New York City, NY

Hudson Valley Post

1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac

One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
WOODBURY, NY
PIX11

Police in NYC seize trucks being used to sell cannabis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. Officials on Tuesday said 20 trucks had been seized, but on Wednesday said the number was 19. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. […]
newyorkled.com

Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival, The Atlantic Antic Returns!

The Atlantic Antic™, Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival. Celebrating its 47th year, the veritable New York institution to offer unique selection of entertainment, food and fun while highlighting local and small businesses. Taking place within the neighborhoods of Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed inside Coney Island’s Luna Park, police say

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant stabbed a man inside Coney Island’s Luna Park on Saturday night, according to police. The victim, 22, was near the Thunderbolt roller coaster around 11:15 p.m. when a group of about five people approached him, authorities said on Friday in a public request for tips. One person from […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

SEE IT: New photos inside ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show hoarding squalor

New photos of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show foot-tall stacks of paper covering the kitchen table and floors strewn with garbage. The shocking photos all but prove his wife Dorothy Hirsch’s innocence, her lawyer argues in a letter filed in Queens Criminal Court Monday. “Fundamental fairness requires that you make the grand jury aware of evidence that Glenn stored his ...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Jalopnik

Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island

For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Sharks galore on Long Island's South Shore

The number of sharks seen at Long Island’s South Shore beaches this summer has been a concern for many beachgoers and swimmers, who spend their days and weekends at the beach. While some residents may be hesitant to jump in the water, others are testing their strength with rods...
BELLMORE, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn community mourns beloved homeless man crushed by building trash compactor: ‘He was a good person’ (EXCLUSIVE)

As good deeds go, David Lester’s was the ultimate sacrifice: Shimmying down a garbage chute to retrieve a set of keys. As a result, Lester’s troubled life ended in a gruesome death, crushed at the bottom of a trash compactor, his last words muted by desperate screams. Cops said Lester, 51, died early Friday morning after he got trapped in the garbage crushing contraption at the Medgar Evers ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Woman killed, another injured after tree falls into pool in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A Bronx woman was killed after a tree came crashing down into a pool and hit her.It happened on Monday afternoon on the 2600 block of Palisade Avenue.The incident happened just two days after a Brooklyn man was killed after a tree branch feel on him while he was at a park.CBS2's Astrid Martinez was in the Bronx, where a second victim who was in that private pool is in critical but stable condition.Monday's tragedy unfolded in the backyard of a residential building, an area that's completely nestled by trees.But Chopper 2 showed the tree was in...
BRONX, NY

