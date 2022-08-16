A person was found shot in a vehicle in West Hollywood Friday evening. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside an SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO