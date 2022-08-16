ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

UT San Antonio

Mark Leung Named Associate Dean of Undergraduate Studies

Has been named associate dean of undergraduate studies in the Carlos Alvarez College of Business at UTSA. Leung had served as the interim associate dean since 2021. “There are few people as passionate about undergraduate students as Mark,” said Jonathon Halbesleben, dean of the Alvarez College of Business. “His tremendous energy coupled with his deep institutional knowledge will serve the college well as we focus on enhancing the success of all of our undergraduate students.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UT San Antonio

Expenditure Monitoring

Uniform Guidance, 2 CFR Part 200 – Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards, provides guidance to be used in determining allowable direct costs of work performed by colleges and universities under sponsored agreements. The purpose of this procedure is to provide guidance to The University of Texas at San Antonio faculty and staff to ensure compliance with Federal, State and University regulations governing the consistent treatment of direct costs to sponsored projects.
