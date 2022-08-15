Read full article on original website
Braves' Tyler White: Shipped to Atlanta
Atlanta acquired White from Milwaukee on Tuesday in exchange for cash. The 31-year-old White had produced at an above-league-average level for Triple-A Nashville this season (.788 OPS, 113 wRC+), but the Brewers were presumably keen on opening up playing time at their top minor-league affiliate for younger players. White will fill a similar organizational depth role for Atlanta, with any potential call-up to the majors likely to hinge on the team losing any of its first-base or designated-hitter options to injuries over the final six weeks of the season.
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Remains out of lineup
Merrifield isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Merrifield went 2-for-8 with a strikeout over his last two games but will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five matchups. Santiago Espinal is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
Braves' William Contreras: Bows out of lineup Thursday
Contreras is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets. Contreras extended his hitting streak to nine games in Atlanta's 9-7 loss Wednesday, when he singled three times and scored two runs. He's holding down a robust .808 OPS in August, but because he frequently catches in addition to logging starts at designated hitter, he'll still be subject to more days off than the rest of Atlanta's regulars. Travis d'Arnaud is behind the plate for the series finale, while Eddie Rosario gets a turn at DH.
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Leaves with injury
Blackmon was removed from Thursday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent leg injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Blackmon appeared to tweak something while running out an infield hit during his lone plate appearance, and he was replaced in the field after remaining in the game for one more inning. The 36-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
Braves' Travis Demeritte: DFA'd by Atlanta
Atlanta designated Demeritte for assignment Tuesday. Demeritte slashed a poor .213/.260/.337 with three home runs and six RBI in 26 games before Atlanta sent him down at the end of May. The 27-year-old figures to clear waivers and remain with Triple-A Gwinnett, but it's possible another club in need of organizational outfield depth picks him up.
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Sent to Triple-A
Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Gonzalez had been playing nearly everyday in the outfield for the Giants, but his playing time slipped over the past couple weeks while mired in a 1-for-30 slump. The 26-year-old has a .256/.326/.374 slash line with four home runs, 32 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 78 games this year, and he could return to the majors down the stretch if San Francisco requires outfield depth.
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: On bench Tuesday
Merrifield isn't in the lineup Tuesday against Baltimore. It will be difficult to fit both Merrifield and Santiago Espinal, who's playing second base Tuesday, in the lineup every day now that George Springer's back in action. Merrifield has hit .250 with one RBI and one stolen base in nine games since joining the Blue Jays at the deadline.
Reds' Joey Votto: Requires season-ending surgery
Votto will undergo season-ending surgery Friday to address a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Votto wasn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, and he's apparently dealing with a shoulder injury that will end his season. The 38-year-old struggled to get things going in 2022 and slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI and 31 runs over 91 games. Matt Reynolds should see increased playing time at first base until Mike Moustakas (calf) is cleared to return. It's not yet clear whether Votto is expected to be healthy in time for spring training in 2023.
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Misses out on two-start week
Syndergaard is now scheduled to make his next start Monday at home versus the Reds, after he had previously been lined up to take the hill for Sunday's series finale with the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. For the second time this season, Syndergaard will...
Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Activated and optioned
The Dodgers reinstated Rios (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Tuesday marked the 20th and final day of Rios' rehab evaluation window in the minors, so the Dodgers were forced to activate him even though the team didn't have a spot on the 26-man active roster readily available. During his rehab assignment, Rios looked to be fully back in form after a prolonged absence due to a right hamstring strain, as he slashed .302/.387/.453 over a 14-game stint at Oklahoma City. Considering that Rios posted a strong .793 OPS in 92 plate appearances with the Dodgers prior to landing on the IL, he should be the top option for a promotion if the big club needs an extra position player at any point.
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Big day at the plate
Grissom went 2-for-4 with three RBI, two runs scored and one steal in Wednesday's loss against the Mets. The 21-year-old continues to produce for Atlanta with two more hits, three RBI and his second steal of the season. He has hit safely in seven out of eight of the games he has played in this year with multi-hit efforts in five of those. The rookie also now has 30 stolen bases across all levels this season. He is looking like a stud for the Braves, and it will be interesting to see how skipper Brian Snitker handles Grissom and infield duties once Ozzie Albies returns.
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Likely moving to injured list
Holmes said Tuesday he's been dealing with back spasms for the past couple days, and he may require a stint on the injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. The right-hander first had the issue crop over the weekend, and he experienced it again when throwing off a mound Tuesday. Holmes is set to rest and receive treatment, which is an indication he may require a stint on the 15-day IL. The 29-year-old's grip on the closer role was already slipping since he has surrendered seven runs and has three blown saves over his past five outings, and it now appears he'll be out for a couple weeks. Aroldis Chapman hasn't been scored upon in his past nine outings and is likely to reclaim ninth-inning duties if Holmes is out.
Mets' Patrick Mazeika: Designated for assignment
Mazeika was designated for assignment by the Mets on Thursday. Mazeika was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse in early August and has now lost his spot on New York's 40-man roster. He could remain with Syracuse if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Huge game in win
Reynolds went 3-for-4 with two homers, three runs scored and four RBI in a 8-2 victory Thursday over Boston. Reynolds launched a two-run homer in the first, singled and scored in the third and knocked another two-run shot in the fifth. He now has 20 homers on the season and four in his last four games. The 27-year-old has a .357/.455/.679 line with five homers and 14 RBI over his last 15 games. He's four long balls away from matching his career-high set last season.
Reds' Buck Farmer: Placed on bereavement list
Farmer was placed on the bereavement list Wednesday. Farmer has been effective over five appearances since the start of August, picking up a win and a hold while striking out seven in 5.2 scoreless innings. However, he'll spend between three and seven days away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. The move makes room on the active roster for Art Warren (elbow), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Heading for MRI
Marsh (leg) was diagnosed with a bone bruise after leaving Tuesday's win over the Reds and is awaiting the results of an MRI, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The preliminary diagnosis indicates Marsh may have avoided a serious injury, but the MRI results should provide more clarity to...
White Sox's Luis Robert: Receives injection
Manager Tony La Russa said Robert (wrist) experienced soreness after swinging a bat and received an injection Wednesday to address the inflammation, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. The 25-year-old is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Astros for a fifth straight game due to a left wrist sprain, but...
Royals' Brad Keller: Moving to bullpen
Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday that Keller will move to the bullpen, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Keller has served exclusively as a starter in the majors over the last four seasons but has struggled since the All-Star break in 2022. Over his five starts to begin the second half, he's posted an 8.76 ERA and 2.07 WHIP in 24.2 innings. He had lined up to start Thursday's road matchup against the Rays, and the Royals haven't announced who will take his place in the rotation. However, Keller will attempt to sort things out as a relief option.
Mets' R.J. Alvarez: Designated for assignment
Alvarez was designated for assignment by the Mets on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The 31-year-old had his contract selected by New York on Tuesday and made his season debut against Atlanta, and he was charged with the loss after giving up three earned runs across 2.1 innings. Alvarez could return to Triple-A Syracuse if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Phased out of everyday lineup
Cooper is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Cooper battled some calf tightness last week, but he returned to the lineup Saturday and is ostensibly healthy again. However, he hasn't started in four of the Marlins' subsequent five contests, as the team has seemingly made finding more playing time for Lewin Diaz at first base a greater priority. Meanwhile, Jesus Aguilar has supplanted Cooper as the Marlins' top designated hitter as a result, though both players are on the bench Wednesday while No. 2 catcher Nick Fortes get a turn at DH after his two-homer performance in Tuesday's 4-3 win.
