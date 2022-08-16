Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Oscar Wilde’s maxim that the only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about does not apply to the railways. As with air traffic control and nuclear reactors, the less heard about them in the media, the better,The public wants rail services to run safely, reliably and without a fuss. If a train operator is in the news, it...

TRAFFIC ・ 13 HOURS AGO