Judge grants bond for Portsmouth murder suspect Al McNeil

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Al McNeil, the man accused of shooting a two-year-old boy to death last week, was granted bond during a hearing in Portsmouth Friday afternoon. McNeil was named as a suspect in the boy's death a few days after the Aug. 10 shooting. He's facing charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony.
