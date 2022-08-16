Calling U.S. a ‘Banana Republic’ Is Insulting to Banana Republic Stores, GOP Candidate Says
Bo Hines, a Republican North Carolina congressional candidate, thinks that describing the FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Florida home as something that would happen in a “banana republic” is offensive to the clothing retailer Banana Republic. “You know, a lot of people have likened the situation that’s going on right now as, you know, they say we’re in a banana republic,” Hines said during an appearance on The John Fredericks Radio Show, using the term typically used to describe a small, politically unstable state which is dependent on exporting natural resources. “I think that’s an insult to Banana Republics across the country,” Hines said, apparently referring to the clothing store. “I mean, at least the manager of Banana Republic—unlike our president—knows where he is and why he’s there and what he’s doing.”
