10-Foot Hammerhead Shark Approaches Shore On Florida Beach

If you are planning a beach trip to Florida as a last hoorah for Summer, you might want to keep a close eye on the water.

Vacationers and beach goers were enjoying what looked to be a beautiful day in Orange Beach when they were visited by a not so little friend.

Texas native Rena Nicole caught the event as it unfolded.

10ft hammer head shark at Orange Beach Alec Deshotel Posted by Rena Nicole on Monday, August 15, 2022

Does that say 10-foot?!

In the video you can see the hammer head shark approaching the shore and getting a little too close for comfort. Next thing you know, it seems to be freaking out and might have you doing a double take.

It almost looks like it is attacking something or someone. However, once it swims further out, you can see that the shark was likely in too shallow of water for its size.

Thankfully, the shark swims off into the deeper water and away from the folks on the beach. Seems as though no attack took place and everyone was safely on the sand and out of the water.

Could you imagine coming face to face with this?

Brave Wilderness via Youtube

In the wise words of mister Randy Jackson, “It’s a no from me, Dawg.”

When going to the beach, know your safety tips and how to read the flags put out for the safety of you and your family. Also, keep in mind that the number of actual shark attacks per year is fairly low.

In 2021, there was a reported 73 total unprovoked attacks worldwide. You can find all other shark attack statistics on the Florida Museum website . Regardless, that is a very low number.

I think what we all need to keep in mind is that the ocean is this animal’s home just as the land is ours. We would freak out if a shark was invading our home so it would make sense for them to do the same. Be mindful and practice safe beachin’!