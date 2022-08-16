Has been named associate dean of undergraduate studies in the Carlos Alvarez College of Business at UTSA. Leung had served as the interim associate dean since 2021. “There are few people as passionate about undergraduate students as Mark,” said Jonathon Halbesleben, dean of the Alvarez College of Business. “His tremendous energy coupled with his deep institutional knowledge will serve the college well as we focus on enhancing the success of all of our undergraduate students.”

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO