Read full article on original website
Related
Baseball team helps at Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of local college athletes is volunteering time to help with the Little League World Series and raise money for a program at their college. “It’s like the Disneyland of baseball you know? You get people from all over the world. The new baseball team at Lycoming College is […]
Young baseball player with local ties defies the odds on the diamond
Williamsport, PA — The Little League World Series is going on in Williamsport, PA and the local team from the Southeast regional is Nolansville out of the Nashville area. One of there players is Josiah Porter who has local ties to the Tri-Cities…. His father Brandon played baseball and basketball at Sullivan Central before continuing […]
Doctor who worked with NASA astronauts and NCAA athletes joins UPMC Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC Williamsport is adding a new member to its sports medicine team with the addition of John Kunkel, D.O. Dr. Kunkel treats all conditions affecting the shoulders, knees, and hips including sports medicine care, trauma care, and care for degenerative conditions (such as osteoarthritis) in adolescents and adults. He has a particular interest in complex knee conditions, including multi-ligament reconstructions and cartilage preservation. Dr. Kunkel has an...
Three universities offer guaranteed admission to Central Columbia high school grads
Bloomsburg, Pa. — The trio of institutions making up Commonwealth University—Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield—have signed a guaranteed admission and scholarship eligibility agreement with Central Columbia School District. In addition to guaranteed admission and eligibility for merit-based scholarships, students are also guaranteed access to on-campus housing at any of the three locations. Central Columbia graduates who enroll in a bachelor's degree program must meet the following criteria to qualify: ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Younger brother of injured Little League World Series player will take his place on the team
The family of a Utah Little League player recovering from a head injury in a Pennsylvania hospital said an alternate will take his place on the team when it plays on Friday in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport. The alternate is Brogan, the brother of Easton Oliverson,...
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who sustained a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex said Thursday that he has been moved from intensive care and is able to sit up, eat and walk with support.
wkok.com
Mifflinburg Class of 1957 Celebrates 65th Class Reunion
MIFFLINBURG – The Class of 1957 at Mifflinburg High School celebrated a milestone class reunion this past weekend. The class held is 65th reunion last Saturday at La Primavera Restaurant in Lewisburg, with 23 classmates in attendance. You can see a photo from the reunion at WKOK.com. Photo courtesy...
defector.com
The Little League Team That Never Got The Chance To Play
The summer of 1954 was a big one for 11-year-old John Rivers. As a young baseball player, he had only played a “flying saucer” version of the game—whacking at big red rubber balls, cut in half and flattened out, with a broomstick. Batters weren’t even hitting a round object, which meant the sandlot game required superior hand-eye coordination at the plate and in the field. When word went out that the Cannon Street YMCA was starting an official Williamsport-stamped Little League, Rivers was ready, or at least thought he was.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bucknell University
Bucknell Employees Honored for Outstanding Service
On Aug. 15, President John Bravman honored members of the Bucknell campus community, awarding the 2022 Geiger, Zeller and Maxwell Awards to five individuals and one team. The annual awards recognize staff who exceed the expectations of their job descriptions, going above and beyond for their colleagues and the students they serve.
Brewery competition finale to be held at Rusty Rail Brewing in Williamsport
A Pennsylvania brewery competition will come to a head in Williamsport this October as the contenders of Breweries in PA's "Pennsylvania Homebrew Invitational" face off at Rusty Rail Brewing. Now three months and counting into the competition, it has featured many breweries across the state with a goal of determining the "best Pennsylvania homebrewer," according to Breweries in PA. The inaugural “Pennsylvania Homebrew Invitational” kicked off in the Philadelphia suburbs...
Seniors in Schuylkill County finish bucket lists
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — From visiting Hollywood to riding a motorcycle, residents at the Schuylkill Center are able to live out their dreams without leaving Pottsville. “We're doing a whole week called 'A dream is a wish your heart makes.' So, we're trying to make wishes come true for some of our residents. My staff went around and talked to everyone and asked them what their wishes were,” said Helen Kimmel, activities director at the Schuylkill Center.
Middletown board gets an earful over response to accusations of hazing
A Middletown Area School District parent emerged as the sole voice of outrage Tuesday night over the handling of a report of hazing by some members of the football team. During the regularly scheduled school board meeting, Casey Jones rose during the public comment period to criticize the administration and board members for their response to reported incident, which was captured on video and shared on social media.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Lithuanian Days held at Lakewood Park
Members of the Malunas-Mituva Lithuanian Folk Dance Group entertain guests Saturday at the 109th Annual Lithuanian Days festival held at Catalpa Grove at Lakewood Park, Barnesville. The weekend event featured arts, ethnic food, music, dance, carriage rides and colorful aspects of Eastern European culture. Lithuanian Days is billed as the longest continuously running ethnic festival in the U.S. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
abc27.com
OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
Site announced for first state forest area for motorized recreation
A 5,600-acre tract near McAdoo, Schuylkill County, will be developed into first state-owned recreation area for motorized off-road vehicles. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently announced the purchase of the land, which has been designated as the Catawissa Recreation Area.
Moving Sale in South Williamsport, Pa. - Aug 19-20 beginning at 9am
This sale is located at 440 Sylvan Dell Park Road in South WIlliamsport, Armstrong Township, PA. It will be held on Friday and Saturday only (August 19-20). Friday will be from 9am-4pm and Saturday will be from 9am to 1pm. There will be no Thursday hours at this sale. First day will be Friday and discounted sale prices on Saturday. This sale is not an entire house, but there are still some great things in the bottom floor of the home as well as the garage and exterior shed! ...
Fully engulfed fire closed Route 61 in Shamokin
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a fully involved fire on Route 61 in Shamokin, Wednesday night. According to the Northumberland County 911 Center, it is a second-alarm fire and multiple fire departments and police departments were on scene. There were no reported injuries. Route 61 has reopened.
Central Pa. organization to hold benefit motorcycle ride
Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Inc. (CATRA) will hold its 11th Annual Miles for Smiles Benefit Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Aug. 20. Each year participating riders raise funds to support special-needs children, teens, adults, and families in Central Pennsylvania. The event will start and finish at the East Hanover Township Community Park in Dauphin County, next to the township building at 8848 Jonestown Road, Grantville. Onsite check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 10:30.
atlantainjurylawyerblog.com
Another (Predictable and Preventable) Bunk Bed Injury
I read with horror and sadness about another child who was severely injured from falling off a elevated bunk bed that had no bedrail or guardrail. This time it happened to a young child, Easton Oliverson, who was playing in the Little League World Series. Horror and sadness because this was a totally predictable and totally preventable incident because there were no rails on the elevated bunk bed this child fell from. This happened during the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The child suffered a head injury as the fall punctured an artery which caused bleeding on the brain and he needed a piece of skull removed during emergency brain surgery. Some encouraging news came Wednesday, KSTU reports, as Easton was awake, off of oxygen assistance, talking and sitting up in a chair.
Sunflowers rule while the blooms last
Sunflowers are a favorite late-summer flower, and driving along Pennsylvania country roads, you might get a glimpse of a breathtaking field of yellow. For the sunflower chasers, a recent festival in Muncy, Pa. brought an estimated 1500 people to the Tom Styers Farm to hear music, purchase sunflower-themed products, sample food, and of course, play and take pictures in the sunflower fields. Susquehanna Mills Company, a full-circle manufacturer of seed...
Comments / 0