Venice Fines ‘Idiots’ Who Surfed Grand Canal $1,500 a Piece
Two young men who thought it might be fun to film themselves gliding down Venice’s Grand Canal on motorized boards have learned the hard way that fun comes at a cost. Ecco due imbecilli prepotenti che si fanno beffa della Città… chiedo a tutti di aiutarci a individuarli per punirli anche se le nostre armi sono davvero spuntate… servono urgentemente più poteri ai Sindaci in tema di sicurezza pubblica!A chi li individua offro una cena! pic.twitter.com/DV2ONO3hUs— Luigi Brugnaro (@LuigiBrugnaro) August 17, 2022 The men, so far identified only as “foreign tourists” set off a manhunt after Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro put...
Italy’s Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought
SIRMIONE Italy (AP) — Italy’s worst drought in decades has reduced Lake Garda, the country’s largest lake, to near its lowest level ever recorded, exposing swaths of previously underwater rocks and warming the water to temperatures that approach the average in the Caribbean Sea. Tourists flocking to...
Traveling to Italy during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Italy, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.
ELLE Escapes: The Amalfi Coast
An Italian vacation can encompass many things. History and culture buffs may fly to Rome to experience a spectacular tour of the city’s most treasured buildings (or reenact their favorite Lizzie McGuire Movie moment). Perhaps you’d prefer to visit the fashion capital of Milan, where you can peruse ateliers for the best designer goods. However, those who truly live for the drama will likely find themselves in a boat cruising along the breathtakingly picturesque wonder that is the Amalfi Coast.
Americans are looking to Italy, France, Greece, and Portugal for more affordable homes and better lives
Americans — especially remote workers — are lured by cheaper cost of living and beautiful vistas. A strong dollar helps, too.
Venice mayor hits out at ‘idiot’ tourists for surfing along Grand Canal as two fined
Two tourists filmed surfing along the canals of Venice have been handed a significant fine, after the city’s mayor labelled them “overbearing idiots”.Footage of the pair gliding along the iconic waterways on motorised foil surfboards has been shared widely on social media, drawing anger from residents.Accusing the surfers of making “a mockery of the city”, mayor Luigi Brugnaro effectively launched a hunt for the pair, offering dinner to anyone who could help locate them.“I ask everyone to help us identify them to punish them even if our weapons are really blunt,” Mr Brugnaro said, adding that his office urgently...
They Are Wearing: Corsica, France
After two years and three lockdowns, the French, and their summer style, have flocked to the island of Corsica. Known for its turquoise waters, local rosé and stylish seaside villages, the mountainous isle 146 miles southeast from Nice is a Mediterranean vacation classique — and style-spotting on the island in 2022 does not disappoint. Outside of Paris, pre-COVID-19 French street style was traditionally chic, but reserved. The more flamboyant looks were saved for the streets of the fashion capital. But everything has changed since the pandemic and this summer, buttoned-up looks have given way to a more playful approach to style...
Hurricane winds, fierce storms leave 8 dead in France, Italy
PARIS (AP) — Violent thunderstorms and hurricane-force winds left at least eight dead Thursday in France and Italy, uprooting trees in Tuscany and on the French island of Corsica and ripping away brick shards from St. Mark’s famed bell tower in Venice. Over 100 boats in the Mediterranean Sea called for emergency help, authorities said. The storm produced gusts of more than 220 kph (136 mph) in some areas, the national weather agency Meteo France said. About 45,000 households were without power on Corsica, where six people were killed. Dozens of people were injured and 12 were hospitalized in Corsica, one in critical condition, authorities said. The Italian regions of Tuscany and Veneto both declared a state of emergency, as the violent storms in the north contrasted with temperatures up to 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit) in southern Italy. Storms in recent days have slammed Western European countries after a summer of extreme weather, while neighbors in central and eastern Europe are still suffering exceptional heat waves and drought.
Destruction caused in Italy’s Tuscany region following deadly storms
Serious destruction has been left in the wake of a deadly thunderstorm in Italy's Tuscan region. Heavy rain, hail, and strong winds blowing at more than 140 kmh hit parts of northern Italy this week.Firefighters were filmed using machinery to clean up the destruction caused by the storm in Tuscany. Vigili del Fuoco shared videos of the teams clearing fallen trees and branches, stabilizing electric systems, repairing damaged roofs, and rescuing motorists.Italy's civil protection unit said the bad weather would sweep south overnight before issuing warnings for Friday 19 August for 11 of the country's 20 regions.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lily Cole calls for media to stop ‘tearing apart’ climate activists for alleged hypocrisyLake Garda water levels lowest in 15 years amid record droughtWWII bomb detonated after being found in drought-hit Italian river
Thunderstorms in Corsica and parts of Italy leave seven dead
Girl, 13, among dead as violent storms strike after three days of intense rain in region
10 stunning places to stay in southern Spain
Set in the mountains north of Granada and surrounded by olive groves and oak forests, this picturesque estate has been restored into a charming, 15-room bolthole. Combine mornings at the Alhambra – Granada is just half an hour’s drive away – with afternoons by the pool in the pretty walled garden, or spend your time exploring the surrounding Alpujarran mountains on foot, bike or horseback. Original wood-beamed ceilings and exposed stone walls give rooms an authentic, rustic feel and the three-course set dinners offer the best of local Andalucían cuisine.
ELLE Escapes: Santorini
I’m not at all ashamed to admit that Mamma Mia was one of my favorite movies in high school. The beach parties. The crystal clear water. That romantic island energy. It was all so dreamy. Once it became safe to travel again, there was only one place I wanted to be: on a beach in Greece having fun—and feeling like a number one.
TikTok Star Khaby Lame Obtains Italian Citizenship
Senegalese-born TikTok super star Khaby Lame (real name Khabane Lame) became an Italian citizen at a ceremony in his hometown of Chivasso on Wednesday. Chivasso is located in the Metropolitan City of Turin, in the Italian region of Piedmont. The world’s most-followed TikToker took the oath in the Piedmont Regional...
Giorgio Armani Rescues Dozens from Island Wildfires on His Luxury Yacht
Italy’s fire brigade is investigating whether two devastating fires on either side of fashion designer Giorgio Armani’s multi-million dollar summer home on an exclusive Italian island were set by arsonists. The fires broke out within minutes of each other on the remote island of Pantelleria, famous for its sweet Passito desert wine, and home to a number of celebrities who keep summer villas there. Armani, who was hosting several dozen people at his home, used his private yacht to evacuate his guests and some neighbors as the fire closed in, according to the Italian Fire Brigade. The guests were then...
Five dead after storms lash France's Corsica
Brutal storms with winds gusting up to 224 kilometres per hour (140 miles per hour) left five people dead on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica early Thursday, including a 13-year-old girl, authorities said. French authorities had urged people to avoid travel and take other precautions after storm alerts were issued Wednesday for several Mediterranean departments, but also along the Normandy coast and near the southeastern city of Lyon.
