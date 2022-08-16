Read full article on original website
Farewell, New York and California! Wealthy Americans are Moving to States with Lower Taxes
When the taxes get tough the rich get going -- to states with more lenient tax policies. According to new research from SmartAsset, since the onset of the pandemic, Americans earning $200,000 or more...
1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac
One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
She tormented her Long Beach neighbors It took a viral video to make them feel safe.
Every day when Everett Mason came home to his apartment complex in Long Beach he’d say a little prayer. “I’m praying this isn’t the day she decides to shoot through her window. She’s got the first apartment. She sees everything,” he said. “I’m a sitting target.”
Police in NYC seize trucks being used to sell cannabis
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. Officials on Tuesday said 20 trucks had been seized, but on Wednesday said the number was 19. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. […]
VIDEO: Shootout in Upper Manhattan sends witnesses ducking for cover; 2 sought
Police are searching for two men behind a wild shootout in Upper Manhattan earlier this month.
Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival, The Atlantic Antic Returns!
The Atlantic Antic™, Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival. Celebrating its 47th year, the veritable New York institution to offer unique selection of entertainment, food and fun while highlighting local and small businesses. Taking place within the neighborhoods of Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.
Man stabbed inside Coney Island’s Luna Park, police say
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant stabbed a man inside Coney Island’s Luna Park on Saturday night, according to police. The victim, 22, was near the Thunderbolt roller coaster around 11:15 p.m. when a group of about five people approached him, authorities said on Friday in a public request for tips. One person from […]
SEE IT: New photos inside ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show hoarding squalor
New photos of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show foot-tall stacks of paper covering the kitchen table and floors strewn with garbage. The shocking photos all but prove his wife Dorothy Hirsch’s innocence, her lawyer argues in a letter filed in Queens Criminal Court Monday. “Fundamental fairness requires that you make the grand jury aware of evidence that Glenn stored his ...
Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley
One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island
For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
Sharks galore on Long Island's South Shore
The number of sharks seen at Long Island’s South Shore beaches this summer has been a concern for many beachgoers and swimmers, who spend their days and weekends at the beach. While some residents may be hesitant to jump in the water, others are testing their strength with rods...
Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
Brooklyn community mourns beloved homeless man crushed by building trash compactor: ‘He was a good person’ (EXCLUSIVE)
As good deeds go, David Lester’s was the ultimate sacrifice: Shimmying down a garbage chute to retrieve a set of keys. As a result, Lester’s troubled life ended in a gruesome death, crushed at the bottom of a trash compactor, his last words muted by desperate screams. Cops said Lester, 51, died early Friday morning after he got trapped in the garbage crushing contraption at the Medgar Evers ...
Woman killed, another injured after tree falls into pool in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- A Bronx woman was killed after a tree came crashing down into a pool and hit her.It happened on Monday afternoon on the 2600 block of Palisade Avenue.The incident happened just two days after a Brooklyn man was killed after a tree branch feel on him while he was at a park.CBS2's Astrid Martinez was in the Bronx, where a second victim who was in that private pool is in critical but stable condition.Monday's tragedy unfolded in the backyard of a residential building, an area that's completely nestled by trees.But Chopper 2 showed the tree was in...
The secret cave in the middle of New York City's Central Park
A 1905 picture of New York City's Central Park - the RambleCredit: PPOC, Library of Congress; Public Domain Image. There is a secret cave hidden in New York City's Central Park that not many people may know about.
Teen stabbed outside Midtown Nike store following dispute with group
Police are investigating after a teen was stabbed outside a Nike store in Manhattan on Sunday evening, authorities said.
Man struck by train while lying on Brooklyn subway tracks, expected to survive
The man was on the tracks at the Van Siclen Avenue station in East New York when he was struck by a northbound 3 train around 1:45 a.m.
Man waving gun aboard Brooklyn subway train arrested: police
A man was arrested on a Brooklyn after he waved a gun while aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Monday morning authorities said.
