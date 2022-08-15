Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Water loss over the Tibetan Plateau endangers water supply security for Asian populations
Terrestrial water storage over the Tibetan Plateau is projected to sustain large net declines by 2060. Excess water losses in the Amu Darya and Indus basins present the most critical threats of water supply shortage in this region. These results could inform adaptation strategies under future climate change.
Nature.com
Untangling the network effects of productivity and prominence among scientists
While inequalities in science are common, most efforts to understand them treat scientists as isolated individuals, ignoring the network effects of collaboration. Here, we develop models that untangle the network effects of productivity defined as paper counts, and prominence referring to high-impact publications, of individual scientists from their collaboration networks. We find that gendered differences in the productivity and prominence of mid-career researchers can be largely explained by differences in their coauthorship networks. Hence, collaboration networks act as a form of social capital, and we find evidence of their transferability from senior to junior collaborators, with benefits that decay as researchers age. Collaboration network effects can also explain a large proportion of the productivity and prominence advantages held by researchers at prestigious institutions. These results highlight a substantial role of social networks in driving inequalities in science, and suggest that collaboration networks represent an important form of unequally distributed social capital that shapes who makes what scientific discoveries.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Nature.com
Magnetic data interpretation for 2D dikes by the metaheuristic bat algorithm: sustainable development cases
Metaheuristic algorithms are increasingly being utilized as a global optimal method in the inversion and modeling of magnetic data. We proposed the Bat Algorithm Optimization (BAO) technique that is based on bat echolocation performance to find the global optimum solution. The best-estimated source parameters that correspond to the objective function minimum value are obtained after achieving the global optimum (best) solution. The suggested BAO technique does not require any prior knowledge; rather, it is a global search method that provides an effective tool for scanning the space of data to appraise sources parameters. The BAO technique is applied to magnetic data in the class of dipping and vertical dikes along 2D profiles to estimate the dimensional source parameters that include the depth to top, origin location, amplitude coefficient, index angle of magnetization, and width of the dipping dikes. The BAO technique has been used for single and multiple dikes structures. The accuracy and stability of the BAO technique are achieved on different synthetic examples of free and noisy data for single and multiple cases. Furthermore, the presented BAO technique was effectively utilized in three field examples from China and Egypt for iron ore deposits and metavolcanics basalt rock investigations. Overall, the BAO technique recovered inversion outcomes are in good agreement with borehole, geology, and published literature results.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Engineered dissipation for quantum information science
Quantum information processing relies on the precise control of non-classical states in the presence of many uncontrolled environmental degrees of freedom. The interactions between the relevant degrees of freedom and the environment are often viewed as detrimental, as they dissipate energy and decohere quantum states. Nonetheless, when controlled, dissipation is an essential tool for manipulating quantum information: dissipation engineering enables quantum measurement, quantum-state preparation and quantum-state stabilization. The advances in quantum technologies, marked by improvements of characteristic coherence times and extensible architectures for quantum control, have coincided with the development of such dissipation engineering tools that interface quantum and classical degrees of freedom. This Review presents dissipation as a fundamental aspect of the measurement and control of quantum devices, and highlights the role of dissipation engineering in quantum error correction and quantum simulation.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Molecular characterization of polyphenol oxidase between small and large leaf tea cultivars
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17184-1, published online 27 July 2022. In the original version of this Article, Jason T. C. Tzen was omitted as a co-corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to TCTZEN@dragon.nchu.edu.tw. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Graduate...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Decoupling PER phosphorylation, stability and rhythmic expression from circadian clock function by abolishing PER-CK1 interaction
