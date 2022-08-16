ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Crash, pursuit closes I-65 on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Traffic on the northwest side of Indianapolis is moving again after police activity on Interstate 65 snarled movement in all lanes for nearly two hours. Traffic cameras in the area showed police cars stopped behind a vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-65 south of Lafayette Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Traffic
City
Washington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Traffic
cbs4indy.com

When will it feel like fall in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
WTHR

'It's gotten bad' | Residents of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex ready to go to court

INDIANAPOLIS — There are new details on the fight to fix issues at a troubled apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis. Residents of Berkley Commons are preparing to go to court over alleged mismanagement of the apartment complex. The owners of the complex owe Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents paying their monthly utility bills.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD searching for missing Indianapolis man

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 38-year-old. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Shawn Lapp was last seen on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Sanders Street. He is described as being 5’11” and weighing 230 pounds. Lapp has brown/blond hair and blue eyes, police said. Lapp […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Streets#Downtown Indianapolis#New Red Line#Indianapolis News#The Red Line#Capitol Ave#Dpw
woofboomnews.com

Madison County Prosecutor’s Plan to be Released Wednesday

Tomorrow, we’ll know the Prosecutor’s plan – A Wednesday press conference has been announced at the Madison County Prosecutor’s office – speculation is that the subject will be the possible death penalty on the Elwood PD shooter. WLBC’s reporter Bret Busby will cover. They...
WLFI.com

Commissioners warn against possible roadway scam

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tom Murtaugh told News 18 two separate incidents have been called in to the Highway Department in the past two weeks. Both reports claim people identified themselves as county employees and offered to sell residents excess construction materials for their driveways.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
WTHR

Man injured in fall during Lucas Oil Stadium concert

INDIANAPOLIS — Paramedics responded to an apparent accidental fall during a concert Tuesday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. The incident reportedly happened as Motley Crue took the stage as part of the show that also featured Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. According to a witness, a man fell from an upper level into the seats below.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after stealing a vehicle on US 50 East

BEDFORD – A Spencer man was arrested on Monday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy received a call at 9:20 p.m. reporting his 2008 black Ford Escape had been stolen. The male stated his vehicle was taken from the corner of US 50 East and Shawswick Station...
BEDFORD, IN
WIBC.com

A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country

A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
GREENFIELD, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Taylor Tannebaum Leaving WTHR: Where Is the Indianapolis Sports Reporter Going?

As one of the women covering sports, Taylor Tannebaum has immense popularity well beyond the sports scene of Indiana. But now, this talented sportscaster is moving on to bigger things in her career. Taylor Tannebaum announced she is leaving WTHR after a stellar four years there. She’s earned a passionate legion of followers there who don’t want to see her go. They naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will still be in the Indy sports scene. Fortunately for her followers, Taylor Tannebaum answered most of their questions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Missing Indy man found safe

UPDATE: Charles has been located and is safe. INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 32-year-old Indy man. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Charles Lewis was last seen on Tuesday in the 7600 block of Bancaster Drive at approximately 5 p.m. Detectives believe he may have also […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy