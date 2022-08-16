ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics alum Nate Robinson torches fellow Big3 players in Yeezy slides

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Former Boston Celtics point guard Nate Robinson might not be a natural when it comes to boxing, but in the sport he made a name for himself in as a floor general to be respected, he put on a bit of a show at the Big3 3-on-3 league, going to town on some other former NBA players.

The former three-time slam dunk champ even put a little extra into his game by doing it all in a pair of Yeezy slides, which had us wondering how he was keeping those things on his feet while launching 3- and 4-point shots (the Big3 league has 4-point shot circles set up beyond the 3-point arc of the NBA).

Take a look at the clip embedded below to see what Nate Dogg has been up to in the Big3, to see what a 4-point shot looks like, or just because we are all out of NBA basketball to watch until preseason gets here later this fall.

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle

Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
NBA
Yardbarker

Stephon Marbury: "A New York City Point Guard Will Give Up His Girl And His Chain Before He Gives Up His Dribble."

Stephon Marbury is a player that often gets forgotten when the guards of the 90s and 2000s are discussed, but Starbury was a proper baller in his time. He was selected to the All-Star team multiple times and was also a selection to the All-NBA Third Team on two occasions as well. Marbury's best seasons statistically came with the New Jersey Nets, but his most high-profile move was to the New York Knicks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Longtime NBA Star's Tragic Loss

Grant Hill's family suffered a terrible loss earlier this week. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother to Glioblastoma, which is a form of cancer that affects a person's brain and spinal cord. Janet Hill was married to former Dallas Cowboys star Calvin Hill, Grant's father. NBA legend Magic...
NBA
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily Mail

LeBron James slaps down rumor his highly recruited 17-year-old son has committed to play college ball for Oregon, saying 'when Bronny makes his choice you'll hear it from him'

Bronny James doesn't look like a duck, swim like a duck, or quack like a duck, and according to his father LeBron, he's not any closer to becoming one by committing to the University of Oregon. Ducks fans had reason to celebrate after On3.com reported Tuesday that Oregon had emerged...
EUGENE, OR
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps

Ever since Kyrie Irving opted into his deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, reports state that the enigmatic point guard has been fully committed to the cause in Brooklyn. This doesn’t mean, however, that the Nets have closed their door on a potential blockbuster deal for Kyrie. Irving won’t come for cheap, […] The post RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

1 Perfect Trade To Send Kyrie Irving To Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers had a disastrous 2021-22 NBA season. If they want any chance of turning things around this season, there is still plenty of work to do. Capped out, they were limited in what they could do in free agency. Only having the mid-level exception and veteran minimum deals, the Lakers did as well as you could expect them to. Lonnie Walker IV was signed using the mid-level along with Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Troy Brown Jr. and Thomas Bryant.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Celtics Lab
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Reed hits new low with pathetic $750M lawsuit against Golf Channel and Brandel Chamblee

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Former Masters champ and current LIV Golf exhibition golfer Patrick Reed is the worst, and I’m not saying this just because of the awful shirts he wears each week or the many times he’s challenged the rules of golf while being filmed by TV cameras.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