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31715-4, published online 09 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 7b, in which the red bars should indicate the WT and the blue ones the mutant. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
Associations of genetic liability for Alzheimer's disease with cognition and eye movements in a large, population-based cohort study
To identify cognitive measures that may be particularly sensitive to early cognitive decline in preclinical Alzheimer's disease (AD), we investigated the relation between genetic risk for AD and cognitive task performance in a large population-based cohort study. We measured performance on memory, processing speed, executive function, crystallized intelligence and eye movement tasks in 5182 participants of the Rhineland Study, aged 30 to 95 years. We quantified genetic risk for AD by creating three weighted polygenic risk scores (PRS) based on the genome-wide significant single-nucleotide polymorphisms coming from three different genetic association studies. We assessed the relation of AD PRS with cognitive performance using generalized linear models. Three PRS were associated with lower performance on the Corsi forward task, and two PRS were associated with a lower probability of correcting antisaccade errors, but none of these associations remained significant after correction for multiple testing. Associations between age and trail-making test A (TMT-A) performance were modified by AD genetic risk, with individuals at high genetic risk showing the strongest association. We conclude that no single measure of our cognitive test battery robustly captures genetic liability for AD as quantified by current PRS. However, Corsi forward performance and the probability of correcting antisaccade errors may represent promising candidates whose ability to capture genetic liability for AD should be investigated further. Additionally, our finding on TMT-A performance suggests that processing speed represents a sensitive marker of AD genetic risk in old age and supports the processing speed theory of age-related cognitive decline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Resilience through selective translation
Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. To meet the needs of humankind, future crops must have greater resilience to more unstable and extreme climates. Sudden but transient changes require fast and reversible protective responses that have minimal effects on plant growth and productivity.
Nature.com
Reply to: Target expression is a relevant factor in synthetic lethal screens
Replying to I.J. Schultz & H.J.T. Coelingh Bennink Commun. Biol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03746-6 (2022) The major concern that the authors have risen is the enhanced sensitivity of BC cell lines to SI-12 treatment in our study as a result of the silencing of four genes-OR4D6, OR5I1, NDNF, and S1PR1-in spite of the lack of their expression in these cell lines, according to public databases and previously published studies.
Nature.com
Oxidative decomposition mechanisms of lithium carbonate on carbon substrates in lithium battery chemistries
Lithium carbonate plays a critical role in both lithium-carbon dioxide and lithium-air batteries as the main discharge product and a product of side reactions, respectively. Understanding the decomposition of lithium carbonate during electrochemical oxidation (during battery charging) is key for improving both chemistries, but the decomposition mechanisms and the role of the carbon substrate remain under debate. Here, we use an in-situ differential electrochemical mass spectrometry-gas chromatography coupling system to quantify the gas evolution during the electrochemical oxidation of lithium carbonate on carbon substrates. Our results show that lithium carbonate decomposes to carbon dioxide and singlet oxygen mainly via an electrochemical process instead of via a chemical process in an electrolyte of lithium bis(trifluoromethanesulfonyl)imide in tetraglyme. Singlet oxygen attacks the carbon substrate and electrolyte to form both carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide-approximately 20% of the net gas evolved originates from these side reactions. Additionally, we show that cobalt(II,III) oxide, a typical oxygen evolution catalyst, stabilizes the precursor of singlet oxygen, thus inhibiting the formation of singlet oxygen and consequent side reactions.
Nature.com
Why scientific conferences must mitigate structural barriers
Marginalized scholars are often excluded from key scientific conferences owing to visa and travel restrictions, which increases inequity among academics. I recently experienced this with a conference located in a country that requires a visa. The conference acceptance letter - notably a document needed by many scientists to obtain a visa - was sent three months before the convention's start date. The earliest available visa appointment was six months after the conference would have taken place; an overall wait of nine months for an initial embassy interview, after which a range of other procedures would ensue, each with their respective timeline. This experience took place in Europe for an individual with European citizenship based on birthplace. Such barriers are greater for minority scholars who still reside in their ethnic country of origin.
