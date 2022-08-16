Read full article on original website
Gemini Launches Crypto Staking Reward Service
Gemini, a crypto exchange, announced it is launching a crypto staking service on its platform on August 18th. Before this product launched, Gemini users would have to go natively on chain to earn rewards as blockchain validators.
Valereum to Sell Bitcoin Mining Assets for a 24% Stake in Vinanz
Valereum announced Thursday it intends to sell its bitcoin mining operations to Vinanz in exchange for a 24% stake in the company as the blockchain firm looks to buy and expand the Gibraltar Stock Exchange. The sale is subject to Vinanz being listed on a stock exchange, added Valereum.
Canadian Exchanges Add $30k Buy Limit for All Cryptos Other than BTC and ETH
Canadian cryptocurrency exchanges Newton and Bitbuy said they are imposing new buy limits for "restricted coins" for their Ontario-based users to protect consumers amid stricter regulations. With the new regulatory changes, Canadian crypto traders based in Ontario are now subject to an annual 30,000 CAD ($23,284) "net buy limit" on all crypto assets except Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Litecoin (LTC).
Bitcoin Falls to 3-Week Low as Fed Minutes Spook Markets
Bitcoin (BTC) plunged almost 8% to $21,404 in the European morning hours, dragging multiple other cryptocurrencies into the red. The cryptocurrency slightly rebounded and traded at $21,801 at the time of the writing. The price drop comes two days after The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) released minutes from its July meeting, where it said it plans to continue hiking interest rates to curb the "unacceptably high" inflation.
Dog Coins Surge on L2 Hype: Why SHIB and DOGE are Surging
Popular dog-themed cryptocurrencies Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have surged over the past week mainly due to the chatter around their layer 2 solutions. Dogechain and Shibarium, the L2 solutions for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, respectively, promise lower fees and faster transactions to the buzzing communities of these two major meme coins.
Up to 1/4th of Crypto Listings Profit Insiders: Study
A recent study by the University of Sydney has found evidence of systematic insider trading within the cryptocurrency market. The research estimates that insider trading occurs in 10%-25% of cryptocurrency listings, with insiders accumulating over $1.5 million in trading profits. By leveraging blockchain data, the analysis showed significant price surges before listing announcements, similar to prosecuted cases within the stock market.
Tether Hires New Auditor to Publish Monthly Proof of Reserves
Tether, the company behind the largest stablecoin, announced Thursday it has hired BDO Italia as its new accounting firm to take over its asset reserves. The company said it also plans to issue its reserves reports each month rather than each quarter.
FSB warns energy costs pushing small firms to the brink
Soaring energy costs are pushing cafes, restaurants and shops across the nation to the brink, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has warned.FSB director Martin McTague has told The Independent the rising energy bills, coupled with reduced consumer spending as household bills soar, is forcing thousands of small businesses into making “impossible choices”.“How is an independent cafe supposed to find another £20,000 a year to keep the lights on and the coffee machine going, when they are barely breaking even as it is?” Mr McTague said.“How can a small manufacturer find another £70,000 to keep the production line going and...
