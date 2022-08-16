ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto.com secures approval as a crypto asset business from UK’s FCA

Crypto.com has recently been approved or registered in Singapore, UAE (Dubai), Italy, South Korea and Canada among other jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has yet secured another regulatory approval as it continues its global expansion. On Wednesday, the exchange announced it had been approved as a crypto asset business by the...
STG price prediction after Binance listed Stargate Finance

STG price went parabolic on Friday after being listed in Binance, the biggest exchange in the world. The Stargate Finance token jumped by more than 80% and soared to the highest level since June 1. It has recovered by about 100% from its lowest level this week, giving it a market cap of over $69 million.
Leading ETP issuer 21Shares announces expansion, new hires

21Shares AG, the biggest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world, has hired three new executives for Europe and the Middle East, the company announced in a press release. Marina Baudéan, Head of France, Sherif El-Haddad, Head of Middle East, and Oliver Schäfer, Head of Germany, have joined...
Three potentially profitable crypto trades as we head into the weekend

It has been a rollercoaster ride for cryptocurrencies this week. After a rally earlier in the week, the market has nosedived, and many top cryptocurrencies have shed off most of the gains they had made earlier. However, some cryptocurrencies have good odds of doing well in the coming days. These have big news coming up.
Top cryptos that could easily double your money in August

The cryptocurrency market is currently consolidating after more than 7-months of persistent losses. However, if past cycles are anything to go by, this could indicate that another pump is on the way. Already the market is showing bullish signals, as seen in last week’s price action when most altcoins rallied...
Ex-BitMEX CEO says short ETH before Merge, but should you?

BitMEX’s former CEO says an unsuccessful ETH merge will cause a price crash. The Merge, expected in mid-September, will see Ethereum transition to a Proof-of-Stake. Ethereum has been gaining ahead of the merged platform. Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes says Ethereum ETH/USD could crash if the anticipated merge flops....
bitcoinblack’s crypto credit card is becoming High-Net-Worths #1 choice for crypto to fiat conversion

Bitcoinblack has become a popular choice for millionaires and billionaires worldwide who want to join an exclusive club that provides them access to the world’s most exclusive no-limit black crypto credit card. The luxurious credit card, which has no spending limits, allows users to use crypto to make purchases instantly in USD wherever credit cards are accepted.
Asia Broadband Inc. seeks to further unite the crypto and gold worlds

Asia Broadband, Inc. wants to further unite cryptocurrency and gold in a bid to improve the company’s digital asset development group. Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTC:AABB) announced via a press release on Thursday, August 18th, that it is moving to further unite crypto and gold with the retainment of a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and cybersecurity expert.
Crypto Token Launches Meditate2Earn Program Rewarding Holders for Self-Care

The team behind Ryuuko Tsuka, an innovative new wellness token, has launched Meditate2Earn. The token is inspired by the Dejitaru TSUKA token and in particular shares its values around community spirit, collaboration, and wellness. Ryuuko Tsuka will pay USDC to holders who participate in daily meditation and wellness activities and will shortly move to a community-run DAO.
Colombia planning to launch Digital Currency to curb tax evasion

The government of Colombia has revealed that it is planning to launch a digital currency to curb tax evasion and enhance the traceability of citizens’ transactions. The plan for the digital currency was revealed through a statement given by Luis Carlos Reyes, who is the head of the Colombian tax authority DIAN. The move comes amid a move by many countries towards digitizing their economies to better understand and control the flow of money.
Gemini launches staking for Polygon (MATIC)

Gemini Staking adds to the yield-generating offering Gemini Earn launched in February 2021. Staking will be available for US customers (excluding New York) as well as Singapore and Hong Kong. The product will support MATIC before adding ETH, SOL, DOT and AUDIO. The Gemini crypto exchange has launched its staking...
Bitcoin breaks below Realized Price as bears push BTC below $21.4K

Bitcoin has declined by more than 8% in the past 24 hours to currently trade below $21,400. Glassnode data shows Bitcoin Realized Price is $21,700. BTC price has fallen below the realized price before – December 2018 and March 2020, with June, July and August 2022 also seeing the scenario.
I would never bet against Bitcoin, Kraken CEO says

Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says he still hopes it is possible for Bitcoin price to rally in 2022, even as he acknowledges the risks of fresh downsides. Powell had predicted the last rally could have seen ‘Bugatti for1 BTC’ purchases. Bitcoin currently trades around $23,680. Kraken CEO Jesse...