Nature.com
Deep reaction network exploration at a heterogeneous catalytic interface
Characterizing the reaction energies and barriers of reaction networks is central to catalyst development. However, heterogeneous catalytic surfaces pose several unique challenges to automatic reaction network characterization, including large sizes and open-ended reactant sets, that make ad hoc network construction the current state-of-the-art. Here, we show how automated network exploration algorithms can be adapted to the constraints of heterogeneous systems using ethylene oligomerization on silica-supported single-site Ga3+ as a model system. Using only graph-based rules for exploring the network and elementary constraints based on activation energy and size for identifying network terminations, a comprehensive reaction network is generated and validated against standard methods. The algorithm (re)discovers the Ga-alkyl-centered Cossee-Arlman mechanism that is hypothesized to drive major product formation while also predicting several new pathways for producing alkanes and coke precursors. These results demonstrate that automated reaction exploration algorithms are rapidly maturing towards general purpose capability for exploratory catalytic applications.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Hourly rainfall data from rain gauge networks and weather radar up to 2020 across the Hawaiian Islands
Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01430-2, published online 14 June 2022. In the original version of this Article apostrophe's were used in place ofÂ Ê»okina in Hawaiian words; one gauge name (PÄpaÊ»ikou) was also misspelled. In the original version of this Article a pointed...
Nature.com
Retraction Note to: Inhibition of TGF-Î² repairs spinal cord injury by attenuating EphrinB2 expressing through inducing miR-484 from fibroblast
Retraction to: Cell Death Discovery https://doi.org/10.1038/s41420-021-00705-8, published online 28 Oct 2021. The Editors-in-Chief have retracted this article at the authors' request. After publication, the authors became aware of significant issues with the data presented here. Specifically:. The authors have found that the described effect of 1D11 TGF-b neutralizing antibody on...
Nature.com
Author Correction: High-throughput inverse design and Bayesian optimization of functionalities: spin splitting in two-dimensional compounds
Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01292-8, published online 29 April 2022. Figure 2 of the paper was incorrect in the original version, with the labels for "Non-zero electric dipole" and "Zero electric dipole" switched around. This has been corrected in the HTML and pdf versions of the paper, which now indicates that "Non-zero electric dipole moment" sits within the Design principles for Rashba SS box on the right side of the figure, and "Zero electric dipole" sits within the Design Principles for Dresselhaus SS on the left, as the authors originally intended.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Classification of emotional states via transdermal cardiovascular spatiotemporal facial patterns using multispectral face videos
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-14808-4, published online 01 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results section, under the subheading 'Spatial feature importance analysis'. "In addition, it appears as if the binary classifiers disgust vs. sexual arousal and neutral (N) vs. sexual arousal are...
Nature.com
Growth of the Atlantic salmon aquaculture industry does not require more fish oil
Understanding the relationship between the production of farmed Atlantic salmon and the use of marine resources is imperative for planning the future growth of this industry and the sustainable management of these marine resources. This study demonstrates that the Atlantic salmon aquaculture industry can grow without the input of additional marine resources.
Nature.com
Integrating context for superior cancer prognosis
Weakly supervised deep-learning models for the analysis of whole-slide images from tumour biopsies perform better at prognostic tasks if the models incorporate context from the local microenvironment. Recent developments in deep learning and the common availability of computing resources and digitized tissue slides have enabled the computational analysis of gigapixel...
Nature.com
Impact of behavioral and psychological symptoms of Alzheimer's disease on caregiver outcomes
This study was to determine the prevalence of behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD) and its association with dementia severity and to explore the association between specific BPSD and caregiver stress, burden, and depression. A cross-sectional study involving the interviewing of the primary caregivers of patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD) was conducted. Multivariable analysis was used to analyze the associations between specific symptoms of BPSD and caregiver outcomes. A total of 102 AD patients (age 79.4"‰Â±"‰7.9Â years, 70.6% female) and their caregivers were included. Nearly 46% had moderate-to-severe AD. Nearly all patients (99.0%) had at least one BPSD. Apathy was among the most common symptoms (74.5%), and hallucination was the only symptom associated with severity of AD (p"‰="‰0.017). After adjustment, agitation was associated with Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) and Zarit Burden Interview (ZBI-22) (p"‰="‰0.021 and 0.007, respectively); sleep disorders were associated with only PHQ-9 (p"‰="‰0.049). In conclusion, the BPSD, especially agitation and sleep disorders, can give rise to difficulties for both patients and their caregivers. The prevalence of BPSD is high (99.0%), and the symptoms can start early. Routine screening of BPSD in all AD patients is advocated.
Comments / 0