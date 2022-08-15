ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

10-Foot Hammerhead Shark Approaches Shore On Florida Beach

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f9mzL_0hIrdABU00

If you are planning a beach trip to Florida as a last hoorah for Summer, you might want to keep a close eye on the water.

Vacationers and beach goers were enjoying what looked to be a beautiful day in Orange Beach when they were visited by a not so little friend.

Texas native Rena Nicole caught the event as it unfolded.

10ft hammer head shark at Orange Beach Alec Deshotel

Posted by Rena Nicole on Monday, August 15, 2022

Does that say 10-foot?!

In the video you can see the hammer head shark approaching the shore and getting a little too close for comfort. Next thing you know, it seems to be freaking out and might have you doing a double take.

It almost looks like it is attacking something or someone. However, once it swims further out, you can see that the shark was likely in too shallow of water for its size.

Thankfully, the shark swims off into the deeper water and away from the folks on the beach. Seems as though no attack took place and everyone was safely on the sand and out of the water.

Could you imagine coming face to face with this?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7Qyr_0hIrdABU00
Brave Wilderness via Youtube

In the wise words of mister Randy Jackson, “It’s a no from me, Dawg.”

When going to the beach, know your safety tips and how to read the flags put out for the safety of you and your family. Also, keep in mind that the number of actual shark attacks per year is fairly low.

In 2021, there was a reported 73 total unprovoked attacks worldwide. You can find all other shark attack statistics on the Florida Museum website . Regardless, that is a very low number.

I think what we all need to keep in mind is that the ocean is this animal’s home just as the land is ours. We would freak out if a shark was invading our home so it would make sense for them to do the same. Be mindful and practice safe beachin’!

Click here to view photo gallery
Source: 10-Foot Hammerhead Shark Approaches Shore On Florida Beach

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Woman drowns in Destin near Marler Bridge

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin.  Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR.  She was taken […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin, Okaloosa Co. spending $16M for public beach property

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin and Okaloosa County are teaming up to buy 336 feet of gulf-front property known as Tarpon Beach to be used as public access. A 6-1 vote Monday night at the city council meeting passed the ordinance on first reading to approve a new agreement with County to […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach to relight eternal flame

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents and visitors are invited to witness Fort Walton Beach’s eternal flame honoring US Veterans’ return to life on Aug. 23. The torch at the front of Fort Walton Beach City Hall went dark a few years ago due to a mechanical failure in the structure. Okaloosa Gas offered […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Orange Beach, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Orange Beach, AL
Lifestyle
AL.com

4,300-acre hunter’s paradise for sale in Baldwin County for $13 million

A hunter’s paradise encompassing about 4,300 acres of Baldwin County land can be yours, for the asking price of a mere $13 million. The property, called Fort Pierce, once was a corporate retreat belonging to Scott Paper. It lies west and southwest of the Tensaw community, north of Stockton on Ala. 59, with a portion of its western edge bounded by a bow of the Alabama River. It’s about a 40-minute drive from Mobile.
Evie M.

Do you believe ghost children haunt the Historic Bagdad Cemetery?

stock photo. Not from Bagdad Historic CemeteryKenny Eliason on Unsplash. There's a lot to take in when you come to Florida for the first time. I've lived in Orlando for a year now and have yet to absorb even a small portion of all the wild and unique experiences Florida has to offer, all the amazing, historical places to see.
BAGDAD, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Jackson
WPMI

Black bears in Alabama, what you should do if you encounter one

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Some of the fiercest predators in the world live here in our communities- the black bear. There are about 300 thousand black bears in the United States and that number seems to be growing! A viral video on Facebook showed a black bear in Saraland trying to get its paws on the food inside of a bird feeder. Saraland Resident Heather Messick recorded the video. She says this isn't the first time she's seen a bear in her area and at this point she and other people in her community have learned to coexist with their furry neighbors.
SARALAND, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hammerhead Shark#Shark Attacks#Deeper Water#Brave Wilderness
WKRG News 5

Spirit Airlines reinstating flights at Pensacola International Airport, cites air traffic controller issues

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Since June 2, Spirit Airlines has not been having any flights out of Pensacola International Airport because of a lack of air traffic controllers, but Erica Grancagnolo, Air Service Development Manager for the airport, said things are turning around. “Early this spring, we received a phone call from Spirit stating that […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
BAYOU LA BATRE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 charged in string of Hibbett Sports thefts

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people from Montgomery are behind bars for a string of Hibbett Sports thefts in Northwest Florida. Three Hibbett Sports stores in Okaloosa County were robbed on June 1, 2022, including the store near the Destin Commons for more than $4,000. Sylvester Jackson, 35, Shyvat Lakeshia Cooper, 44, and Rodricus Lamar […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
gulfshores.com

for a Delicious Beach Dinner on the Gulf Coast

If you’re craving noodles for dinner, order a savory bowl of seafood pasta from Cosmo’s for $22. Indulge in tender bay shrimp, blue crab meat, sweet green peas, broccoli florets, and sundried tomatoes over pappardelle pasta tossed in chardonnay cream sauce. Add a glass of wine to your order to complement your perfect pasta dinner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
CBS 42

FBI involved in arrest at south Alabama cruise terminal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Colorado man charged with robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man responsible for robbing a Fort Walton Beach convenient store Tuesday. Ryan Cardwell-Belshe, 38, of Colorado Springs, is charged with robbery without a weapon. Investigators say Cardwell-Belshe had given a clerk working at the AOC Food Mart on Racetrack...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Navy ship bears the name of Mobile war hero and former Alabama Senator

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Decades after his renowned impact on the United States during the Vietnam War, Mobile native Jeremiah Denton Jr.’s bravery and heroism are still being recognized today.  A keel authentication ceremony was held at Ingalls Shipbuilding Tuesday morning to mark the beginning of USS Jeremiah Denton, a guided Missile Destroyer that will be […]
MOBILE, AL
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy