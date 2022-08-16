Read full article on original website
Related
lonelyplanet.com
From warehouse raves to park wanders, here’s our rundown of Liverpool’s top neighborhoods
Photo op seekers can find Paul Curtis' Liver Birds street mural on Jamaica Street in the Baltic Triangle © Alamy Stock Photo. Liverpool’s neighborhoods paint a vivid picture of the city’s rich history. Its 21st-century shopping malls, imposing riverfront warehouses and charming Georgian townhouses all provide the backdrop for its thriving heart.
lonelyplanet.com
The top 7 beaches near Liverpool: from family fun to deserted dunes
The New Brighton Pier looks across the River Mersey towards Liverpool © Sally Anscombe / Getty Images. Beaches in Liverpool? Surely not. Okay, so while there may not be any sandy stretches immediately fringing this historic, music-loving city, you will find a handful of the Northwest’s most scenic beaches within striking distance.
Government to take greater control of Liverpool city council
Intervention expanded to include financial decisions and governance after report calls for urgent reform
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best castles in Scotland
These are the best castles in Scotland for fascinating history, beautiful architecture, rugged settings, royal heritage and gory stories © iStock / Getty Images. Scotland’s turbulent history of battles in the glens has bequeathed the country a magnificent selection of castles, with the added bonus of its rugged landscape.
RELATED PEOPLE
I took a first-class train from Scotland to England for $257, and the luxury perks were limited and not worth the price tag
Insider's Mikhaila Friel traveled first-class on an Avanti West Coast train from Glasgow, Scotland, to London, England.
Haydn Griffiths: Body found in search for man, 23, who disappeared ‘swimming to wind farm’ in heatwave
A body has been found in the search for a 23-year-old last seen swimming during Tuesday’s record-breaking heatwave. Haydn Griffiths went missing after swimming in the River Mersey, Wirral at around 10.30pm last Tuesday. Police have now confirmed a body was found on Sunday night. A spokesperson said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexplained and a post-morten examination will take place to establish the cause. “The body is yet to be formally identified.”Mr Griffiths, from Wigan, was last seen at Derby Pool in New Brighton when he went swimming with a friend on Tuesday night. He...
BBC
London Bridge: Major disruption as fire closes railway tracks
Train services have been disrupted and several buildings were evacuated after a fire broke out near London Bridge. More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in a railway arch on Union Street, Southwark. London Fire Brigade said a garage in the arch which contained vehicles had been destroyed along with...
Tesco shopper stabbed after getting into argument with another customer inside Express store
A Tesco shopper was stabbed with a Swiss army knife after getting into an argument with a fellow customer at a branch of the supermarket chain in northeast London.The Metropolitan Police has released an image of a man they want to speak to in relation to the attack on Francis Road, Waltham Forest, on 14 July.The victim, a 39-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as not life-threatening but he was "incredibly shaken" by his ordeal.Police said the victim visited a Tesco Express store on Leytonstone High Road at around 5.03pm. He got into an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Strikes hitting the UK rail and London Underground networks – 18th, 19th and 20th August
The wave of industrial action with three strikes coming one after with various strikes on the 18th, 19th and 20th of August. Let us break down the strikes in strike date order. Thursday 18th August. Who is striking: Network Rail Staff, Some Train company staff. Affects: The UK Rail network.
Caravan site owner tears up 'much loved' bluebell wood without planning permission to the fury of locals who had spread loved ones’ ashes there
Outraged residents in South Wales were forced to watch the 'shocking destruction' of a bluebell wood torn up by diggers to make way for a caravan site. An investigation by the council found that the landowner, believed to be Karl O'Dare, employed a contractor to make room for five touring caravans without having submitted planning permission.
