mymotherlode.com
Hall, Michael
Michael T. Hall passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com.
mymotherlode.com
Escriva, Kerstin
Kerstin I. Escriva passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Sonora Senior Living. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com.
mymotherlode.com
Saving Sweltering Felines
Calaveras County, CA — A CHP officer came to the rescue of a cat and kittens baking in a vehicle as temps reached triple digits. The CHP called it “a purrfect save” by officer Cooper, who has been with the San Andreas unit for three years. He was on patrol northbound on Highway 49 yesterday afternoon, between Angels Camp and San Andreas, when he saw a vehicle on the side of the road and a woman walking away from it.
mymotherlode.com
Brown, Rachelle
Rachelle R. Brown, 43, of Sonora, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 08/11/2022. Age: 43. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Fickel, Stephen
Stephen Fickel, 73, of Sonora, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 08/11/2022. Age: 73. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Woman Attempts to Fake Her Identity
East Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman tried to pass herself off as someone else and landed in more hot water. A vehicle on Mono Way near Peaceful Oak Road was pulled over by a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday for having an expired and suspended registration. The woman behind the wheel, 37-year-old Christina Archer, gave the deputy a driver’s license for another woman, according to sheriff’s officials, who added that it did not fool the deputy, who “noticed something was off.” A records check showed an outstanding misdemeanor and a felony warrant for her arrest.
mymotherlode.com
Pedro hired As Calaveras Interim CAO
San Andreas, CA — A longtime leader in Tuolumne County will be filling a leadership role in neighboring Calaveras County. Following the recent resignation of CAO Christa Von Latta, the county supervisors voted this morning to hire Craig Pedro as Interim CAO. He spent 12 years as Tuolumne County Administrator before retiring in late 2018. Prior to that, he was the Assistant CAO for nine years. His career in public service spanned 38 years.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Officials Respond To Fire Near Junction Shopping Center
Update at 11:25 a.m.: CAL Fire reports firefighters have contained a vegetation fire behind railroad tracks near the Junction Shopping Center in Sonora. The fire, burning in grass, is estimated to be a quarter-acre in size. All Columbia aircraft have returned to base. Ground crews will remain on the scene mopping up for the next hour. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.
mymotherlode.com
Body Found In Wallace Home Thought To Be Several Years Old
Wallace, CA – A body was found decomposing in a chair in a Wallace home over the weekend and it is believed to have been there for several years. On Saturday morning, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office received a call from neighboring Amador Sheriff’s detectives regarding a man that had died. The detectives asked Calaveras to conduct a “next of kin notification,” to the man’s son who lived in Wallace. A deputy was sent to the son’s home in the 9000 block of Camanche Parkway.
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne Construction Pre-Apprentice Training Program Offered
Sonora, CA — There is a pre-apprentice training program for Mother Lode residents to gain basic construction skills and earn industry-recognized certificates. It is part of the San Joaquin County Office of Education and is organized through a collaboration of regional public agencies and community-based organizations. Others involved include the Sonora Area Foundation, Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office, Habitat for Humanity, Greater Valley Conservation Corps., Tuolumne County Probation Department, Mother Lode Job Training, Northern California Carpenters Training Center, Laborers Joint Apprenticeship Council, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, and others.
mymotherlode.com
Large Trash Pile Found In Forest Campground
Calaveras County, CA – Last week, garbage was found littered all over a campground in the Stanislaus National Forest. As the pictures in the image box show, this is what rangers found at the Utica/Union Reservoirs Recreation Area in the Calaveras Ranger District on Thursday afternoon. Forest officials noted that it appeared a bear got ahold of a trash bag left behind, ripping it open. They added, “This endangers both human and animal life. To make matters worse, the dumpsters were empty and yet the piles of garbage were overwhelming.”
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County North-South Connector Project Gains New Momentum
Sonora, CA — Leaders in Tuolumne County have for decades discussed whether to construct a north-south connector road, likely running from Greenley Road to Highway 49 on the northern outskirts of Sonora. It could notably remove some of the traffic congestion in downtown Sonora. At today’s board meeting the...
mymotherlode.com
Fiery Fatal Crash On HWY 4
Calaveras County, CA – A solo vehicle crash on Highway 4 northeast of Cottage Springs in Calaveras County resulted in the death of the male driver. The CHP has not released the name, age and where the deceased resided pending notification of the family. The deadly collision happened around 9:30 p.m. last night east of Black Springs Road. The CHP reports the SUV was eastbound at an unknown speed when he allowed his vehicle to veer to the left for an unknown reason. The SUV crossed the double yellow lines and went off the roadway. It then struck a tree and caught fire with the driver trapped inside. San Andreas CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler detailed, “Unfortunately, the driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of this collision. His identity and the vehicle are still under investigation.”
mymotherlode.com
Regional Heat Advisories Continue
The Heat Advisories issued by the National Weather Service for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley will continue until 8 PM Friday. The Heat Advisory issued for Mariposa County has been extended until 7 PM Saturday. The high temperatures in the Mother Lode and the Central Valley...
mymotherlode.com
TUD Paving Projects Underway
Sonora, CA– Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has contracted with Ragsdale and Son, Inc for several paving projects that will finalize repairs in various areas throughout the county. The first round of paving began today and will continue over the next three weeks and complete 25% of the patches in...
mymotherlode.com
Wagon Trail Realignment Project Will Impact Traffic
Calaveras, CA– The Wagon Trail Realignment Project is a reconstruction project that is designed to improve the safety of a 6.5-mile stretch of Highway 4 between Angels Camp and Copperopolis. The goals of the project include widening and paving the roadway, removing dangerous curves, installing new culverts and animal crossings, and improving overall road safety for the traveling public. The project is expected to finish in late 2023.
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Planning Commission Endorses Climate Action Plan
Sonora, CA — The planning commission in Tuolumne County spent just over two hours and 15 minutes reviewing the proposed Climate Action Plan that is designed to be incorporated into the General Plan. The meeting was held virtually via Zoom. The commission has been holding meetings this way since...
