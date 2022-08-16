Boston Celtics alum Nate Robinson torches fellow Big3 players in Yeezy slides

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Former Boston Celtics point guard Nate Robinson might not be a natural when it comes to boxing, but in the sport he made a name for himself in as a floor general to be respected, he put on a bit of a show at the Big3 3-on-3 league, going to town on some other former NBA players.

The former three-time slam dunk champ even put a little extra into his game by doing it all in a pair of Yeezy slides, which had us wondering how he was keeping those things on his feet while launching 3- and 4-point shots (the Big3 league has 4-point shot circles set up beyond the 3-point arc of the NBA).

Take a look at the clip embedded below to see what Nate Dogg has been up to in the Big3, to see what a 4-point shot looks like, or just because we are all out of NBA basketball to watch until preseason gets here later this fall.

