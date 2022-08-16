Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crash, pursuit closes I-65 on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Traffic on the northwest side of Indianapolis is moving again after police activity on Interstate 65 snarled movement in all lanes for nearly two hours. Traffic cameras in the area showed police cars stopped behind a vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-65 south of Lafayette Road.
WIBC.com
Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
Man found dead in Indianapolis home after shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of Fullwood Court around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
Man killed in westside Indy shooting, police say
A man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday on Indianapolis' west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
'It's gotten bad' | Residents of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex ready to go to court
INDIANAPOLIS — There are new details on the fight to fix issues at a troubled apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis. Residents of Berkley Commons are preparing to go to court over alleged mismanagement of the apartment complex. The owners of the complex owe Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents paying their monthly utility bills.
Muncie police deploying license plate readers
The Muncie Police Department hopes to reduce violent crime by deploying license plate reading cameras across the city.
IMPD searching for missing Indianapolis man
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 38-year-old. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Shawn Lapp was last seen on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Sanders Street. He is described as being 5’11” and weighing 230 pounds. Lapp has brown/blond hair and blue eyes, police said. Lapp […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
woofboomnews.com
Madison County Prosecutor’s Plan to be Released Wednesday
Tomorrow, we’ll know the Prosecutor’s plan – A Wednesday press conference has been announced at the Madison County Prosecutor’s office – speculation is that the subject will be the possible death penalty on the Elwood PD shooter. WLBC’s reporter Bret Busby will cover. They...
Missing Indianapolis man is found, police say
A man previously reported missing has been found and is safe, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Man dies in Madison Ave. crash while trying to avoid driver who ‘suddenly’ switched lanes
UPDATE: The coroner on Tuesday identified the man killed at 47-year-old Thomas Howard Hix. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was killed in a crash on the near south side after swerving to avoid a driver that had switched lanes in front of him. According to IMPD, a man was found unresponsive in […]
WLFI.com
Commissioners warn against possible roadway scam
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tom Murtaugh told News 18 two separate incidents have been called in to the Highway Department in the past two weeks. Both reports claim people identified themselves as county employees and offered to sell residents excess construction materials for their driveways.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man injured in fall during Lucas Oil Stadium concert
INDIANAPOLIS — Paramedics responded to an apparent accidental fall during a concert Tuesday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. The incident reportedly happened as Motley Crue took the stage as part of the show that also featured Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. According to a witness, a man fell from an upper level into the seats below.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after stealing a vehicle on US 50 East
BEDFORD – A Spencer man was arrested on Monday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy received a call at 9:20 p.m. reporting his 2008 black Ford Escape had been stolen. The male stated his vehicle was taken from the corner of US 50 East and Shawswick Station...
Ball State students find filthy conditions at homes managed by Muncie landlord
MUNCIE, Ind. — The school year is not off to a good start for some Ball State students after they say they encountered homes that were dirty and in disrepair, despite the fact that they paid a fee to have the home cleaned. The properties are managed by MiddleTown Property Group through its subsidiaries, BSU […]
Indiana task force seizes 369 firearms, arrests 397 suspects in year 1
The Indiana Crime Guns Task Force seized hundreds of guns over the last year.
WIBC.com
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
earnthenecklace.com
Taylor Tannebaum Leaving WTHR: Where Is the Indianapolis Sports Reporter Going?
As one of the women covering sports, Taylor Tannebaum has immense popularity well beyond the sports scene of Indiana. But now, this talented sportscaster is moving on to bigger things in her career. Taylor Tannebaum announced she is leaving WTHR after a stellar four years there. She’s earned a passionate legion of followers there who don’t want to see her go. They naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will still be in the Indy sports scene. Fortunately for her followers, Taylor Tannebaum answered most of their questions.
Missing Indy man found safe
UPDATE: Charles has been located and is safe. INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 32-year-old Indy man. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Charles Lewis was last seen on Tuesday in the 7600 block of Bancaster Drive at approximately 5 p.m. Detectives believe he may have also […]
Westfield police seek help identifying Menards theft suspects
Westfield police seek to identify suspects accused of stealing from the Menards store at 2150 E. Greyhound Pass.
Comments / 2