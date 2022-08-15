Read full article on original website
A Common 'Forever Chemical' Has Just Been Linked to Liver Cancer in Humans
A common 'forever chemical' known as PFOS (perfluorooctanesulfonic acid) has been linked to liver cancer in humans in a worrying new study. Once a key ingredient in the water-repelling product commercially known as Scotchguard, PFOS was finally phased out soon after the turn of the century following concerns over its toxicity and environmental impact. Still, it didn't earn its label of 'forever chemical' for nothing, with environmental levels of this and closely related substances remaining alarmingly high around the globe. Now a study by researchers from the University of Southern California and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in the US...
Synthetic “Forever Chemical” Found Widely in the Environment Linked to Liver Cancer
Keck School of Medicine of USC scientists discover that a common man-made polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) may elevate risk of liver cancer. New research links exposure to a synthetic chemical found widely in the environment to non-viral hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of liver cancer. Scientists from the Keck School of Medicine of USC conducted the study, which was published on August 8, 2022, in the journal JHEP Reports.
Study Finds Dangerous 'Forever Chemicals' Are Linked To Liver Cancer
There are thousands of PFAS chemicals, and some could not only build up in the environment but in our bodies as well. Now, they may be affecting our health.
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
Amlodipine: How It Can Affect Your Liver and Fatty Liver Disease
Amlodipine is a medication that doctors prescribe to treat high blood pressure and reduce chest pain. Pharmacies in the United States fill. of amlodipine prescriptions every year. While taking amlodipine can be good for your heart health, some people may be concerned about its side effects, including potential liver damage.
What Really Happens To Your Body When You Have Fatty Liver Disease
Fatty liver disease is a common form of liver disease characterized by the abnormal accumulation of fat in the liver. Here's what it does to your body.
Vitamin B12, folate could help treat severe nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is an aggressive form of fatty liver disease that can cause severe liver damage and greatly impact overall health. Currently, there are no effective treatments for NASH, but a recent study found that vitamin B12 and folate could help reduce inflammation and scarring in human subjects and animal models.
How To Reduce Inflammation In the Body, According to Doctors
Whatever health woe you’re experiencing—whether it’s a rash or something more serious such as cancer or cognitive decline—Googling your condition will likely lead you to one word: inflammation. While it’s true that high levels of chronic inflammation can lead to health problems, this connection also raises important questions. For example, can inflammation be prevented and if so, does that mean you can protect yourself from sickness and disease?
The 7 Best Supplements and Vitamins for Energy, According to a Doctor
The best vitamins for energy will support you throughout the day. Here, we've compiled a list of the most effective vitamin and mineral supplements for energy.
What blood tests can help detect liver cancer?
No single blood test can diagnose liver cancer, but liver cancer blood tests can detect signs of liver dysfunction. Depending on a person’s signs and symptoms, a doctor may recommend further testing, such as a liver biopsy. Although blood tests cannot diagnose liver cancer, they. for signs of cancer....
What to know about ovarian cancer and white blood cell counts
Ovarian cancer arises when ovary cells mutate. This causes them to grow abnormally. The process can trigger a number of different bodily responses, including changes in white blood cells. White blood cell levels are. in people with certain cancers. However, white blood cell counts are not an effective diagnostic tool...
Common Antibiotic Associated with Rare, Severe Adverse Effects for Patients with Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease
A new study warns that fluoroquinolone could increase the risk of altered mental status and hospitalizations for advanced chronic kidney disease patients, though it is rare. Older patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who were administered fluoroquinolone at higher than recommended doses were more likely to be hospitalized, according to a study published in JAMA Open Network.
Bile duct cancer: What to know
Bile duct cancer is rare, but it may be fatal. A person’s outlook will depend on the location of the cancer and the stage of the disease when they receive a diagnosis. In this article, we discuss the different types of bile duct cancer, including the symptoms and causes. We also explore the risk factors and the stages of the disease, as well as its diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
FDA investigating three new outbreaks; other investigations remain active
The FDA is investigating two new outbreaks of infections from Salmonella bacteria. The agency is also investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections announced Tuesday by the CDC. In an outbreak of infections from Salmonella Senftenberg, the Food and Drug Administration is reporting that there are 19 confirmed patients but...
What do fatty liver disease specialists do?
Fatty liver disease, also known as hepatic steatosis, is a condition where a person has a buildup of fat in their liver. If a person has fatty liver disease, they may require treatment from a liver specialist. The National Institute for Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) notes that...
How does alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency affect the liver?
Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AD) is a genetic disorder that causes reduced levels of alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT), a specific protein in the blood. The deficiency may predispose someone to several illnesses, including lung and liver disease. A1AD most frequently affects people of northern or central European descent. Around 100,000 people live...
Protective role of zinc in the pathogenesis of respiratory diseases
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Respiratory diseases remain a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. An imbalance of zinc, an essential trace element, is associated with a variety of lung diseases. We reviewed and summarized recent research (human subjects, animal studies, in vitro studies) on zinc in respiratory diseases to explore the protective mechanism of zinc from the perspective of regulation of oxidative stress, inflammation, lipid metabolism, and apoptosis. In the lungs, zinc has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antiviral effects; can inhibit cancer cell migration; can regulate lipid metabolism and immune cells; and exerts other protective effects. Our comprehensive evaluation highlights the clinical and experimental effects of zinc in the pathogenesis of respiratory diseases. Our analysis also provides insight into the clinical application of zinc-targeted therapy for respiratory diseases.
Nutrition for a Healthy Thyroid
People with diabetes (either type 1 or type 2 diabetes) have a higher risk of thyroid disease than people without diabetes. If you have type 1 diabetes, which is an autoimmune condition, you are at risk for hyperactive thyroid (called Grave’s disease) or underactive thyroid (called Hashimoto’s). In fact, the American Diabetes Association recommends that everyone who has type 1 diabetes be tested for hypothyroidism shortly after a diagnosis of diabetes. And research shows that hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism are more common in people with type 2 diabetes than in people without diabetes.
Thyroid Hormone Levels Linked to Liver Disease in Type 2 Diabetes
Checking thyroid hormone levels could be a way to find out if someone with type 2 diabetes is at risk for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) — a common problem in people with diabetes — according to a new study published in the journal BMC Endocrine Disorders. Liver...
Breakthrough COVID-19 Risk
People living with HIV appear more likely to get breakthrough COVID-19 and severe illness after vaccination, suggesting they might benefit from extra vaccine doses— even if they’re not considered to be moderately or severely immunocompromised. While most people with well-controlled HIV have a good response to COVID vaccines,...
