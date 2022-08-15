Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Prompt recognition and treatment found effective for lung disease in patients who received new drug for advanced cancer
Lung disease caused by a new drug for cancers—including metastatic or advanced breast cancer—can be effectively treated using approaches that focus on early detection and prompt management, according to a study published in ESMO Open on August 11, 2022. Using data from nine clinical trials, this study provides...
Roche's Polivy Combo Regime Under FDA Review For Type Of Blood Cancer
Roche Holdings AG RHHBY announced that the FDA accepted its supplemental marketing application for Polivy. Polivy is being developed by Roche using Seagen Inc SGEN ADC technology and is currently being investigated for the treatment of several types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Polivy is being used with Rituxan and cyclophosphamide,...
MedicalXpress
Tabrecta gains full FDA approval for non-small cell lung cancer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted regular approval to capmatinib (Tabrecta) for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a genetic mutation leading to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, according to an agency news release. The drug previously received accelerated approval for the...
srnnews.com
Bluebird’s $2.8 million gene therapy becomes most expensive drug after U.S. approval
(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved bluebird bio’s gene therapy for patients with a rare disorder requiring regular blood transfusions, and the drugmaker priced it at a record $2.8 million. The approval sent the company’s shares 8% higher and is for the treatment of beta-thalassemia,...
beckersspine.com
Novartis' spinal muscular atrophy drug leads to 2 patient deaths
Novartis reported that two patients have died because of acute liver failure following treatment with Zolgensma, the company's gene therapy used to treat spinal muscular atrophy. The cases took place in Russia and Kazakhstan after a Zolgensma infusion and following the initiation of a corticosteroid taper intended to fight liver...
scitechdaily.com
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice
A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
Scientist
Two Children Die After Receiving Novartis Gene Therapy
The drug company Novartis reported yesterday (August 11) that two children suffering from spinal muscular atrophy—a rare, frequently fatal muscle-wasting disease—died of acute liver failure within five to six weeks of taking the gene therapy Zolgensma, several outlets report. Novartis has notified health authorities, including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and other healthcare professionals about the deaths, which occurred in Russia and Kazakhstan, according to Reuters.
MedicalXpress
Calls for opioid agonist treatments to be used in the treatment of injecting-related infections
Medications such as buprenorphine and methadone should be used to help treat patients with opioid use disorder who come to hospital with injecting-related infections, finds new research from UCL and UNSW, Sydney. Injecting-related bacterial and fungal infections are an increasingly common causes of pain, disability, and death among people who...
Nature.com
Epstein"“Barr virus and multiple sclerosis
Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV) is a ubiquitous human lymphotropic herpesvirus with a well-established causal role in several cancers. Recent studies have provided compelling epidemiological and mechanistic evidence for a causal role of EBV in multiple sclerosis (MS). MS is the most prevalent chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system and is thought to be triggered in genetically predisposed individuals by an infectious agent, with EBV as the lead candidate. How a ubiquitous virus that typically leads to benign latent infections can promote cancer and autoimmune disease in at-risk populations is not fully understood. Here we review the evidence that EBV is a causal agent for MS and how various risk factors may affect EBV infection and immune control. We focus on EBV contributing to MS through reprogramming of latently infected B lymphocytes and the chronic presentation of viral antigens as a potential source of autoreactivity through molecular mimicry. We consider how knowledge of EBV-associated cancers may be instructive for understanding the role of EBV in MS and discuss the potential for therapies that target EBV to treat MS.
scitechdaily.com
New Anti-Cancer Drug Is Absorbed Through the Gut’s Lymphatic System
Scientists found they could optimize drug concentrations to simultaneously target two molecular signaling pathways responsible for cancer growth by using the lymphatic system as a storage reservoir. A new anti-cancer drug is being developed by a team of University of Michigan researchers that is absorbed through the gut’s lymphatic system...
Medical News Today
Diabetes: Experimental drug may help restore insulin-producing cells
Researchers investigated whether they can reprogram pancreatic stem cell-like cells into insulin-producing beta-cells for potential diabetes treatment. They found that the genes that regulate insulin expression could be reactivated by using a drug previously investigated for treating patients with lymphomas and multiple myeloma. The research findings suggest a possible new...
A new small and less costly molecule could make immunotherapy available to all cancer patients
Researchers from Tel Aviv University and the University of Lisbon have joined forces to create an immunotherapy molecule that will be available to all cancer patients. Patients will be able to take it at home instead of in hospitals. The new molecule is based on an antibody developed by the...
pharmacytimes.com
New Therapeutic Targets Could Treat Colon Tumors, Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Scientists found that inhibiting certain immune system receptors could treat colon cancer and other diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. Scientists from Tokyo University of Science have discovered a new therapy that targets dendrite cell immunoreceptors (DCIR), which could treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and colorectal cancer. The team’s findings were published online in Cell Reports.1.
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
cancernetwork.com
Pretreatment Neutrophil-to-Lymphocyte Ratio Linked to OS in Endometrial Cancer
Findings from a recent study show that a neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio of less than 6 before treatment was correlated with improved overall survival for patients with endometrial cancer. Improved overall survival (OS) was observed in patients with recurrent endometrial cancer who were treated with immunotherapy who presented with a neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio...
MedPage Today
Epstein-Barr Virus Linked With Gastric Cancer
A substantial proportion of gastric cancers worldwide was linked with the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), according to a meta-analysis. In a pooled analysis involving over 68,000 patients with conventional gastric adenocarcinoma in 37 countries, EBV prevalence in tumor cells was 7.5%, and was similar across regions, reported Catherine de Martel, MD, PhD, of the International Agency for Research on Cancer in Lyon, France, and colleagues writing in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
IFLScience
Scientists Make Potential Breakthrough In Long-Term Asthma Treatment (In Mice)
A potential long-term treatment for asthma – the chronic and incurable condition in which your body occasionally forgets how to breathe – is showing promise, a new study in mice suggests. Unike current treatments, which mostly focus on curbing the immediate effects of asthma, this new approach, published...
MedicalXpress
Ivermectin, luvox fail as COVID-19 treatments
Two drugs touted as potential COVID-19 treatments, ivermectin and fluvoxamine, don't do a thing to improve patients' oxygen levels and keep them out of the hospital or the morgue, a new clinical trial has shown. Neither of the two repurposed drugs proved effective against COVID among overweight or obese patients...
Caribou's Blood Cancer Candidate Shows Response Rates Better Than Novartis,' This Analyst Writes
Last week, Caribou Biosciences Inc CRBU announced Q2 earnings and provided updated results from the Phase 1 ANTLER trial of the company's lead asset—CB-010 for relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r B-NHL). HC Wainright reiterated the Buy rating while lowering the price target from $28 to $27.
