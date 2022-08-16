ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, CA

Person Found Shot in Vehicle in West Hollywood

A person was found shot in a vehicle in West Hollywood Friday evening. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside an SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Nineteen Migrants Rescued From Panga Boat Off Redondo Beach

Nineteen people are rescued from a disable boat Saturday floating off the Southern California coast. The U.S. Coast Guard and Los Angeles Baywatch boats responded to a distress call at about 9 a.m. from another boat. That individual reported a panga-style boat in need of assistance. A helicopter rescue crew...
REDONDO BEACH, CA

