‘s...
Media: Farewell to streaming's bargain ride
The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web: Move aside, Netflix, said Mark Sweney in The Guardian, Disney is the new king of streaming. Less than three years after "the serendipitous launch of Disney+ at the start of the pandemic," the entertainment giant's three streaming properties — Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ — have amassed a total of 222 million subscribers, surpassing Netflix. In the global streaming wars, "content is king," and Disney laid the groundwork for its domination with "a multibillion-dollar buying spree" in the mid-2000s. It's now "home to many of the world's biggest...