Best hotels in Somerset 2022: Where to stay for shopping and countryside charm
Somerset is bigger than you think, stretching from the wilds of Exmoor to the wetlands around Glastonbury Tor, then up to the limestone hills of Cheddar Gorge, with miles of farmland in between. Many of its pretty stone villages are home to arty communities and independent businesses, making Somerset a great place to come to for a creative rural break. Hotel-wise, the options are wide-ranging and include opulent country houses, of-the-moment boutiques and stylishly expanded village pubs.The best hotels in Somerset are:Best for shopping: Bistro Lotte, Booking.comBest for history: The Luttrell Arms, Booking.comBest village stay: The Talbot Inn, Talbotinn.comBest by...
lonelyplanet.com
Riding rocks, rails and reservoirs, half a mile underground, in Slovenia
At Eastern Slovenia's Mežica Mine you can explore the upper reaches of the mine by bike, descend to the lowest levels by train, and go kayaking along the lakes of spring water that have pooled half a mile (800m) below ground © Photo courtesy of Podzemlje Pece. Slovenia’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ryan Giggs ‘called family meeting to explain how to load spoons into dishwasher’
Ryan Giggs called a family “team meeting” to explain how to load spoons into a dishwasher, a court has heard. The former Manchester United footballer is on trial accused of assaulting his ex-partner Kate Greville, 38, and her younger sister Emma Greville, 26.On Wednesday, Mr Giggs was asked by his barrister Chris Daw QC about the period during the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020, when Ms Greville moved into his house. Mr Giggs’ daughter and her boyfriend were also living there, with his son also staying regularly. Ms Greville has previously described staying in the house as...
Is Avanti West Coast broken beyond repair?
Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Oscar Wilde’s maxim that the only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about does not apply to the railways. As with air traffic control and nuclear reactors, the less heard about them in the media, the better,The public wants rail services to run safely, reliably and without a fuss. If a train operator is in the news, it...
BBC
Boy, 13, admits raiding luxury London hotels
A 13-year-old boy carried out burglaries at some of London's top luxury hotels and BBC Television Centre, a court has heard. The boy admitted to raids on Claridge's in Mayfair, the Corinthian Hotel in Whitehall, and the Milestone and Millennium Hotels in west London. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates'...
One Welsh town offers a window on to the catastrophe facing Britain. But where are the politicians?
The little van trundles on to the estate, and out of the small terrace houses pour mums clutching a purse in one hand and a child in the other. They’re not hurrying for 99 Flakes but for the essentials of life, such as bread and soap. Things that they can’t easily afford anywhere else.
More misery for commuters as RPI inflation rate used to determine most season ticket fares hits 12.3% - its highest rate in 40 years – ahead of another rail strike tomorrow
Train fares could soar after the inflation figure usually used to decide ticket prices hit its highest level in 40 years. Data from the Office for National Statistics showed July's Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation was 12.3 per cent - up from 11.8 per cent in June and the highest since January 1982.
Rusty relic of powerhouse Britain: North Sea oil rig once used to help fuel the nation before being dragged to Somerset coast for 'Festival of Brexit' is due to open as a tourist attraction within days... after weeks of delays
A rusty North Sea oil rig turned art exhibit is set to be unveiled at an event dubbed the 'Festival of Brexit' within days after weeks of delays. Dubbed the 'See Monster', this decommissioned platform has been restored into a tourist attraction in Weston-Super-Mare, as part of the year-long 'Unboxed: Creativity in the UK' event.
Climbing to freedom: Passengers are locked in and have to clamber over 7ft spiked gates after train arrives 100 minutes late and staff locked up the station
Rail passengers were trapped in a locked station and had to call police to be released after staff went home without waiting for their delayed train to arrive. Up to 30 passengers found themselves stuck behind 7ft spiked gates at Oxenholme station in Cumbria. Rhiannon Neale, 26, a campaigns manager...
BBC
Swindon and Gloucester train disruption due to track renewal
Trains between Swindon and Gloucester will be affected by rail improvement work and strikes over the coming weeks. Travellers using Great Western Railway services that stop at Kemble, Stroud and Stonehouse stations on 16 and 17 August are being urged to leave extra time for their journeys. The vast majority...
Comments / 0