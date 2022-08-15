Read full article on original website
holtonrecorder.net
Pride of Hoyt Days this weekend
What began in 1986 to mark the centennial of Hoyt has continued to grow over the years into a celebration of the southern Jackson County community. This year’s Pride of Hoyt Days, the 35th-annual town festival scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20, promises to keep the celebratory spirit going, according to Nancy Bailey, president of the committee that organizes the annual festival, held in Hoyt City Park.
holtonrecorder.net
Stallbaumers to celebrate 60th anniversary
John and Susan Stallbaumer of Hoyt, members of St. Francis Xavier Parish of Mayetta, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner this Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Crooked Post Winery. The Stallbaumers were married on Sept. 1, 1962, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Corning, with Father...
holtonrecorder.net
New mural at the pool
Jackson Heights art teacher Katie Morris took advantage of a relatively cool Monday afternoon to put some finishing touches on a sunflower mural at Holton’s municipal swimming pool, a project that got started during last month’s Jackson County Art Walk when as many as 35 people were on hand at one time to help bring the mural to colorful life. Morris said that with the mural finished, the City of Holton plans to put sealant on it to protect it from the elements.
holtonrecorder.net
Capplemans to celebrate 50th anniversary
Steve and Nancy Cappleman of Holton will celebrate their 50th anniversary. They were married Aug. 18, 1972, in Topeka by Max L. Manning. They have lived south of Holton since 1977. The couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at...
holtonrecorder.net
Jackson Heights pays off bond issue early
In late 2007, voters in the Jackson Heights school district approved a $3 million bond issue for construction of a 10-classroom addition to the middle and high school building, with the bond to be paid down over a 20-year period. But because of “excellent accounting and stewardship of taxpayers’ money,”...
holtonrecorder.net
County budget proposed
The proposed county budget for the new year includes a .666-mill levy decrease and pay raises for all full-time county employees. With an $8.6 million increase in the county’s assessed valuation, the new proposed budget will still generate an additional $540,899 in county taxes. The county’s assessed valuation has...
