Soaring energy costs are pushing cafes, restaurants and shops across the nation to the brink, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has warned.FSB director Martin McTague has told The Independent the rising energy bills, coupled with reduced consumer spending as household bills soar, is forcing thousands of small businesses into making “impossible choices”.“How is an independent cafe supposed to find another £20,000 a year to keep the lights on and the coffee machine going, when they are barely breaking even as it is?” Mr McTague said.“How can a small manufacturer find another £70,000 to keep the production line going and...

ECONOMY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO