ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Matt Damon, wife land in Georgia for BFF Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, arrived in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding.  In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple — who flew in via private jet — at an airfield close to Affleck’s estate, where he the actor, 50, is set to exchange vows with Lopez, 53.  Damon, 51 — Affleck’s longtime best friend and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator — touched down in loose-fitting khakis, a white T-shirt and a black button-down. He accessorized his look with aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Barroso, 46 — who shares daughters...
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Still Devastated About Linda Reagan

The cast of the long-running drama Blue Bloods has remained amazingly consistent, but one character exit still haunts fans. The CBS procedural drama follows various members of the Reagan family, most of whom are involved in law enforcement. At the center of the show is Tom Selleck. He has portrayed family patriarch and police commissioner Frank Reagan for the entire run. The show also follows the lives of his children, who have careers that orbit each other. There’s NYPD detective Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), assistant district attorney Erin (Bridget Moynahan), and NYPD sergeant Jamie (Will Estes). Viewers have found comfort in the family dinner scenes featured in every episode. Fans get a glimpse of the relationship of the family members as they discuss issues.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Coliesa from My 600-Lb Life update shows she sadly passed away

My 600-Lb Life fans may remember an episode of the show that featured mother of four Coliesa McMillian. In the same year that her My 600-Lb Life episode aired, she sadly passed away. Many fans were ‘rooting’ for Coliesa on the show and some wanted an update on her.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Nunn
realitytitbit.com

Khloe Kardashian congratulates Rob's ex as she welcomes baby boy

Khloe Kardashian took to social media to wish her brother Rob’s ex Adrienne Bailon congratulations. It comes as she welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy – the host’s first child – similarly to Khloe, who welcomed a boy recently. Telling Adrienne to “enjoy every second” just...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

What does Glenn Thore do for a living as fans beg him to retire?

My Big Fat Fabulous Life has been airing on TLC since 2015 and this year the show’s tenth season hit screens. Whitney Thore is the main cast member on the TLC series and her family has joined her for the ride, too. Her dad, Glenn, mom, Babs, and brother, Hunter, are all long-time cast members on the show.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Air Time#New Orleans#Baddies#Rollie Slim
realitytitbit.com

Is Indian Matchmaking scripted? One of the OG's dishes on the reality show

Sima Taparia is a Mumbaai-based matchmaker who first appeared on Netflix in 2020 with Indian Mathmaking season 1. Now, the hit Netflix series is back for season 2 and three of Sima’s former clients are back looking for love once again. There are six newbies for fans to get to know including Shital, Akshay and Vinesh.
WORLD
realitytitbit.com

Travis Barker is unrecognizable in throwback picture from 20 years ago

After friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic of Travis Barker with hair, fans think the pop punk star is unrecognizable. Nowadays, we’re all used to Travis Barker’s no hair look. It’s hard to remember a time when Travis did have hair, in fact, fans now don’t recognize him after friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic. The debate amongst fans is now what they prefer.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself

Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
realitytitbit.com

Who is the winner of Junior Baking Show season 6 as it airs on Netflix?

Junior Baking Show season 6 is officially out on Netflix, bringing a line-up of young talent to the kitchen. Whether you’re hoping to find out more about Cece or Fern, they are all hoping to bag the crown by the end of the contest. Sixteen of Britain’s best bakers...
TV SHOWS
realitytitbit.com

Meet the Junior Baking Show judges Liam and Ravneet on Instagram

Junior Baking Show judges Liam Charles and Ravneet Gill are no stranger to tasting sweet treats. So when 16 youngsters from nine to 14 joined the Bake Off tent, they were eager to share their opinions on their cakes. Host Harry Hill is also on hand to ensure the bakers...
TV SHOWS
The Week

Media: Farewell to streaming's bargain ride

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web: Move aside, Netflix, said Mark Sweney in The Guardian, Disney is the new king of streaming. Less than three years after "the serendipitous launch of Disney+ at the start of the pandemic," the entertainment giant's three streaming properties — Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ — have amassed a total of 222 million subscribers, surpassing Netflix. In the global streaming wars, "content is king," and Disney laid the groundwork for its domination with "a multibillion-dollar buying spree" in the mid-2000s. It's now "home to many of the world's biggest...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy