Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
wpln.org
Rebroadcast: Thrifters, vintage stores give old clothes new life in Nashville
Note: This episode originally aired on March 14. Scouring the racks at a secondhand store is a time-honored way to score stylish clothes on the cheap in Middle Tennessee. But the best bargains are getting more difficult to come by as goods are snatched up and sold under a different category: vintage. Sometimes, the markup can be eye-popping, so high-quality clothes or last season’s designer duds are out of reach for thrifters.
Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day. August 20 is a very special day for Las Palmas and the Ayala family, as it is the day they opened their first restaurant on Charlotte Pike in 1990. To get people in the door, they passed out flyers for free tacos and sodas. Now, 32 years later, they have 8 additional locations across the Nashville area—Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and Rivergate.
Nashville Parent
Cheekwood Harvest Opens on September 17
The season shines for kids and families as Cheekwood Harvest returns this fall September 17 – October 30, 2022 with pumpkin houses, scarecrows, Thursday Night out programming and more. Three Pumpkin Houses & Mum Explosion. This year, a third pumpkin house is being added to the Pumpkin Village landscape....
rejournals.com
Nashville’s Moore Building reaches topping-out point
One of the tallest new buildings in Nashville’s Midtown district has reached its highest point. National developer Portman and Creed Investment Company will celebrate the topping out of the Moore Building, a highly amenitized 16-story office tower with street-level retail. Construction is set for completion in February 2023. The...
World's Largest Christmas Light Display Coming To Nashville
The event includes over 4 million lights, a 100-foot-tall tree, ice skating rink and more.
fox17.com
World's largest Christmas light spectacular coming to Horizon Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Enchant, says they are the world’s largest holiday-themed light event and that they will coming to Nashville with 4 million lights. Enchant has announced that the light extravaganza will make it's first appearance in Nashville at First Horizon Park. The event producers say doors...
wpln.org
Under 21 in Nashville? Here are nightlife options for you.
Turns out, there’s still plenty to do in the Nashville nightlife scene for people who are under 21. Despite the city’s tourism industry reputation that is so closely tied to the consumption of alcohol, folks under the drinking age have managed to find their niche in the spots that welcome them.
Tennessee Tribune
Tallu Schuyler Quinn, Founder of the Nashville Food Project, to be Honored Posthumously
NASHVILLE – A bridge will be renamed Tuesday in a ceremony to celebrate the life of Tallu Schuler Quinn, the founder of the Nashville Food Project who died earlier this year from brain cancer. Rep. John Ray Clemmons and Sen. Jeff Yarbro sponsored legislation to designate the bridge on...
williamsonherald.com
18th Williamson County Fair ‘largest we’ve ever had,’ organizers say
Despite thunderstorms and a few very hot days, the 18th Williamson County Fair, dubbed “An All-American Fair,” was “by far the largest fair we’ve ever had,” according to Williamson County Mayor and Fair Board Chair Rogers Anderson. “We heard comments like ‘there was a lot...
Nashville Parent
Blended Festival Returns to Nashville in September
Blended Festival, the two-day music, wine and culinary event which made its Nashville debut last summer, will return to Music City on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park (600 James Robertson Parkway). Multiple stages will welcome a lineup of Grammy winners, household names...
Nashville Parent
M.L.Rose Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro is a community I’ve...
TN teacher’s TikTok of working on the weekend to catalog books goes viral
A TikTok posted by a Murfreesboro teacher explaining why she came into work on a Saturday has been viewed more than 1.5 million times on the platform.
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this Tennessee eatery.
Grandson pushes for Nashville street naming for harmonica legend DeFord Bailey
He made history not only in Nashville, but also in the history of music. Today, the grandson of harmonica legend and original Grand Ole Opry star DeFord Bailey is working to promote a legacy.
williamsonhomepage.com
Owners of frozen treat shop Sweethaven open second location with ribbon cutting ceremony
Fans of the ice cream and frozen yogurt shop that opened in Westhaven more than two years ago now have a second location where they can satisfy their sweet tooth. Eric and Kate Britt held a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the downtown Franklin opening of Sweethaven, their frozen treat shop located in the former building on East Main Street where Baskin Robbins did business for several decades.
Exreme heat projected for Nashville in coming decades
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsNashville has been especially sweltering this summer, but a new report found conditions will get progressively worse in the years to come.The study found Music City and some of Middle Tennessee are part of an emerging "extreme heat belt," where the heat index could reach 125°F on at least one day a year by 2053.Driving the news: The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband's Late Parents
This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ's late parents, James and Allison Burns.“I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro's most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
williamsonherald.com
Franklin’s Mestre named ‘Fittest Teen on Earth’
A Franklin teen was crowned “Fittest Teen on Earth” in the 14- to 15-year-old age bracket at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games held Aug. 4-6 in Madison, Wisconsin. RJ Mestre won seven of the eight competitions to win the games by an astonishing 230 points over competitors from all over the globe.
WDEF
News on Whataburger, Jack’s & Wickles Pickles
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Nashville Business Journal has more details on the Texas burger chain arriving in Tennessee. Whataburger has signed a franchising deal to open 9 of their fast food in the Nashville area. One will be in the new Century Farms development coming to the Antioch...
WSMV
WSMV 4 to add 3 p.m. newscast, additional local programming
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 will be starting a new hour-long 3 p.m. weekday newscast beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The station will also be expanding its midday news by 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, WSMV will also expand Today In Nashville to an hour and will be moving the lifestyle program to 2 p.m.
