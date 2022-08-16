Read full article on original website
Exxon Inks India Offshore Exploration Deal With ONGC
ExxonMobil and ONGC have signed a Heads of Agreement for deepwater exploration on the East and West coasts of India. — U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil and Indian state-owned company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have signed a Heads of Agreement for deepwater exploration on the East and West coasts of India.
Santos Investing $2.6Bn In Pikka Oil Project In Alaska
Santos has made a final investment decision to proceed with the $2.6 billion Pikka Phase 1 oil project on the Alaskan North Slope. — Australian oil and gas major Santos has made a final investment decision (FID) to proceed with the $2.6 billion Pikka Phase 1 oil project on the Alaskan North Slope.
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Baker Hughes Expands Asian Footprint With Singapore Facility
Energy tech major Baker Hughes has expanded its footprint in Asia with a new oilfield services chemicals manufacturing facility in Singapore. — Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has opened the doors to its new oilfield services chemicals manufacturing facility in Singapore. The new facility is enabling manufacturing optimization...
Shell To Keep Prelude FLNG Shut Down Over Pay Dispute
Shell's massive Prelude FLNG facility off Australia will remain shut in due to a pay dispute with unions still not being settled. — Shell’s massive Prelude FLNG facility off Australia will remain shut in due to a pay dispute with unions still not being settled. Shell was forced...
Japan's Mitsui nears decision to join new Sakhalin-2 operator -Nikkei
TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co (8031.T) is close to making a final decision to join a new Russian operator for the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, the Nikkei newspaper said, without citing sources.
Var Energi Expands Acreage in the North Sea
Var Energi has expanded its position in the North Sea with the acquisition of ownership in production licenses 820S and 820 SB. — Norwegian oil and gas company, Vår Energi, has expanded its acreage in the North Sea through the acquisition of ownership in production licenses (PL) 820S and 820 SB.
BP Suspends Shah Deniz Platform For Two Weeks
BP has started a planned maintenance program on the Shah Deniz Alpha platform and Shah Deniz 1 facilities inside the Sangachal Terminal. — Oil and gas supermajor BP, as the operator of the Shah Deniz field development project, has started a planned maintenance program on the Shah Deniz Alpha platform and Shah Deniz 1 facilities inside the Sangachal Terminal.
Flotilla of Diesel Ships Heads to Europe
A fleet of ships carrying diesel, one of the world's most important fuels, is heading for European markets. — A fleet of ships carrying diesel, one of the world’s most important fuels, is heading for European markets facing energy-security threats from high temperatures, soaring gas prices, and Russian disruption.
US Shale Operators Not Capitalizing On High Crude Prices
US shale oil producers are in line to suffer more than $10 billion in derivative hedging losses this year if oil prices remain around $100 per barrel. — US shale oil producers are in line to suffer more than $10 billion in derivative hedging losses this year if oil prices remain around $100 per barrel, Rystad Energy research shows.
African LNG Could Fill European Demand Gaps For Natural Gas
Reducing resilience on Russian resources has steered Europe toward new sources for oil and gas and African LNG could be the answer. — The ongoing situation in Ukraine, and Europe’s decision to distance itself from importing Russian oil and gas, has put Africa’s natural gas industry in a stronger position to capitalize on new opportunities.
Trelleborg Puts HPHT Tech On Display At ONS Stavanger
Trelleborg Sealing Solutions has unveiled a number of solutions for HPHT environments during ONS Stavanger. — Trelleborg Sealing Solutions has put a number of its solutions for high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) environments on display at ONS Stavanger in Stavanger, Norway. “We are excited to be showcasing our new...
Trio To Perform FEED For Ulsan Gray Whale 3 Offshore Windfarm
A consortium consisting of Technip Energies, Subsea 7, and Samkang M&T has been selected to perform FEED services on the Ulsan Gray Whale 3 Offshore Windfarm. — A consortium consisting of Technip Energies, Subsea 7, and Samkang M&T has been selected to perform FEED services on the Ulsan Gray Whale 3 Offshore Windfarm Project.
Enauta Restarts Atlanta Production After Scheduled Shutdown
Enauta has restarted production from the Atlanta field offshore Brazil following a scheduled shutdown. — Oil and gas company Enauta has restarted production from the Atlanta field offshore Brazil following a scheduled shutdown. Enauta said on Wednesday that it restarted production from the Atlanta field, which was now, according...
Greenpeace Blocks Vessel Carrying Scarborough Pipes
Greenpeace has blocked a ship carrying pipelines slated to be delivered to Woodside Energy's Scarborough offshore gas project. — Greenpeace activists at the German port of Brake have blocked a ship carrying pipelines slated to be delivered to Western Australia for use in Woodside Energy’s Scarborough offshore gas project and painted the words “no new gas” on the side of the vessel.
Open Interest In Crude Oil Futures And Options In Decline
During the past year, the total number of WTI futures and options contracts that have not been settled has declined by 26 percent. — During the past year, open interest, or the total number of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures and options contracts that have not been settled, has declined by 763,000 contracts (26%), averaging 2.28 million contracts in July 2022.
Pantheon Wraps Up Alkaid Well Drilling, Readies For Flow Testing
Pantheon Resources concluded the Alkaid #2 drilling operations and is moving towards stimulation and flow testing. — Pantheon Resources has concluded drilling operations at the Alkaid #2 well on the Alaska North Slope and is getting everything ready for stimulation and flow testing. The company reached a total measured...
Concerns Raised Over Strength of Future Oil Demand
Recession fears remain elevated for key markets, including the U.S. and EU, raising concerns over the strength of future oil demand. That’s what Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research analysts stated in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the company has not changed its forecasts for Brent crude but noted that “the balance of risk to the outlook now lies largely to the downside”. The company is currently forecasting the Brent will average $105 per barrel this year and $100 per barrel in 2023.
Stillstrom, Port of Aberdeen Working On New Cleantech Charging Tech
Stillstrom has announced that it will collaborate with the Port of Aberdeen on a project to reduce emissions from vessels on standby outside the port. — Maersk’s newly launched offshore charging company Stillstrom has announced that it will collaborate with the Port of Aberdeen on a pioneering project to significantly reduce emissions from vessels on standby outside the port.
Norwegian Oil & Gas Companies Splashing More Cash In 2022, 2023
Oil and gas companies in Norway have raised their total investments for both 2022 and 2023, according to a survey by the national statistics office. — Oil and gas companies in Norway have raised their total investments for both 2022 and 2023, according to a survey by the SSB – the national statistics office.
