BBC
Owami Davies: Missing nurse could be dazed and confused on trains
A nurse who vanished in south London six weeks ago could be travelling regularly by train, appearing dazed or confused, police have said. The last confirmed sighting of Owami Davies, 24, was in West Croydon on 7 July, three days after she left her home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July.
BBC
Mobility scooter death: Family's shock at 'horrendous' stabbing
The family of a grandfather who was fatally stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London have described his death as "horrendous". Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene in Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked on Tuesday afternoon. Lee Byer, 44, of Southall, west London, has since appeared...
BBC
Love Island: Biker killed in Kem Cetinay crash, inquest hears
A motorcyclist died after a head-on crash with a car driven by Love Island star Kem Cetinay, an inquest has heard. Thomas Griggs, 28, died from his injuries shortly after the collision at Shepherds Hill in Romford, on 4 August, East London Coroner's Court was told. Reality TV star Mr...
BBC
Birmingham men arrested in modern slavery investigation
Three men have been arrested following an investigation into suspected modern slavery at a cannabis farm. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said its officers raided addresses in Birmingham earlier and found thousands of pounds in cash. The NCA suspect people have been trafficked from Vietnam and put to work cultivating...
BBC
Rare 3,500-year-old Bronze-age axe head found
A rare Bronze-age axe head, thought to be more than 3,500 years old, has gone on display after being found by a metal detectorist. Paul Rowlands, 53, made the discovery in an field near Llanfaethlu, Anglesey, in 2020. The copper-alloy cast tool was still razor sharp after thousands of years.
BBC
Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain
A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
BBC
British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son
The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
BBC
Aberdeen rapist jailed after eight years on the run
A man who admitted raping an 18-year-old woman after being on the run for eight years has been jailed. Remus Covaciu, 28, attacked the teenager outside a club in Aberdeen in January 2013. A European Arrest Warrant was granted in July 2020 and the Romanian national was extradited from France...
BBC
Robert Kaweesi: Body found in father search after River Nile rescue bid
A body has been found by police searching for a newly-wed father, missing after trying to save his son in the River Nile. Robert Kaweesi, 48, from Birmingham, was with his wife, Justine Katantazi, and their four children on holiday in Uganda when they went swimming. The 12-year-old got into...
BBC
Greenford: Man charged with murder of man on mobility scooter
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a grandfather stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London. Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene on Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday. Lee Byer, 44, of Southall, west London, was...
BBC
Louis Thorold: Pram death baby 'victim of a system that failed'
The father of a baby who died in a crash while being pushed in a pram said his son was a victim of an "incident caused by a system that failed them". Five-month-old Louis Thorold was hit on the pavement of the A10 near Cambridge, on 22 January 2021. His mother Rachael was seriously injured.
BBC
Ullswater beachgoers horrified as cars driven along lakeside
Beachgoers said they were horrified when two cars were driven "at speed" alongside a Lake District beach within feet of families. Footage on social media shows two vehicles passing close to people at Glencoyne Bay on Ullswater. One witness said the vehicles were driven at an "unreasonable speed" putting "everyone...
BBC
Boy, 13, admits raiding luxury London hotels
A 13-year-old boy carried out burglaries at some of London's top luxury hotels and BBC Television Centre, a court has heard. The boy admitted to raids on Claridge's in Mayfair, the Corinthian Hotel in Whitehall, and the Milestone and Millennium Hotels in west London. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates'...
BBC
Marton lamb rescued after days stuck up to neck in mud
A lamb has been rescued after spending several days trapped neck-deep in mud. The RSPCA and Cleveland Fire Brigade used a raft to reach the stricken animal in Marton, Middlesbrough, after a dog walker raised the alarm. RSPCA inspector Steph Baines said the animal would have drowned if left much...
BBC
Dover: Boy died in fall off White Cliffs on 12th birthday, inquest told
A boy accidentally fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover on his 12th birthday, an inquest heard. Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays. The Estonian family, who moved to London in 2021, hired a campervan to holiday...
BBC
Jim Ratcliffe: Who is the man bidding for Man Utd?
One of the UK's richest men, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has built a multi-billion pound business by buying unloved assets. Now he wants to buy Manchester United. News of the Ineos founder's interest follows a Bloomberg report that the Glazer family - United's current owners - are willing to sell a minority stake in the club.
BBC
Hull Fair: Nursery nurse thrown off Airmaxx 360 ride gets payout
A nursery nurse catapulted from a Hull Fair ride has agreed to a "five-figure" payout for physical and psychological damage caused. Jade Harrison, 24, fell from the Airmaxx 360 ride at Hull Fair on 7 October 2019, resulting in a broken jaw and other facial injuries. Miss Harrison has agreed...
BBC
Alan Barefoot death: Man appears in court over new father's killing
A man has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a man outside a pub in North Yorkshire. Alan Barefoot, 32, died from head injuries after he was assaulted in Thirsk Market Place on 16 October 2021. Benjamin Calvert, 22, of King's Gardens, Thirsk, appeared before York Magistrates' Court...
BBC
Ealing woman accused of stabbing mother over 30 times
A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of her mother, who was stabbed more than 30 times. Hanna Bennis is accused of attacking Aziza Bennis, 58, in Boddington Gardens, Ealing, west London. Police forced entry to a house after reports of screaming on Monday afternoon. The mother...
BBC
Police investigate two reports of rape in Orkney
Police in Orkney are investigating two reports of rape over County Show weekend. Officers launched separate inquiries in Kirkwall after two women reported attacks. The public toilets at St Magnus Lane, off Broad Street, were closed as part of inquiries into an incident on Saturday. A separate incident at Muddisdale...
