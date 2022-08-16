Read full article on original website
coinjournal.net
Crypto.com secures approval as a crypto asset business from UK’s FCA
Crypto.com has recently been approved or registered in Singapore, UAE (Dubai), Italy, South Korea and Canada among other jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has yet secured another regulatory approval as it continues its global expansion. On Wednesday, the exchange announced it had been approved as a crypto asset business by the...
coinjournal.net
STG price prediction after Binance listed Stargate Finance
STG price went parabolic on Friday after being listed in Binance, the biggest exchange in the world. The Stargate Finance token jumped by more than 80% and soared to the highest level since June 1. It has recovered by about 100% from its lowest level this week, giving it a market cap of over $69 million.
coinjournal.net
Leading ETP issuer 21Shares announces expansion, new hires
21Shares AG, the biggest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world, has hired three new executives for Europe and the Middle East, the company announced in a press release. Marina Baudéan, Head of France, Sherif El-Haddad, Head of Middle East, and Oliver Schäfer, Head of Germany, have joined...
coinjournal.net
Three potentially profitable crypto trades as we head into the weekend
It has been a rollercoaster ride for cryptocurrencies this week. After a rally earlier in the week, the market has nosedived, and many top cryptocurrencies have shed off most of the gains they had made earlier. However, some cryptocurrencies have good odds of doing well in the coming days. These have big news coming up.
coinjournal.net
APENFT to Support Potential Ethereum Hard Fork and NFT Trading on the New Chain
Singapore, Singapore, 17th August, 2022, Chainwire. APENFT Marketplace has announced support for the Ethereum 2.0 Merge and its potential hard fork on Wednesday, August 10, which will help NFT trading on the new Ethereum chain welcome all NFT projects that side with the fork. The merge is expected to occur...
coinjournal.net
Top cryptos that could easily double your money in August
The cryptocurrency market is currently consolidating after more than 7-months of persistent losses. However, if past cycles are anything to go by, this could indicate that another pump is on the way. Already the market is showing bullish signals, as seen in last week’s price action when most altcoins rallied...
coinjournal.net
Podcast: Charmyn Ho, head of crypto insights at Bybit talks NFTs, GameFi, the state of crypto and more
It’s been quite the turbulent year in the crypto markets so far in 2022, with words like “contagion”, “death spiral” and “recession” entering vocabulary – a far cry from the up-only environment of the previous year. However, July provided somewhat of a...
coinjournal.net
Ethereum price falls for four successive days, has the Merge craze fizzled?
After a strong rally since the beginning of July 2022, the crypto market is once again under selling pressure. The broad crypto market has been retreating for the last four days with Ethereum price sliding below $1,850. As of press time, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,843.86 with a 5.46%...
coinjournal.net
Ex-BitMEX CEO says short ETH before Merge, but should you?
BitMEX’s former CEO says an unsuccessful ETH merge will cause a price crash. The Merge, expected in mid-September, will see Ethereum transition to a Proof-of-Stake. Ethereum has been gaining ahead of the merged platform. Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes says Ethereum ETH/USD could crash if the anticipated merge flops....
coinjournal.net
bitcoinblack’s crypto credit card is becoming High-Net-Worths #1 choice for crypto to fiat conversion
Bitcoinblack has become a popular choice for millionaires and billionaires worldwide who want to join an exclusive club that provides them access to the world’s most exclusive no-limit black crypto credit card. The luxurious credit card, which has no spending limits, allows users to use crypto to make purchases instantly in USD wherever credit cards are accepted.
NFL・
coinjournal.net
Asia Broadband Inc. seeks to further unite the crypto and gold worlds
Asia Broadband, Inc. wants to further unite cryptocurrency and gold in a bid to improve the company’s digital asset development group. Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTC:AABB) announced via a press release on Thursday, August 18th, that it is moving to further unite crypto and gold with the retainment of a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and cybersecurity expert.
coinjournal.net
We’d shut down Ethereum staking if threatened by regulators, says Coinbase’s CEO
Coinbase’s CEO says the crypto exchange will abandon Ethereum staking if threatened by regulatory agencies. The Ethereum blockchain will fully migrate to a Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism in less than a month. This implies that Ethereum tokens will be staked and not mined. The move is designed to...
coinjournal.net
Crypto Token Launches Meditate2Earn Program Rewarding Holders for Self-Care
The team behind Ryuuko Tsuka, an innovative new wellness token, has launched Meditate2Earn. The token is inspired by the Dejitaru TSUKA token and in particular shares its values around community spirit, collaboration, and wellness. Ryuuko Tsuka will pay USDC to holders who participate in daily meditation and wellness activities and will shortly move to a community-run DAO.
coinjournal.net
Colombia planning to launch Digital Currency to curb tax evasion
The government of Colombia has revealed that it is planning to launch a digital currency to curb tax evasion and enhance the traceability of citizens’ transactions. The plan for the digital currency was revealed through a statement given by Luis Carlos Reyes, who is the head of the Colombian tax authority DIAN. The move comes amid a move by many countries towards digitizing their economies to better understand and control the flow of money.
coinjournal.net
Gemini launches staking for Polygon (MATIC)
Gemini Staking adds to the yield-generating offering Gemini Earn launched in February 2021. Staking will be available for US customers (excluding New York) as well as Singapore and Hong Kong. The product will support MATIC before adding ETH, SOL, DOT and AUDIO. The Gemini crypto exchange has launched its staking...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin breaks below Realized Price as bears push BTC below $21.4K
Bitcoin has declined by more than 8% in the past 24 hours to currently trade below $21,400. Glassnode data shows Bitcoin Realized Price is $21,700. BTC price has fallen below the realized price before – December 2018 and March 2020, with June, July and August 2022 also seeing the scenario.
coinjournal.net
I would never bet against Bitcoin, Kraken CEO says
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says he still hopes it is possible for Bitcoin price to rally in 2022, even as he acknowledges the risks of fresh downsides. Powell had predicted the last rally could have seen ‘Bugatti for1 BTC’ purchases. Bitcoin currently trades around $23,680. Kraken CEO Jesse...
