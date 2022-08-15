Read full article on original website
Judge grants bond for Portsmouth murder suspect Al McNeil
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Al McNeil, the man accused of shooting a two-year-old boy to death last week, was granted bond during a hearing in Portsmouth Friday afternoon. McNeil was named as a suspect in the boy's death a few days after the Aug. 10 shooting. He's facing charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony.
Witnesses describe aftermath of two separate deadly Norfolk shootings
Norfolk Police say Johnathan Clark, 19, died inside his car near Wards Corner. Shortly afterward, there was another separate shooting that left three men dead and two others hurt at Fenner Gardens.
Prosecutors: Navy lieutenant killed girlfriend because she did not get abortion
Investigators said Emmanual Dewayne Coble paid for Raquiah Paulette King to get an abortion on the last day she was seen alive. It was a procedure she eventually chose not to do go through with.
Inmate found dead at Norfolk City Jail; investigation underway
An inmate at Norfolk City Jail was found dead Thursday afternoon.
Man found not guilty in connection to Norfolk NEON District fatal shooting
A man arrested in connection with a shooting in the city's NEON District that left a man dead in November 2020 has been found not guilty.
Deputies investigate death of inmate at Norfolk City Jail
Deputies are investigating the death of an inmate after he was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon.
Portsmouth couple says it took police 5 hours to respond after drive-by shooting
A Portsmouth couple says their home got shot up in a drive-by shooting. The gunfire isn't the only thing the couple says that is shocking. They say it took police more than four hours to show up.
Richmond police asking for help identifying man caught on cameras in the Fan
According to the Richmond Police Department, a man has been captured on several doorbell cameras around the Fan. Third Precinct detectives believe the man may be trying to break into homes in the area.
Norfolk police: 3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Police in Norfolk say three men are dead and two people are injured after a shooting. The department tweeted that a call came in about the shooting around 4:30 Thursday afternoon. An investigation is underway. None of the victims was immediately identified, and no suspect information...
3 men dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Fenner St in Norfolk
Police say three men were found dead on the scene and two other people were taken to a local hospital following a shooting in Norfolk on Thursday afternoon.
Man fatally struck while trying to assist disabled vehicle on Indian River Rd in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach police say a man died following a crash on Indian River Road Thursday evening.
Man left injured by shattered glass from Norfolk car shooting
Police responded to a call yesterday around 10:30 p.m. about a shooting at 3700 Larkin St. According to police, the bullets shot into the vehicle while it was occupied.
Policing expert weighs in on controversial Windsor traffic stop
The small Virginia town of Windsor is a pretty quiet community. However, a traffic stop that happened here nearly two years ago at a BP gas station garnered the attention of people across the nation.
Man found shot multiple times outside, Richmond Police investigating
Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a homicide after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the neighborhood of Oak Grove.
Prince George Police looking for larceny suspect in car vacuum coin theft
Police believe the person pictured may have been involved in the damage of a coin-operated vehicle vacuum and subsequent theft of the coins inside.
Portsmouth man accused of assaulting deputy during traffic stop in Stafford County
A Portsmouth man has been arrested and accused of assaulting a deputy in Stafford County Monday.
2nd man arrested in fatal River Walk Inn shooting in Portsmouth
According to police, 32-year-old Demonte Rayshaen Worrell was arrested on August 16.
Wanted man from Suffolk arrested in Gates County, N.C
Gates County Deputies were conducting a traffic stop around 4:20 a.m. on NC 137 and Corner High Road. During the traffic stop, deputies were advised by Gates County Communications that one of the men in the vehicle, Patrick Dane Bosely, was wanted out of Suffolk.
Richmond Police looking for fugitive wanted out of multiple counties
Goochland County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking the public's help in locating a fugitive wanted out of multiple counties.
‘Holding on to faith’: Family of victim in fatal 7-Eleven shooting seeking answers
Tragedy struck following a double murder two months ago at a 7-Eleven on Kiln Creek Parkway in Newport News.
