These Twins are throwing harder than ever
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This isn’t your grandfather’s Twins pitching staff anymore. When baseball’s velocity revolution first took hold around the Majors, Minnesota was largely...
Energetic Twins turn it on with 16-hit attack
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins are just trying to do the little things right now to get back to the team they know they can be when playing at their best. They’ve now done that for two games, and on Tuesday night against the Royals, all those little things added up to big things.
Unlikely spark plug fueling Mariners' lineup
ANAHEIM -- The fan club was small but adorable. A child in Arlington over the weekend stood atop the visiting dugout with his parents, donned eyeblack and a teal Mariners jersey with a makeshift taped name and number 0 on his back. But the biggest attribute to the kid’s look was the headband with Seattle’s ‘S’ logo under his cap.
Here's the Dodgers' new top 30 prospects list
The Dodgers have the best record in the Majors and are on their way to a 10th consecutive postseason appearance. A big reason for their sustained success is their ability to develop quality prospects through the system. That’s the case once again in 2022, as the Dodgers hold one of...
Kimbrel after blown save: 'It's time for me to turn it around'
MILWAUKEE – Craig Kimbrel is one of the most accomplished closers of all time, ranking seventh in career saves with 392. But his first season with the Dodgers has been anything but smooth. Kimbrel came into Tuesday’s game having not recorded a clean inning since July 13, 11 appearances...
Fortes (2 HRs) completes pair of catchers who crush
MIAMI -- Before the Marlins’ 4-3 victory over the Padres on Tuesday night at loanDepot park, rookie catcher Nick Fortes asked veteran Jacob Stallings how he would call Edward Cabrera’s start. Stallings had just caught Sandy Alcantara, who has similar stuff to Cabrera, so the pair went through the lineup and game-planned.
Trout plans to return Friday against Tigers
ANAHEIM -- Angels superstar Mike Trout spoke before Wednesday's game against the Mariners, and said that if everything continues to go well, the plan is for him to return on Friday against the Tigers in Detroit. Trout, who has been out since July 12 with an upper back/left rib cage...
Veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus released by A's
ARLINGTON -- With Oakland’s rebuild underway, and a youth movement in full effect, the A’s released veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus on Wednesday after less than two seasons with the club. He’s the third veteran to be released by the A’s over the last week, including mainstay Jed Lowrie...
Ohtani putting together 2nd straight MVP case
ANAHEIM -- Angels interim manager Phil Nevin has watched two-way star Shohei Ohtani firsthand this year and also had the chance to see Yankees superstar Aaron Judge up close when Nevin was New York’s third-base coach from 2018-21. Judge and Ohtani are considered the top two candidates for the American League MVP Award this year, with Ohtani looking to win the award for the second straight season. Judge, though, has emerged as the early favorite after coming out of the All-Star break on a hot streak and has 46 homers and 100 RBIs in 113 games this year.
Watch for these milestones during the final stretch of 2022
As the 2022 season nears its end, focuses will shift depending on the standings. Some will be fighting for a playoff spot, while others will be using the final days to get some looks at young talent. But whether a team is a contender or not, all 30 clubs will still be playing for something.
As per usual, Ohtani re-enters history books
ANAHEIM -- Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is heating up at the plate. Ohtani went 4-for-5 with a homer, a triple and four RBIs in an 11-7 loss against the Mariners on Wednesday, a day after he went 3-for-4. It was also the second straight game with a triple for Ohtani, who had never tripled in back-to-back games in his career in the Majors or in Japan.
López showing upside, room for improvement
MIAMI -- Though Marlins right-hander Pablo López is in his fifth Major League season, he finds himself in uncharted territory. The calendar only reads Aug. 17, but he already has set career highs in innings (134) and starts (24). While the recent results haven’t been there for López, seen...
Guardians fall after controversial play at the plate
CLEVELAND -- The frustration was palpable throughout the Guardians’ clubhouse after their 4-3 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday night at Progressive Field. A team that entered the year with little to no expectation of being within reach of the postseason was sitting in the middle of August with a 2-game lead in the AL Central entering the day. But after allowing an uncharacteristic three-run first inning due to a controversial replay review, the Guardians fell to just 1 game ahead of the Twins.
Freeland bounces back, but Rox's situation 'a tough pill to swallow'
ST. LOUIS -- Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland executed his pitches reasonably well on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium, but he left his start with the Cardinals in front. Maybe Freeland's six solid innings in a rebound from a poor start against the same club last week is a building block to something better -- and better he must be as the five-year, $64.5 million contract he signed this year continues. But future aspirations aren't enough to cover for the struggles that are happening now.
Murphy clubs 2 homers as A's heat up in Texas
ARLINGTON -- When rookie catcher Shea Langeliers was called up Tuesday, A’s GM David Forst made it a point to address Sean Murphy’s role on the team. “Sean is our starting catcher. That’s not going to change,” Forst said. • Box score. And Murphy proved just...
Rodríguez, Strider lead latest ROY poll
For the third straight MLB.com Rookie of the Year Award poll, the leaders in both leagues have held steady. In the American League, little has changed -- Julio Rodríguez of the Mariners has clearly separated himself from the pack and holds the No. 1 spot for the fourth consecutive poll. But in the National League, things are getting interesting. While Spencer Strider is still the favorite among voters, one of his own Braves teammates has emerged as a challenger.
Steele (5 K's, 0 ER) 'just keeps getting better'
WASHINGTON -- Justin Steele came striding off the mound, hunching over as he let out a celebratory scream. The Cubs pitcher had just put the period on another strong start -- firing an elevated heater by the bat of Washington's Lane Thomas. Before Tuesday night's game at Nationals Park devolved...
Sweep gets away from 'pen: 'A game you want back'
NEW YORK -- With a two-run lead entering the seventh inning Wednesday night, the Rays were nine outs away from leaving the Bronx with a series sweep and about as much momentum as they’ve had in months. Even after their bullpen faltered in the late innings, allowing the Yankees...
Donaldson's walk-off grand slam 'thrilling' for Yankees
NEW YORK -- The Yankees’ offense has been waiting several days to breathe a sigh of relief, anxiously seeking that one big hit that would open the floodgates. They finally got it Wednesday night, allowing the 42,512 fans in the ballpark -- at least those who waited out an hour of heavy rain in the seventh inning -- to let out some of their own emotions.
20 and (still) counting: Valdez ties club record for consecutive quality starts
CHICAGO -- Astros manager Dusty Baker wishes people would quit counting the number of consecutive quality starts Framber Valdez has been amassing. Baker wants everyone to sit back and simply enjoy the brilliance of the All-Star left-hander, who has teamed with Justin Verlander for a dominating 1-2 punch atop the Houston rotation.
